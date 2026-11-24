Burnley will continue their desperate search for a first home league victory of the season when they welcome promotion-chasing Birmingham City to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

With Fabio Celestini’s side struggling to escape the relegation zone and the visitors looking to recover from a disappointing defeat against Stoke City, the encounter presents two teams with contrasting ambitions and equally pressing reasons to secure three points.

Burnley’s return to the Championship has been far more difficult than anticipated. The Clarets have won just one of their opening 16 league fixtures, leaving them 22nd in the standings and four points adrift of safety. Their latest outing produced a dramatic 2-2 draw against fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, extending their winless sequence to seven Championship matches.

Largie Ramazani and Jaydon Banel scored either side of half-time to give Burnley the lead on two occasions, but the hosts were unable to preserve their advantage. The result provided another reminder of their defensive vulnerabilities, with experienced defender Kyle Walker subsequently acknowledging the seriousness of the club’s relegation predicament.

Burnley have now recorded three draws and four defeats across their previous seven league matches, demonstrating how difficult they have found it to convert competitive performances into victories. Celestini’s appointment in October was intended to reverse their fortunes, but the Swiss manager remains without a win after his first four Championship fixtures, collecting three draws and suffering one defeat.

Their home record has been particularly disappointing. Burnley are the only Championship side yet to win a league match on their own ground this season, drawing six and losing two of their eight fixtures at Turf Moor.

However, Sunday’s derby performance offered some encouragement. The Clarets displayed greater attacking intensity and created opportunities against Blackburn Rovers, suggesting that improvements in defensive concentration could help them become more competitive.

Birmingham, meanwhile, arrive in Lancashire following their own frustrating weekend. Chris Davies’s side entered the November international break at the Championship summit after securing three consecutive victories, but Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Stoke saw them drop to fourth place.

George Hirst scored the decisive goal for Stoke, while Birmingham failed to capitalise after Luca Bombino was dismissed in the second half. The defeat was particularly disappointing given Birmingham’s excellent recent form. The Blues had previously established themselves as one of the division’s strongest promotion contenders, winning six of seven Championship matches before their setback in Staffordshire.

Despite losing top spot, Birmingham remain just three points behind leaders Middlesbrough, leaving them firmly involved in the automatic promotion race. Their away performances have improved considerably compared with last season, although two defeats from their previous three league trips suggest that greater consistency is still required.

The visitors also face a challenging recent head-to-head record, having failed to defeat Burnley in their previous six meetings. Birmingham’s last victory at Turf Moor came in January 2013, when Marlon King scored a dramatic late winner.

Wednesday’s encounter represents an important opportunity for both teams. Burnley desperately need to turn draws into victories, while Birmingham must respond immediately to avoid losing ground in the promotion race. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Burnley

Fabio Celestini continues to face several selection difficulties ahead of Wednesday’s encounter. Connor Roberts remains suspended following his retrospective three-match punishment arising from the dramatic defeat against Cardiff City earlier this month.

The Clarets also have several attacking players unavailable, including Armando Broja, Ashley Barnes, and Dastan Satpaev. However, Largie Ramazani and Jaydon Banel impressed against Blackburn, providing Celestini with encouraging attacking options. Zeki Amdouni and Marcus Edwards are also competing for starting positions as Burnley attempt to improve their efficiency in front of goal.

Burnley are expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation, focusing on greater midfield control and a more aggressive attacking approach. Josh Cullen could operate in a deeper midfield role, providing defensive protection while attempting to dictate possession through short passing combinations. Reo Hatate and Josh Laurent may support him centrally, combining energy and progressive movement to connect midfield with the attacking line.

Further forward, Ramazani offers pace and direct running from the right, while Amdouni’s technical ability could provide creativity from the opposite flank. Edwards may operate in a central attacking role, using his movement and dribbling ability to exploit spaces between Birmingham’s midfield and defence.

Burnley could attempt to press aggressively during the opening stages, particularly with home supporters desperate for a positive response. However, their biggest challenge will be maintaining defensive concentration. The Clarets have repeatedly surrendered promising positions this season, including their recent collapse against Cardiff and their inability to protect two leads against Blackburn.

