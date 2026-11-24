Bayern Munich will look to strengthen their case for a top-eight finish when they hit the road to square up against LOSC Lille.

Winless LOSC Lille will look to keep their hopes of qualification alive with a positive result against giants Bayern Munich. While the French club have been in fine form in Ligue 1, they have struggled in Europe, and the game against Bayern could turn out to be a tough day at the office.

The home team are third in Ligue 1 with 21 points in 11 outings (W6 D3 L2). While Les Dogues are very much in the race for the league title, Lille are yet to win a game in Europe. They have lost to Real Betis, Arsenal, and Galatasaray and could only manage a point against Bodo/Glimt last time out. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat against Lyon, which certainly does not do them any good.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season either, and a lot of it could be down to injuries. However, the Bavarian giants are still very much in contention for all major titles. They are second in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

While Die Roten are unbeaten in the Champions League, they have dropped points twice and are 13th on the table with 8 points in their four outings. Bayern are heading into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Koln; as a result, they will be hungry to secure all three points against Lille. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

LOSC Lille

Davide Ancelotti remains without the services of Tiago Santos and Hamza Igamane, as the duo are out with ACL injuries. But they do have a boost as Ethan Mbappe is back available after serving his suspension.

Berke Ozer is expected to start in goal, with Nathan Ngoy and Romain Perraud occupying the full-back positions. Tanguy Nianzou should pair up with Alexsandro in the heart of the defence.

Nabil Bentaleb is likely to operate as the holding midfielder, with Ngal’ayel Mukau and Benjamin Andre providing support on either side. The trio will be tasked with controlling the midfield battle and supplying the attackers.

Ethan Mbappe and Soriba Diaoune are expected to operate on the flanks, while experienced striker Olivier Giroud will lead the line for LOSC Lille against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Perraud; Mukau, Bentaleb, Andre; Ethan Mbappe, Giroud, Diaoune

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has suffered an ankle injury and will be out for a few months. The English striker joins Michael Olise (foot), Manuel Neuer (foot), Alphonso Davies (strain), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), and Ismael Saibari (ankle) on the sidelines. Luis Diaz is closing in on a return from his hamstring injury, but the Colombian winger might not be risked for this fixture.

Jonas Urbig is expected to start in goal, with Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic occupying the full-back positions. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah should form the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are likely to operate as the holding midfielders, with Sacha Boey and Nathaniel Brown providing width in the attacking third. Jamal Musiala will take up the number ten role, while Lennart Karl is expected to lead the line in Kane’s absence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Boey, Musiala, Brown; Karl

Key Stats

Both teams have squared up against each other on two occasions in the UEFA Champions League, with Bayern Munich winning both times.

Both meetings took place during the 2012/13 season, with Bayern Munich winning 1-0 away and 6-1 at home.

Bayern Munich have played 44 matches against Ligue 1 opponents; they come out on top on 25 occasions and have suffered defeats on 13 occasions.

Bayern Munich have won six out of their last eight matches in France. Both those defeats have come against PSG.

Vincent Kompany’s team have scored in each of their last 25 UEFA Champions League games.

Player to Watch

Lennart Karl

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With Bayern Munich struggling with injuries, Vincent Kompany will hope the 18-year-old attacking midfielder can carry on his good work and help his team secure three important points. He has been involved in 15 matches across competitions, racked up 674 minutes and has contributed towards five goals.

The German teenage sensation bagged a goal in their win over Atletico Madrid in their last UEFA Champions League outing and will look to have a similar impact against LOSC Lille away from home.

Prediction

LOSC Lille 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich may be dealing with several important absentees, but they still have enough quality to overcome Lille. The hosts have been impressive in Ligue 1, but their European campaign has been disappointing, with no victories in their opening four matches.

Bayern, meanwhile, have shown greater consistency in Europe and have scored in each of their last 25 Champions League matches. Harry Kane’s absence is a significant blow, but Lennart Karl has already demonstrated his ability to deliver on the European stage.

Jamal Musiala’s creativity and Joshua Kimmich’s influence in midfield should also give the visitors an advantage. Lille could make things difficult, particularly with home support behind them, and their attacking players have the quality to exploit Bayern’s defensive absences. However, the German champions should eventually find a way through. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the away team.