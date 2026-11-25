Brighton & Hove Albion will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Romanian champions Universitatea Craiova to the Amex Stadium on Thursday evening.

With both teams enjoying unbeaten starts to their UEFA Europa Conference League campaigns, the encounter could prove important in determining their prospects of securing automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Brighton enter the contest following a frustrating 2-0 Premier League defeat against Hull City on Sunday, bringing an abrupt end to an impressive seven-match unbeaten run in domestic competition. Fabian Hurzeler’s side had previously recorded six victories and one draw, establishing themselves as genuine contenders near the top of the Premier League standings.

However, their defeat at the MKM Stadium exposed an unexpected lack of attacking efficiency. Despite enjoying promising periods of possession, Brighton failed to convert their opportunities before conceding twice in stoppage time. The setback was particularly disappointing because title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City also dropped points over the weekend. Brighton remain second in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal and level on points with third-placed City.

Although the Seagulls have scored an impressive 40 goals across 18 competitive matches this season, their recent attacking performances have become increasingly inconsistent. Brighton have failed to score in three of their previous seven fixtures, finding the net at least twice on only two occasions during that period.

Nevertheless, their European campaign has provided plenty of encouragement as Hurzeler’s side have collected seven points from their opening three Conference League matches, recording two victories and one draw. Their most recent continental fixture produced a narrow 1-0 victory away against Getafe, demonstrating the defensive organisation and tactical discipline that have helped Brighton establish themselves among the competition’s leading contenders.

Currently occupying fifth place in the league-phase standings, Brighton could strengthen their position in the top eight with another victory on Thursday. Universitatea Craiova, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast in exceptional form under Filipe Coelho. The Romanian outfit have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Conference League, collecting seven points from three matches to sit eighth in the standings.

After opening their European campaign with a 1-1 draw against Getafe, Craiova recorded consecutive victories over Inter Club d’Escaldes and Egnatia. Those results have already matched their entire points tally from last season’s Conference League campaign, when they narrowly missed out on knockout qualification because of goal difference.

The visitors now have an opportunity to secure their first appearance in the knockout stages of a UEFA competition. Their domestic performances have been equally impressive. Craiova are unbeaten in their previous 15 matches across all competitions, recording 11 victories and four draws.

Coelho’s side entered the European encounter following a comprehensive 6-2 victory against UTA Arad, maintaining their position at the top of the Romanian SuperLiga standings. However, Thursday’s fixture represents a significant step up in opposition quality. Brighton possess greater individual talent and experience against high-level opponents, while Craiova will need to demonstrate that their impressive form can translate into success against Premier League opposition.

With both clubs occupying top-eight positions, the contest promises an intriguing battle between Brighton’s attacking philosophy and Craiova’s disciplined, confident approach The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabian Hurzeler continues to face several injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s encounter. Kaoru Mitoma remains unavailable with a hamstring injury, while Evan Ferguson is sidelined with an ankle problem. Malick Yalcouye and Stefanos Tzimas are recovering from knee injuries, and Zadok Yohanna remains out with a thigh issue.

Jaouen Hadjam is also a doubt because of a knee problem and will require assessment before kickoff. However, Femi Azeez could make his long-awaited Brighton debut after recovering from the thigh injury that has delayed his first appearance since arriving from Millwall.

Hurzeler may also rotate his starting lineup, with Jack Hinshelwood, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, and Charalampos Kostoulas among those pushing for inclusion. Brighton are expected to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasising possession, aggressive pressing and quick attacking combinations.

Pascal Gross and Matt O’Riley could provide the foundation in midfield, using their passing ability to dictate possession and progress the ball into dangerous areas. Hinshelwood may operate behind Kostoulas, offering intelligent movement and late runs into the penalty area. His attacking contributions have been particularly effective at the Amex, where he has scored each of his previous five goals for Brighton.

Further forward, Ibrahim Osman could provide pace and direct running from the left, while Diego Gomez offers attacking movement and creativity from the opposite flank. Kostoulas is expected to lead the attack, using his positioning and physical presence to occupy Craiova’s central defenders.

