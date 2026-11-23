Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to extend their impressive unbeaten run when they welcome relegation-threatened Derby County to Molineux on Tuesday evening.

With César Peixoto’s side pushing for automatic promotion and the visitors struggling to escape the bottom three, the encounter presents an opportunity for Wolves to strengthen their position near the Championship summit.

Wolves have emerged as genuine promotion contenders following an impressive sequence of results, collecting 17 points from their previous seven league fixtures without suffering defeat. Their latest success came against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, when Peixoto’s side secured a 2-1 victory at Molineux. Although the result extended their excellent run, the performance left room for improvement after Wolves failed to convert several promising opportunities.

The hosts dominated significant periods of the encounter but struggled to translate their superiority into a more convincing scoreline. Nevertheless, their ability to secure victories despite occasional inefficiency has been an important feature of their promotion challenge. Wolves currently occupy third place in the Championship, sitting just one point behind leaders Middlesbrough after 16 matches.

Their attacking record has been encouraging, with 28 goals scored despite the prolonged absence of experienced striker Raúl Jiménez. However, Peixoto will be aware that greater efficiency in front of goal could prove crucial as the promotion race intensifies. The Old Gold have scored 15 goals in eight home Championship matches, a respectable return that nevertheless ranks only seventh in the division.

Defensively, though, Wolves have demonstrated considerable consistency. They have conceded no more than once in any of their previous seven league fixtures, providing the foundation for their impressive unbeaten run.

Derby, meanwhile, arrive in the West Midlands facing an increasingly difficult battle for Championship survival. John Eustace’s side remain 22nd in the standings, five points adrift of safety following a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Rams briefly lifted spirits before the November international break with a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers, a result that offered their manager some relief after a prolonged period of criticism. However, they were unable to build on that success, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Southampton on Saturday. Defensive instability remains Derby’s biggest problem. The visitors have conceded 32 goals in 16 Championship matches, giving them the worst defensive record in the division.

Their last clean sheet came during a 2-0 victory against Portsmouth on September 1, highlighting how difficult they have found it to contain opposing attacks. Away performances have also been disappointing, with Derby collecting just five points from eight fixtures on their travels.

Although draws against Burnley and Sheffield United demonstrated their ability to compete away from home, Eustace’s side must improve significantly if they are to avoid becoming increasingly isolated in the relegation zone. Tuesday’s contest therefore brings together two teams moving in opposite directions.

Wolves will be determined to maintain their promotion momentum, while Derby desperately need defensive stability and greater attacking efficiency. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cesar Peixoto could rotate his squad following Saturday’s victory against Charlton, with several players pushing for inclusion during a demanding Championship schedule. Jackson Tchatchoua, Nasser Djiga and Marshall Munetsi are among those competing for starting positions, while Rodrigo Gomes could return after missing the previous match through illness.

Jordan James is also available for consideration after playing approximately 20 minutes against Charlton following his recovery from a hamstring injury. Raul Jimenez remains unavailable, leaving Adam Armstrong as the leading candidate to spearhead the attack.

Peixoto has indicated that he is prepared to continue rotating his squad as players return to fitness, making further changes possible. Wolves are expected to retain their attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on midfield control, aggressive pressing and quick combinations around the penalty area.

Andre will be important in dictating possession from deeper positions, while Munetsi could provide additional physicality and defensive protection. Their partnership may allow Fer Lopez to operate more freely between midfield and attack, where his creativity and close control could help Wolves unlock Derby’s vulnerable defensive structure.

On the right, Matheus Mane could offer direct running and intelligent movement, while Said’s pace from the opposite flank provides another attacking outlet. Armstrong is expected to lead the line, using his movement to exploit gaps between Derby’s central defenders.

Wolves may attempt to establish control early, pressing Derby’s defensive line and forcing mistakes in dangerous areas. Their attacking players should also benefit from the movement of the full-backs, particularly when creating numerical advantages against Derby’s wide defenders.

