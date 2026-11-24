Inter Milan will look to continue their Champions League resurgence when they welcome VfB Stuttgart to San Siro on Wednesday evening.

With just one point separating the two sides midway through the league phase, both teams will be determined to strengthen their prospects of reaching the knockout rounds.

Cristian Chivu’s men have endured an inconsistent European campaign, recovering from consecutive defeats in their opening two fixtures to record back-to-back victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord. Their most recent continental outing produced an impressive 3-0 victory over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, with Yann Bisseck, Francesco Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski finding the net.

That result lifted the Nerazzurri to six points from four matches, putting them back into contention for a knockout-stage place following a disappointing start. Inter’s recent European performances have reflected the unpredictable nature of Chivu’s tenure. Having reached the Champions League final in 2025 under Simone Inzaghi, the Serie A champions endured an early elimination against Bodo/Glimt last season.

Although Chivu guided Inter to domestic success, his Champions League record remains evenly balanced, with seven victories and seven defeats as head coach. Defensive inconsistency has become a particular concern. The Nerazzurri have struggled to replicate the organisation that previously characterised their European performances, often leaving themselves vulnerable during transitions.

Those weaknesses were exposed again on Sunday, when Inter played out a remarkable 4-4 draw against Atalanta in Serie A. Despite a sensational hat-trick from Esposito, Chivu’s side were unable to secure victory, eventually settling for a point that left them three behind surprise league leaders Lazio.

Nevertheless, Inter Milan’s attacking quality provides encouragement ahead of Wednesday’s encounter, particularly with Esposito enjoying an outstanding run of form. Stuttgart, meanwhile, began their Champions League campaign considerably more convincingly. Sebastian Hoeness’s side recorded consecutive victories over Slovan Bratislava and Viking, scoring three goals in each encounter before earning a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

However, their unbeaten European start ended in Istanbul, where Galatasaray established a commanding early advantage before condemning the German visitors to defeat. That setback left Stuttgart 14th in the league-phase standings, one point and one position ahead of Inter.

Their domestic performances have also been inconsistent. Stuttgart have lost five of their opening 10 Bundesliga matches, leaving them eighth and eight points behind the Champions League qualification places. The Swabians entered this encounter following a goalless draw against Schalke, extending their difficulties in front of goal despite creating several promising opportunities.

However, their recent defensive improvement offers encouragement. Stuttgart have kept three clean sheets in their previous four Bundesliga fixtures, suggesting that Hoeness is beginning to address some of the weaknesses exposed earlier in the campaign.

Wednesday’s encounter therefore presents an intriguing contrast between Inter’s attacking firepower and defensive uncertainty, and Stuttgart’s improving organisation but inconsistent finishing. With both sides firmly involved in the battle for knockout qualification, securing three points could prove crucial as the league phase enters its decisive stages. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu has received an important boost with the return of captain Lautaro Martinez, who made a substitute appearance during Sunday’s draw against Atalanta following an injury absence. Alessandro Bastoni is also available again after serving a Champions League suspension, strengthening the Nerazzurri’s defensive options.

However, Hakan Calhanoglu remains unavailable because of a thigh injury, while Ange-Yoan Bonny is also sidelined. Benjamin Pavard could feature against his former club, having previously represented Stuttgart between 2016 and 2019. Marcus Thuram is another attacking option, although Esposito’s exceptional goalscoring form makes him difficult to leave out.

Inter are expected to retain their familiar 3-5-2 formation, prioritising midfield control, attacking width and quick combinations between their two central forwards. Nicolo Barella will be instrumental in progressing possession, using his energy and passing ability to link midfield with attack. Zielinski could assume greater creative responsibility in Calhanoglu’s absence, while Petar Sucic may provide additional movement and defensive protection.

Federico Dimarco and Djed Spence will be crucial to Inter’s attacking structure, with their ability to advance into wide areas creating numerical advantages against Stuttgart’s wing-backs. Further forward, Esposito’s physical presence and intelligent movement could complement Lautaro Martinez’s ability to drop into deeper positions and combine with midfielders.

The Italian youngster has been particularly effective inside the penalty area, and his confidence following Sunday’s hat-trick could make him Inter’s most dangerous attacking outlet. Chivu may encourage his side to press aggressively, attempting to force Stuttgart into mistakes during build-up play.

