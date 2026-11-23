Middlesbrough will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship when they welcome Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening.

With Kim Hellberg’s side returning to winning ways over the weekend and the visitors still adjusting to life without Vitor Matos, the encounter presents an intriguing contest between two teams with contrasting momentum.

Middlesbrough reclaimed first place on Saturday after securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Bristol City, providing a much-needed response following a difficult period before the November international break. Boro had previously suffered a 2-0 defeat against Wrexham before being held to a goalless draw by struggling Watford, results that temporarily disrupted their promotion charge.

The absence of leading scorer Will Lankshear contributed to those attacking difficulties, but his return to action against Bristol City represents a significant boost for Hellberg. The striker played the final 13 minutes as Middlesbrough secured an important victory without needing to rely heavily on their most prolific forward. Although Boro have won only three of their previous six Championship fixtures, their impressive home record has been central to their position at the summit.

Hellberg’s side remain unbeaten in eight league matches at the Riverside Stadium this season, establishing their home ground as one of the most difficult venues for visiting teams. However, their defensive performances have not always matched their attacking quality. Middlesbrough have conceded nine goals across those eight home fixtures, suggesting that opponents can create opportunities despite Boro’s impressive results.

Swansea, meanwhile, arrive in North Yorkshire experiencing considerable uncertainty following the departure of Matos to French club Strasbourg. The Portuguese manager’s exit came after a disappointing sequence that saw the Swans lose four of five Championship matches before the international break.

Former Swansea captain Ashley Williams is now leading an interim coaching group, with the club continuing its search for a permanent replacement. Williams oversaw a competitive 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a result that offered some encouragement against opponents occupying a playoff position.

The Swans were also fortunate when West Brom failed to convert a penalty, but their ability to secure a point against an in-form opponent demonstrated resilience during a challenging transitional period. Nevertheless, Swansea’s overall form remains concerning. They have collected just four points from their previous six Championship matches, dropping to eighth place.

Their away performances have been particularly disappointing, with three consecutive defeats accompanied by 10 goals conceded. Despite their recent struggles, Swansea remain only five points behind Middlesbrough, highlighting the remarkable competitiveness of this season’s promotion race.

Tuesday’s encounter therefore presents an important opportunity for both teams. Middlesbrough can strengthen their leadership position, while Swansea will attempt to prove that their managerial transition need not derail their promotion ambitions The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Middlesbrough

Kim Hellberg faces an important selection decision regarding Will Lankshear, who returned from injury during Saturday’s victory over Bristol City. The striker completed his substitute appearance without any reported setbacks and could now be handed a starting role as Boro attempt to maintain their position at the Championship summit.

Riley McGree remains an important attacking option, although Myles Peart-Harris could challenge for a place in the starting lineup if Hellberg decides to rotate. Alfie Jones and Rokas Pukštas remain unavailable through injury, but the hosts otherwise have sufficient depth to retain much of the side that performed impressively against Bristol City.

Middlesbrough are expected to retain their attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on midfield control, aggressive pressing and quick combinations through central areas. Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter could provide the foundation in midfield, combining defensive protection with progressive passing.

Their ability to dictate possession will be particularly important against a Swansea side that traditionally attempts to control matches through structured buildup play. McGree is likely to operate behind Lankshear, using his movement and creativity to exploit spaces between Swansea’s midfield and defence.

Amario Cozier-Duberry and Tommy Conway could provide width and direct running, creating opportunities by attacking the spaces behind Swansea’s full-backs. Lankshear’s return would significantly strengthen Middlesbrough’s presence inside the penalty area. His intelligent movement and finishing ability could prove particularly effective against a Swansea defence that has struggled to maintain concentration away from home.

Hellberg may encourage his side to press aggressively during the opening stages, attempting to exploit Swansea’s recent defensive uncertainty. However, Middlesbrough must avoid becoming overly adventurous. Their home defensive record suggests that opponents can create opportunities when Boro commit too many players forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Arfsten; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

Swansea City

Swansea’s interim coaching team, led by Ashley Williams, could make several changes following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against West Brom. Marko Stamenic remains unavailable as he continues serving a three-match suspension, while Josh Tymon is also ruled out after accumulating five yellow cards.

