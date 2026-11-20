Arsenal make the trip to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United and aim to maintain their current position at the top of the standings.

Newcastle United settled for a 1-1 draw at Fulham in their final match before the international break. Jacob Murphy’s stunning opener was cancelled out by Rodrigo Muniz, leaving Matthias Jaissle’s side winless in their last three games across all competitions. The pressure is still on the German manager to bring in positive results, and the draw was not what the supporters were expecting, though he remains safe in his position.

The Magpies have also struggled at home in recent weeks, failing to score in their last two matches at St. James’ Park. They lost 1-0 to both Aston Villa and Everton, and will need to improve in front of goal if they are to trouble an Arsenal side that has been difficult to break down.

Arsenal, on the other hand, took a commanding five-point lead at the top of the table following their win over Hull City. A second-half goal from Martin Odegaard proved enough to secure the three points, while Manchester City’s loss saw them lose ground and the second spot to Brighton & Hove Albion, as Mikel Arteta will hope to maintain the five-point gap to the Seagulls as the minimum target this weekend.

That victory over Hull City was also Arsenal’s 34th 1-0 Premier League win under Arteta, the most by any coach since he took charge in December 2019. The Spanish tactician will not be bothered if his team gets another 1-0 win under their belts, as he hopes to secure consecutive wins at St. James’ Park, which has proved to be a difficult venue during his managerial reign.

Arsenal’s away form has been particularly impressive, with the Gunners winning four of their five games on the road this season without conceding a goal. They have also kept four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, and will look to extend that run against a Newcastle side that has struggled for goals at home recently.

Team News & Tactics

Newcastle United

Newcastle United will be without Joelinton, who is expected to miss the game with a thigh injury. Backup goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen is also out for at least a few more weeks with a hamstring problem.

Jacob Ramsey returns from a one-match ban after being sent off against Everton, while Nico Gonzalez and Joe Willock are expected to be fit despite some issues with illness earlier in the week. Matias Fernandez-Pardo has also returned from illness and could be given a start ahead of Yoane Wissa.

Matthias Jaissle is expected to name a strong side, with Lukas Hornicek in goal and Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, and Lewis Hall forming the back four. Sean Steur and Nico Gonzalez are likely to anchor the midfield, while Jacob Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, and Harvey Barnes provide the attacking threat behind Osula.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Steur, Gonzalez; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Osula

Arsenal

Arsenal are set to be without Martin Zubimendi, who suffered a hamstring issue in Spain’s 3-2 loss to England during the international break. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a quad injury, with Mikel Arteta confirming it could be another four weeks before the winger returns, while Max Dowman serves the final game of his suspension.

Arteta also confirmed William Saliba was in contention for this clash, while Arteta is otherwise expected to have an identical squad to the one that beat Hull City. Bruno Guimaraes is likely to start against his former club, while Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are likely to name a strong side, with David Raya in goal and Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Riccardo Calafiori forming the back four. Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice are expected to anchor the midfield, while Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, and Christos Tzolis provide the ammunition in the attacking third behind Havertz.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis

Key Stats

Newcastle United have failed to score in their last two home matches.

Newcastle United are winless in their last three games across all competitions.

Arsenal have won five consecutive Premier League matches.

Arsenal have won four of their five away league matches this season without conceding.

Player to Watch

Bruno Guimaraes

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As far as returns to former clubs go, this is among the biggest there is, especially in front of a hostile St. James’ Park crowd. While there are visible differences in the manner of Bruno Guimaraes’s exit compared to others such as Alexander Isak, the Brazilian is certainly not expecting a happy welcome back to his old stomping ground.

However, Mikel Arteta is only concerned about how the midfielder performs for Arsenal, and he would certainly not want Guimaraes to get dragged into emotional warfare at St. James’ Park. Irrespective of how he performs, the Brazilian will be the man in focus on Saturday, and all eyes will be on him and how he fares on his return to Newcastle.

Prediction

Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

There are plenty of angles to be discussed on how this game might pan out, taking into account Newcastle United’s dismal home form of late or Arsenal’s stellar run in the Premier League. The hosts are certainly the underdogs in this clash, although they are usually expected to put in a big show when big teams come to town.

Arsenal will not be bothered by their previous record at this ground and will once again look to assert their authority in proceedings with a big win. The scoreline is still unpredictable, although it could be another resilient 1-0 win for the league leaders and reigning champions.