Brighton may attempt to exploit spaces between the visitors’ three centre-backs, particularly through quick combinations involving Hinshelwood and the wide attackers. However, Hurzeler will want greater composure in front of goal following Sunday’s disappointing performance against Hull. The Seagulls must also remain alert to counterattacking opportunities, especially when their full-backs advance and leave space behind the defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Costinha, Svoboda, Dunk, Kadioglu; Gross, O’Riley; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Kostoulas

CS Universitatea Craiova

Filipe Coelho faces several selection restrictions ahead of the trip to England. Monday Etim remains unavailable because of a muscular injury, while goalkeeper Pavlo Isenko is sidelined with a knee problem. Mihnea Radulescu is also ineligible for the Conference League, reducing the visitors’ attacking options. However, Coelho can call upon Stefan Baiaram, who scored twice during the weekend’s impressive victory over UTA Arad.

Assad Al Hamlawi and Simon Elisor have both scored 11 goals across all competitions this season, providing competition for the central attacking position. Craiova are likely to retain their established 3-4-3 formation, prioritising defensive compactness and quick attacking transitions.

Oleksandr Romanchuk, Nikola Stevanovic, and Vladimir Screciu could form the defensive trio, providing protection against Brighton’s mobile attacking players. Carlos Mora and Nicusor Bancu are expected to operate as wing-backs, with their positioning particularly important in restricting Brighton’s attacking width.

In midfield, Alexandru Cicaldau may provide creativity through progressive passing, while Tudor Baluta could contribute additional energy and defensive support. Further forward, Baiaram represents an important threat from the left flank. His movement and willingness to attack defenders directly could create problems when Brighton commit players forward.

Al-Hamlawi could provide a central goalscoring outlet, using his positioning and finishing ability to exploit opportunities inside the penalty area. Coelho may instruct his team to defend with a compact five-man backline during prolonged periods without possession, attempting to limit the space available between midfield and defence.

However, Craiova must avoid becoming overly passive. Allowing Brighton sustained possession around the penalty area could eventually prove costly. Their best opportunities may come through quick counter-attacks, particularly when Baiaram and Matei exploit spaces behind Brighton’s advancing full-backs.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Popescu; Romanchuk, Stevanovic, Screciu; Mora, Baluta, Cicaldau, Bancu; Matei, Al Hamlawi, Baiaram

Key Stats

Brighton & Hove Albion and Universitatea Craiova have both collected seven points from their opening three Conference League matches, recording two victories and one draw.

Craiova have avoided defeat in their previous 15 competitive matches, registering 11 wins and four draws.

Brighton have scored 40 goals across 18 fixtures in all competitions this season, averaging 2.22 per match.

Brighton have won their previous four European home matches without conceding, putting them within reach of a fifth consecutive clean-sheet victory.

Craiova have already equalled last season’s seven-point Conference League tally after just three fixtures, placing them in contention for their first UEFA knockout-stage appearance.

Player to Watch

Jack Hinshelwood

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The 21-year-old has developed into an important member of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad, demonstrating his ability to operate in several midfield and attacking positions. His positioning between opposition midfielders and defenders makes him particularly effective against teams that defend in compact formations.

Against Craiova’s expected three-man defence, Hinshelwood could exploit spaces behind the central midfielders, allowing Brighton to create opportunities through quick combinations around the penalty area. His goalscoring record at the Amex also provides encouragement. Hinshelwood has scored each of his previous five goals for Brighton on home soil, underlining his ability to contribute decisive moments in familiar surroundings.

His willingness to make late attacking runs could be particularly important against Craiova, whose defensive structure may restrict conventional passing opportunities. With Brighton seeking to rediscover their attacking fluency, Hinshelwood’s movement and ability to arrive in dangerous positions could provide the breakthrough.

Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 CS Universitatea Craiova

Brighton enter Thursday’s encounter as favourites, supported by home advantage, their superior individual quality and an impressive European record. Although Sunday’s defeat against Hull exposed some attacking frustrations, Hurzeler’s side have generally demonstrated considerable consistency this season.

Craiova should provide competitive resistance, particularly given their remarkable 15-match unbeaten run and impressive defensive organisation. The Romanian visitors also possess sufficient attacking quality to threaten during transitions, with Baiaram and Al-Hamlawi capable of exploiting defensive mistakes.

However, Brighton’s ability to dominate possession and create numerical advantages in advanced areas should gradually place the visitors under considerable pressure. Hinshelwood’s movement and the creativity of Pascal Gross and Matt O’Riley could prove decisive against a Craiova side likely to defend deeply for long periods. The hosts will also be determined to respond positively to their Premier League setback, increasing the likelihood of a disciplined performance.