However, Peixoto will want greater composure in front of goal after his side wasted several opportunities against Charlton. Maintaining defensive concentration will also be important, especially when the visitors attempt to counterattack through their wide players.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Tchatchoua, Mosquera, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Mane, Lopez, Said; Armstrong

Derby County

John Eustace faces several selection concerns following Saturday’s defeat against Southampton. Sammie Szmodics remains unavailable, while Henrik Meister has joined the injury list after sustaining a problem during his substitute appearance against Southampton.

Eiran Cashin and Ryan Hedges are pushing to return following injuries, although their involvement will depend on late fitness assessments. Oscar Fraulo and Filip Bilbija could be introduced into the starting lineup as Eustace searches for greater balance and attacking productivity.

Derby are likely to deploy a cautious 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on defensive organisation and counterattacking opportunities. Alex Mowatt and Fraulo could form the central midfield partnership, with their primary responsibility being to restrict Wolves’ attacking midfielders and protect the defensive line.

Without possession, Derby may adopt a compact defensive shape, attempting to reduce the space available between midfield and defence. This approach could be particularly important against Fer López, whose movement and passing ability may prove difficult to contain.

Further forward, Rhian Brewster and Bilbija could provide attacking support from wide positions, while Bobby Clark may operate behind Carlton Morris. Morris’s physical presence could allow Derby to relieve pressure through direct forward passes, creating opportunities for supporting attackers to collect second balls.

Eustace may also encourage his side to exploit spaces behind Wolves’ advancing full-backs, particularly when the hosts commit numbers forward. However, Derby’s biggest challenge will be maintaining defensive concentration throughout the contest. Their league-high 32 goals conceded highlight persistent organisational weaknesses, and allowing Wolves repeated opportunities around the penalty area could prove costly.

The visitors must balance their need for points with a disciplined defensive approach, avoiding the individual errors that have undermined their campaign.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Widell-Zetterstrom; Nyambe, Duffy, Sanderson, Robinson; Mowatt, Fraulo; Brewster, Clark, Bilbija; Morris

Key Stats

Wolves have collected 17 points from their previous seven Championship fixtures without suffering defeat.

Derby County have conceded a league-high 32 goals in 16 Championship matches, averaging exactly two goals against per game.

Wolves have scored 28 league goals this season, including 15 across eight home fixtures.

Derby County have collected just five points from eight away Championship matches.

Wolves have not conceded more than one goal in any of their previous seven league games, while Derby have failed to keep a clean sheet since September 1.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

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Operating primarily behind the central striker, López combines intelligent movement with close control and the ability to deliver incisive passes into dangerous areas. Against Derby’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his positioning between the visitors’ midfield and defensive lines could create considerable problems.

By receiving possession in central pockets of space, Lopez may draw Derby’s midfielders out of position, opening opportunities for Armstrong and Wolves’ wide attackers. His ability to combine quickly with Mané and Saïd could also prove particularly effective against a defence that has struggled to maintain organisation this season.

With Wolves occasionally lacking efficiency in front of goal, Lopez’s creativity will be important in ensuring their attacking dominance translates into clear scoring opportunities. If he can dictate play in advanced positions, the hosts should have an excellent chance of extending their unbeaten sequence.

Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Derby County

Wolves enter Tuesday’s encounter as strong favourites, supported by their impressive unbeaten run, home advantage and superior defensive organisation. Peixoto’s side have demonstrated considerable consistency over their previous seven matches, combining attacking quality with an ability to limit opposition opportunities.

Although Wolves have occasionally struggled to convert chances, Derby’s defensive record suggests the hosts should enjoy several opportunities to score. The Rams have conceded more goals than any other Championship team this season, while their difficulties away from home provide further reason for concern.

Eustace may attempt to adopt a cautious approach, encouraging his side to defend compactly and frustrate Wolves during the opening stages. However, the hosts possess enough attacking quality through Lopez, Armstrong and their wide players to exploit gaps in Derby’s defensive structure. With the visitors also struggling to produce consistent attacking performances, Wolves should be capable of maintaining another clean sheet.