AS Roma have a tough task on their hands as they look to force their way up the standings as they take on a PSG side with a perfect record in the competition this term.

PSG have begun their Champions League title defence in an impeccable manner, with four wins out of four and topping the table so far. More importantly, they are one game away from surpassing a French record set by Lyon as they are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Over in Ligue 1, they had a successful outing against OGC Nice, beating them with a 3-2 scoreline, to move three points clear at the top of the table in France. There are some personnel-related issues brewing in the background at PSG, although Luis Enrique is confident of making it five wins in five as they welcome AS Roma at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Roma, meanwhile, warmed up for the trip with a 5-1 win over Parma, with Donyell Malen scoring four goals. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remain unbeaten in Serie A and are within two points of leaders Lazio. However, their Champions League campaign has been far less convincing, particularly after their trip to Old Trafford the last time out.

The Giallorossi have effectively let eight points slip in Europe, following a late collapse against Real Madrid and a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United after leading by two goals. Roma are 20th in the standings and have won just one of their last 11 away matches in the Champions League, while conceding in each of their last 33, and now they face a daunting task of climbing up the table away at PSG.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

PSG have been hit by further injury problems in attack, with Desire Doue joining Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury. The Frenchman is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Ousmane Dembele has recently returned from a layoff, while Fabian Ruiz has registered a goal involvement in each of his last four Champions League appearances.

Despite the recent setback with Doue, Luis Enrique still has plenty of options to select for this key European clash. Senny Mayulu could come into the team in place of Doue, as Mika Godts is also an option to consider on the left wing.

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes could assume the full-back roles, while Marquinhos will likely pair up with Willian Pacho at the heart of the defence. As for the midfield, Enrique will prefer a strong partnership as Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha could have Warren Zaire-Emery for company in the middle of the park.

The return of Dembele is a welcome boost for Enrique, and the Frenchman could start and lead the line for PSG against AS Roma, with support of Maghnes Akliouche and Mayulu on either side of the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembele, Mayulu

AS Roma

Gian Piero Gasperini has his own few injury issues, as Roma will be without Devyne Rensch, Leonardo Balerdi, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Muhammed Bah, while Paulo Dybala and Mile Svilar have returned from injury.

There are doubts about whether the Argentine will start, although the keeper will likely resume his starting spot in the team. Gasperini is expected to stick with his 3-4-2-1 setup, with Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso forming the back three.

Nahuel Molina and Wesley will take up the wing-back roles, while Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone are likely to form the midfield unit, with Matias Soule and Rodrigo Mora expected to feature in the attacking setup, operating behind Donyell Malen, who will lead the line for the visitors.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

Key Stats

PSG have won all four of their Champions League matches this season.

PSG are unbeaten in 14 Champions League matches.

AS Roma have taken four points from their first four Champions League matches.

Roma have won just one of their last 11 away games in the Champions League.

Player to Watch

Ousmane Dembele

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The return of the key attacker will be a welcome boost for Luis Enrique, especially after the season-ending injury to Desire Doue. Losing two of the three starting attackers for the rest of the season will come to hurt PSG at some stage, but there are options for Enrique, who will hope Dembele stays fit for the longest possible period moving ahead.

The absentees add more pressure on the shoulders of Dembele, who will now be expected to fire up from the get-go as he starts against Roma. Irrespective of the fitness issues, Dembele will be the man for Roma to fear, and the home fans will hope he keeps himself fit for the remainder of the campaign.

Prediction

PSG 3-1 AS Roma

This could be a tougher game than many would give credit, although AS Roma’s collapses this season in the Champions League could have a major bearing when they come to visit PSG. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has the quality to go toe-to-toe with the reigning champions, although their defensive vulnerability could be exposed by a ruthless PSG side.

The loss of Desire Doue might come to hurt PSG in some form as the season progresses, although Enrique boasts players that are keen to impress moving ahead. The overall attacking quality could see the Parisians brush aside this Roma side and make it five wins in five in the Champions League this season.