Fifth-placed Barcelona will look to strengthen their position inside the top eight when they hit the road to face Sabah in the Champions League.

Sabah are gearing up to host Barcelona for the first time in their history as they prepare for matchday five of their debut Champions League campaign. Having won just one out of their four games, they will be hoping to script an upset and claim important points that can help them qualify for the knockouts.

The home team are second in the Azerbaijan league and 31st in the Champions League. While they have suffered defeats at the hands of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Viking, they did secure a convincing home win over Slavia Praha and will now hope to put up a fight against one of the best teams in Europe.

They are heading into this fixture on the back of just one win in their last six games, which suggests the game against the Catalan giants could end up being a long day at the office.

Meanwhile, the visitors are fifth in the UEFA Champions League with nine points in their four outings. While they have dominated proceedings in the majority of their games, they were outclassed by PSG in the Champions League and Real Madrid in the league.

Despite those defeats, they are favourites for both titles. Since that defeat to Madrid in the Clasico, the Catalan club have won each of their last four games. They secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal in their last outing, which will only boost their confidence heading into this fixture. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Sabah

The home team will be without the services of Aden McCarthy, who is suspended for this fixture. Veljko Simic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Sabah will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, where Stas Pokatilov will start in goal. Akim Zedadka and Tymoteusz Puchacz will feature as the full-backs, while Steve Solvet will partner Erivaldo Almeida in the heart of the defence.

Ivan Lepinjica, Aleksey Isayev and Umarali Rakhmonaliev will operate in midfield. The trio would love to control the tempo, but they are unlikely to have much of the ball. They will have a lot of defending to do.

Xander Severina and Joy-Lance Mickels will provide width to their attack. Meanwhile, Orphe Mbina is likely to lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Almeida, Puchaz; Lepinjica, Isayev, Rakhomaliev; Severina, Mbina, Mickels

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal won’t be risked in this fixture because of an ankle injury. He joins Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (muscle) on the sidelines.

Pau Cubarsi, who was an unused substitute in Barcelona’s last outing, is expected to return to the starting XI. He should partner Gerard Martin in central defence, with Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo occupying the full-back positions.

Joan Garcia will start between the sticks, while Marc Bernal, Pedri and Fermin Lopez are likely to form the midfield trio. They will look to control the tempo and create chances for the attackers. Pedri and Bernal will do the defensive bit, while Lopez will have a lot more freedom going forward.

In attack, Raphinha could lead the line, with Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon providing width from either flank.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon

Key Stats

Sabah have only won one of their last five games, while Barcelona have won each of their last four games since the defeat to Real Madrid.

Barcelona have scored 14 goals in their four UEFA Champions League outings this season.

Sabah have bagged 34 goals and kept seven clean sheets in their last 15 games.

The Catalan giants have won their last three games with an aggregate score of 11-2.

Sabah have suffered defeat in three out of their four UEFA Champions League outings.

Player to Watch

Anthony Gordon

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The 25-year-old English winger has had quite a positive start to life at Barcelona since joining them from Newcastle United in the summer. He has been involved in 16 matches across competitions and has contributed towards eight goals.

Having failed to contribute towards a goal in any of his last three games, the 25-year-old English international will be eager to make a significant impact here and help his team secure all three points.

Prediction

Sabah 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona should have far too much quality for Sabah, particularly given the contrasting form and European experience of the two sides. The hosts have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches, and could find it difficult to cope with the visitors’ attacking movement and technical quality.

The Catalan giants, meanwhile, have rediscovered their momentum with four consecutive victories since the Clasico defeat. Their impressive record of 14 goals in four Champions League outings also highlights their attacking threat. Even without Lamine Yamal, Barcelona have enough firepower through Raphinha, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi to cause significant problems. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-0 win for the away team.