However, defensive organisation remains a concern. Inter have repeatedly struggled when opponents attack quickly behind their advancing wing-backs, leaving the outside centre-backs exposed. Maintaining a compact midfield structure while allowing Dimarco and Spence to attack will be essential against Stuttgart’s mobile forwards.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

VfB Stuttgart

Sebastian Hoeness faces several injury concerns ahead of the trip to Milan. Luca Jaquez is unavailable with a rib injury, while Leo Sauer remains sidelined because of a muscular problem. Influential midfielder Angelo Stiller is also expected to miss out with a groin injury.

However, Hoeness can call upon Ermedin Demirovic, who has been Stuttgart’s standout attacking performer in Europe this season. Deniz Undav is expected to support the Bosnian striker despite his disappointing Bundesliga goalscoring record, while Bilal El Khannouss could provide additional creativity in advanced areas.

Stuttgart are likely to deploy a flexible 3-4-2-1 formation, combining defensive compactness with quick attacking transitions. Atakan Karazor and Grischa Promel could form the central midfield partnership, attempting to disrupt Inter’s passing combinations while protecting the defensive line.

Without Stiller, Stuttgart may lack some of their usual composure in possession, making quick forward passing particularly important. Jamie Leweling and Chris Fuhrich could provide width through the wing-back positions, although both will have significant defensive responsibilities against Inter’s dangerous wide players.

Further forward, Undav and El Khannouss may operate behind Demirovic, using intelligent movement to create opportunities between Inter’s midfield and defensive lines. Demirovic’s finishing ability will be particularly important. The striker has demonstrated impressive efficiency in Europe, and his movement could create problems for Inter’s central defenders.

Stuttgart may attempt to exploit spaces behind Dimarco and Spence, particularly when Inter lose possession in advanced areas. However, Hoeness must ensure his side remain defensively disciplined. Inter possess several dangerous attacking players capable of exploiting gaps between Stuttgart’s centre-backs. The visitors could therefore adopt a relatively cautious approach, attempting to frustrate the hosts before attacking quickly through Leweling, Führich and their central forwards.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bredlow; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Promel, Fuhrich; Undav, El Khannouss; Demirovic

Key Stats

Inter Milan have won their previous two Champions League matches without conceding after losing their opening two fixtures.

VfB Stuttgart have collected seven points from four league-phase matches, one more than Inter’s six.

Cristian Chivu has recorded seven victories and seven defeats in his 14 Champions League matches in charge.

Francesco Pio Esposito scored a hat-trick against Atalanta on Sunday and has registered eight goals across his previous five appearances for club and country.

Ermedin Demirovic has scored four Champions League goals this season, alongside five in the Bundesliga, while his side have kept three clean sheets in their last four domestic matches.

Player to Watch

Francesco Pio Esposito

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The Italian forward enters the encounter following a remarkable hat-trick against Atalanta, demonstrating his finishing ability despite Inter’s eventual failure to secure victory. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, with eight goals across his previous five appearances for club and country.

Esposito’s physical presence, intelligent movement and ability to finish from difficult positions make him a constant threat inside the penalty area. Against Stuttgart’s expected three-man defence, his positioning could prove particularly important when attacking crosses from Dimarco and Spence.

His ability to occupy central defenders may also create space for Lautaro Martinez, allowing the Argentine to drop deeper and combine with Inter’s midfielders. Esposito has already demonstrated his European credentials this season, scoring against Feyenoord during Inter’s impressive victory in Rotterdam.

With the Nerazzurri seeking to strengthen their knockout qualification prospects, the young striker’s confidence and goalscoring instincts could provide the difference in a closely contested encounter.

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Inter Milan enter Wednesday’s encounter as slight favourites, supported by home advantage and their improved Champions League performances. Cristian Chivu’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality in recent matches, and Esposito’s excellent form provides another reason for optimism.

However, Inter Milan’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, particularly against Stuttgart’s dangerous attacking players. Ermedin Demirovic possesses the movement and finishing ability to exploit opportunities, while Deniz Undav and Bilal El Khannouss could create problems between Inter’s midfield and defence.

Stuttgart’s recent defensive improvement should also make them difficult to break down, particularly if Sebastian Hoeness adopts a compact tactical approach. Nevertheless, Inter possess greater attacking depth, and the returns of Lautaro Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni strengthen their options at both ends of the pitch. With Nicolo Barella and Piotr Zielinski capable of controlling midfield, the hosts should create sufficient opportunities to overcome the German visitors.