Josh Key could therefore be introduced into the defensive lineup, while Stephen Eustaquio is pushing for a midfield starting position. Zan Vipotnik may also return to lead the attack as Williams considers rotating his options during a demanding period.

Swansea are likely to retain their familiar 4-3-3 formation, prioritising possession, midfield combinations and quick attacking transitions. Jay Fulton could provide defensive stability in central midfield, while Eustaquio’s experience and passing ability may help the visitors maintain control during difficult periods.

Elijah Just could contribute additional energy and movement, particularly when Swansea attempt to progress possession through central areas. Further forward, Moussa Yeo and Eom Ji-sung are expected to offer width and attacking creativity, while Vipotnik could provide a physical presence inside the penalty area. The Slovenian striker’s movement may prove important against Middlesbrough’s central defenders, especially when Swansea deliver crosses or attempt to attack quickly following turnovers.

However, Williams must address his team’s defensive weaknesses on the road as conceding 10 goals across three consecutive away defeats suggests Swansea have struggled to maintain organisation when opponents attack with pace and intensity.

Against Middlesbrough, the visitors may need to adopt a more cautious approach, ensuring their midfielders remain close to the defensive line and limiting space for McGree and Lankshear. Swansea could also attempt to exploit Middlesbrough’s advancing full-backs through direct passes into wide areas, particularly if Yeo and Eom can isolate defenders during transitions. Their ability to balance possession with defensive discipline will be essential if they are to end their away losing sequence.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Key; Just, Fulton, Eustaquio; Yeo, Vipotnik, Eom

Key Stats

Middlesbrough have avoided defeat in all eight Championship fixtures at the Riverside Stadium this season.

Swansea City have lost three consecutive league matches on their travels, conceding 10 goals during that sequence.

Middlesbrough have recorded three victories from their previous six Championship encounters, while Swansea have collected only four points over the same number of matches.

Middlesbrough enter the contest top of the Championship, but eighth-placed Swansea trail the leaders by just five points.

Player to Watch

Will Lankshear

Embed from Getty Images

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an exceptional campaign, scoring 13 league goals and establishing himself as one of the division’s most dangerous forwards. His absence was particularly noticeable before the international break, when Boro failed to score against Wrexham and Watford.

Although Middlesbrough secured victory over Bristol City without requiring him to play a significant role, Lankshear’s return provides Hellberg with a more clinical presence in the final third. His intelligent movement inside the penalty area makes him particularly dangerous when attacking crosses and through-balls, while his ability to occupy defenders creates space for supporting attackers.

Against Swansea’s vulnerable away defence, those qualities could prove especially important. The visitors have conceded 10 goals in their previous three away matches, and Lankshear’s ability to exploit gaps between central defenders could create considerable problems. If restored to the starting lineup, the young striker will have an excellent opportunity to add to his goalscoring tally and strengthen Middlesbrough’s promotion challenge.

Prediction

Middlesbrough 3-1 Swansea City

Middlesbrough enter Tuesday’s encounter as favourites, supported by their outstanding home record and renewed confidence following Saturday’s victory over Bristol City. Hellberg’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality throughout the campaign, and Lankshear’s return could provide an additional advantage against opponents struggling defensively.

Swansea should not be underestimated, particularly after their encouraging draw against West Brom. The interim coaching group’s familiarity with the club may also help maintain morale during a challenging period. However, the visitors’ away record remains a significant concern. Three consecutive defeats and 10 goals conceded suggest they could struggle to contain Middlesbrough’s attacking movement.

McGree’s creativity and the pace of Cozier-Duberry and Conway should create opportunities for the hosts, while Lankshear’s finishing ability could make the difference inside the penalty area. Swansea possess sufficient attacking quality to score, particularly through Vipotnik and their wide forwards, but maintaining defensive concentration throughout the match will be difficult.