Celestini must ensure his midfield remains compact when possession is lost, preventing Birmingham’s attacking players from exploiting spaces through quick transitions.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Weiss; Walker, Alleyne, Julio, Sonne; Hatate, Cullen, Laurent; Edwards, Amdouni, Ramazani

Birmingham City

Chris Davies faces an important defensive selection problem after captain Christoph Klarer received his fifth yellow card of the campaign during Saturday’s defeat against Stoke City. The Austrian defender is suspended for Wednesday’s encounter, with Dael Fry expected to replace him alongside Phil Neumann in central defence.

Jhon Solis is also a fitness concern after missing the Stoke defeat, potentially allowing Paik Seung-ho to continue alongside Tomoki Iwata in midfield. August Priske is expected to lead the attack, while Jay Stansfield, Liam Millar, and Carlos Vicente should provide additional attacking support.

Birmingham are likely to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising possession, midfield discipline and quick attacking movement. Iwata and Paik could form the central midfield partnership, with their passing ability and positional awareness essential in controlling the tempo against Burnley’s energetic midfield.

Stansfield is expected to operate behind Priske, using his intelligent movement to exploit spaces between Burnley’s defensive lines. The attacking midfielder has been particularly influential during Birmingham’s recent successful run, contributing important goals and providing movement around the penalty area.

Vicente and Millar could offer width and direct running, potentially creating opportunities against Burnley’s full-backs. Priske’s physical presence and finishing ability should also provide a focal point, allowing Birmingham to combine structured attacking moves with more direct deliveries into the penalty area.

Davies may encourage his side to press Burnley aggressively when they attempt to build from defence, targeting a team that has struggled with mistakes and defensive uncertainty. However, Klarer’s absence could affect Birmingham’s organisation at the back. Fry will need to establish an effective partnership with Neumann, particularly when dealing with Ramazani’s pace and Amdouni’s movement.

Maintaining defensive discipline while exploiting Burnley’s vulnerabilities could be the key to securing an important away victory.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Fry, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik; Vicente, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Key Stats

Burnley have failed to win their previous seven Championship matches, recording three draws and four defeats.

Burnley are the only team in the division without a home league victory this season, collecting six points from eight matches.

Birmingham City occupy fourth place in the Championship, three points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

Birmingham City won six of seven league matches before losing to Stoke, while Burnley have managed just one victory across their opening 16 fixtures.

Burnley are unbeaten in their previous six meetings with Birmingham, recording three victories and three draws. The Blues last won at Turf Moor in January 2013.

Player to Watch

Jay Stansfield

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The 24-year-old has provided important attacking contributions throughout the campaign, including three goals across two matches before the recent international break. Operating primarily behind the central striker, Stansfield combines intelligent movement with technical quality and an ability to find space around the penalty area.

Against Burnley’s expected 4-3-3 formation, his positioning between the hosts’ midfield and defence could prove particularly dangerous. By drifting into central pockets of space, Stansfield may force Burnley’s midfielders to abandon their defensive positions, creating opportunities for Priske and Birmingham’s wide attackers.

His ability to arrive late inside the penalty area could also exploit Burnley’s tendency to lose defensive organisation during transitions. With Birmingham determined to recover from their defeat against Stoke, Stansfield’s creativity and finishing instincts could provide the attacking inspiration required.

Prediction

Burnley 1-2 Birmingham City

Birmingham enter Wednesday’s encounter as favourites, supported by their superior league position, greater attacking consistency and impressive recent performances. Although the Blues suffered a disappointing defeat against Stoke City, their broader form suggests that result may prove a temporary setback rather than the beginning of a prolonged decline.

Burnley demonstrated greater attacking determination against Blackburn Rovers and should be capable of creating opportunities at Turf Moor. However, their inability to maintain defensive concentration remains a major concern, particularly against a Birmingham side possessing several technically accomplished attacking players.

The absence of Christoph Klarer could provide Burnley with encouragement, while Ramazani’s pace and Amdouni’s creativity may cause problems for Birmingham’s adjusted defensive lineup. Nevertheless, the visitors possess sufficient quality through Jay Stansfield, Liam Millar, and August Priske to exploit the hosts’ defensive weaknesses. Burnley may again produce a competitive performance, but Birmingham’s greater efficiency in the final third should ultimately prove decisive.