Arsenal are set for a big Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, with both teams looking to improve their position in the standings.

Arsenal have once again assumed a strong position in the hunt for major trophies this term, much like last season. In the UEFA Champions League, the only difference is their current third-place standing compared to topping the league phase last term, though the Gunners are now set for a big test on home soil as Borussia Dortmund come calling.

In the 2025/26 campaign, they had a perfect run in the group phase, which has already been halted this term following an entertaining draw at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich. They have since responded with a win over Slavia Praha, and Mikel Arteta will aim to register a second consecutive win in the competition when they face Borussia Dortmund.

In the Premier League, Arsenal suffered a bit of a blow as they could only muster a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. However, taking context from results elsewhere, the Gunners eventually ended up extending their lead at the top, and Arteta will now focus on the upcoming games, starting with Dortmund on Tuesday and then Manchester City at the weekend.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have taken nine points from four Champions League matches, with their only defeat coming against Bodo/Glimt. Niko Kovac’s side beat Villarreal, Sabah, and Real Betis. Despite only having a one-point gap over their next opponents, Arsenal, the Black and Yellows are nine places behind their hosts.

BVB are still awaiting their first clean sheet in this Champions League campaign, but they shut out Borussia Monchengladbach in a 1-0 Bundesliga win on Saturday and extended their unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions. That result moved them to the top of the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich were held by FC Koln, which, in effect, will have galvanised Kovac’s men ahead of their trip to Arsenal.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta cannot catch a break on the injury front, as Arsenal lost David Raya to a potentially serious shoulder problem. The Spaniard is expected to go through scans to determine the severity of the issue, and fans and the manager alike may not want to see him sit out an extended period of time.

Kepa Arrizabalaga did well in deputising after replacing his compatriot midway through the game against Newcastle United this past weekend. Arteta will hope Raya’s deputy puts in some improved displays, particularly in ties against Dortmund and then Manchester City.

Beyond that, Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi are injured, while there are doubts whether Arteta will hand William Saliba a start just yet. The French defender will certainly feature on the bench again, while there could be changes to the backline, as Ben White and Piero Hincapie could come into the team.

The same could be said about the midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly pushing to start in place of Bruno Guimaraes, while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard could retain their places. Viktor Gyokeres could come in, and so could Christos Tzolis, while Noni Madueke could keep his place on the right-hand side of the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Gyokeres

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund will be without star striker Serhou Guirassy, who has not featured since pulling his hamstring against Real Betis. Carney Chukwuemeka is also doubtful, while Emre Can, Samuele Inacio, Justin Lerma, Giannis Konstantelias, and Mussa Kaba are definitely out.

Niko Kovac is still expected to name a strong side, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, and Ramy Bensebaini forming the back-three setup. Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham will be the central midfield pairing, while Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson will assume the wing-back roles.

Champions League guidelines permit Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri to face his parent club, but the 19-year-old is expected to start on the bench. Konstantinos Karetsas, Maximilian Beier, and Fabio Silva are the main contenders to form the attacking part of the lineup, with Nwaneri expected to help out off the bench at some point.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Karetsas, Silva, Beier

Key Stats

Arsenal are 16 games unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Arsenal have scored at least twice in 21 of their last 22 home Champions League league-phase games.

Borussia Dortmund have won three of their four UEFA Champions League matches this season.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Player to Watch

Kepa Arrizabalaga

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Kepa has big shoes to fill moving ahead, with the backup keeper now tasked with some big responsibility to keep that goal spotless in the absence of Raya. Games against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are set to test the Spanish keeper, who finally has a chance to play a concentrated number of games in an Arsenal shirt.

The cameo on Saturday was only his second Premier League appearance for Arsenal, and now, Kepa is pencilled in to play for the club in the UEFA Champions League also for the second time. All eyes will be on the Spaniard, and Mikel Arteta will hope he brings in performances that are closer to Raya’s rather than far away from his No. 1 choice.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund might look to come into this clash with momentum in their favour, and are widely expected to give Arsenal a run for their money. However, there are still question marks about Niko Kovac’s side in terms of big-game pedigree, and this is certainly one of those clashes.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have been impeccable on home soil across all competitions, and that is something Mikel Arteta will look to maintain heading into Tuesday. While they did suffer a small hiccup on Saturday, Arsenal are widely expected to bounce back and put in a commanding performance against Dortmund and seal the three points.