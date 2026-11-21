Burnley will be desperate to revive their struggling Championship campaign when they welcome Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

With Fabio Celestini’s side languishing in the relegation zone and the visitors adjusting to another managerial change, the East Lancashire derby promises a fiercely contested encounter between two clubs experiencing contrasting fortunes.

Burnley have endured a disastrous return to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, collecting just 10 points from their opening 15 matches. Their struggles have left them 22nd in the standings, already five points adrift of safety.

The appointment of Celestini in late October was intended to provide a much-needed change in direction, but the Swiss manager is still searching for his first victory. The Clarets’ latest outing produced arguably their most demoralising result of the campaign, as they surrendered a commanding lead to lose 5-4 against Cardiff City.

Having established a 4-1 advantage, Burnley appeared destined to secure three valuable points. However, a remarkable defensive collapse saw Cardiff score four times in the closing stages, exposing the organisational problems that have undermined Burnley’s season.

Defensive vulnerability remains their biggest concern. The Clarets have conceded 31 goals in 15 Championship fixtures, the worst record in the division, while their inability to protect promising positions has repeatedly proved costly. Turf Moor has also failed to provide the home advantage traditionally associated with Burnley.

Five of their seven home league matches have ended in draws, leaving them as the Championship’s only team without a home victory. Blackburn, meanwhile, arrive in considerably better league form but facing uncertainty following Tony Mowbray’s departure for health reasons during the international break.

The experienced manager returned to Ewood Park during the summer and helped stabilise a club that narrowly avoided relegation last season. His departure leaves Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds in temporary charge, with the pair preparing for their first match against their fiercest rivals.

Rovers currently occupy 13th place, 11 points above Burnley, having won five of their previous nine Championship fixtures. Their most recent outing produced an impressive 2-1 victory against West Ham United, demonstrating their ability to compete against promotion contenders.

However, Blackburn’s away performances have been less convincing. They have secured just one victory from seven Championship trips, defeating Bristol City 1-0 in October. Despite the considerable difference in league positions, derby history favours the hosts. Blackburn have failed to win any of their previous 10 league meetings against Burnley, a sequence that underlines the Clarets’ recent dominance.

With Burnley desperate to escape the relegation zone and Blackburn hoping to maintain their playoff ambitions amid managerial uncertainty, Sunday’s encounter carries significant importance beyond local bragging rights. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Burnley

Fabio Celestini is expected to make changes following the dramatic defeat against Cardiff City, particularly after his side conceded four goals during a disastrous closing period. Max Alleyne could return in central defence, while Josh Cullen is pushing for a midfield recall. Goalkeeper Max Weiss may also replace Gregoire Coudert, with Zeki Amdouni another candidate to return in an attacking role.

Connor Roberts is unavailable after receiving a retrospective three-match suspension following an incident at the end of the Cardiff encounter. His absence further restricts Burnley’s defensive options. Burnley are likely to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, although Celestini could place greater emphasis on defensive compactness and midfield protection following their recent collapse.

Josh Cullen and Reo Hatate will be crucial in controlling central areas, with their positioning designed to limit Blackburn’s opportunities during attacking transitions. Further forward, Marcus Edwards could operate behind Andreas Hountondji, providing creativity through intelligent movement and quick passing combinations.

Largie Ramazani and Zeki Amdouni should offer attacking width, with their ability to move inside potentially creating opportunities against Blackburn’s full-backs. Burnley may attempt to dominate possession at Turf Moor, using their wide attackers to stretch the visitors’ defensive structure and create openings through central combinations.

However, maintaining defensive discipline must be Fabio Celestini’s priority. Their collapse against Cardiff highlighted the dangers of leaving excessive space between midfield and defence, particularly when opponents attack quickly. The hosts must also improve their ability to manage matches when leading, avoiding unnecessary risks that could allow Blackburn to regain momentum.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Weiss; Walker, Ekdal, Alleyne, Pires; Hatate, Cullen; Ramazani, Edwards, Amdouni; Hountondji

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn enter Sunday’s derby under the temporary management of Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds following Tony Mowbray’s departure for health reasons. The interim coaching duo are unlikely to introduce significant tactical changes, although injuries could force adjustments to the starting lineup.

First-choice goalkeeper Balazs Toth suffered a finger injury while representing Hungary during the international break and is expected to miss out, allowing Aynsley Pears to start. Mathias Jorgensen and Ryoya Morishita remain fitness concerns, although both could return to the matchday squad if they recover sufficiently.

Blackburn are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, combining midfield discipline with quick attacking transitions and movement through wide areas. Sam Morsy will provide experience and defensive stability in central midfield, while Kristi Montgomery could contribute energy and progressive passing.

Todd Cantwell is likely to operate in an advanced creative role, using his movement between the lines to create opportunities for Blackburn’s attacking players. Jayden Fevrier and Dapo Afolayan could provide pace from the flanks, particularly when attacking the spaces behind Burnley’s advancing full-backs.

Andri Gudjohnsen will be the central attacking reference point, using his positioning and finishing ability to exploit opportunities inside the penalty area. Rovers may deliberately allow Burnley greater possession before attempting to punish mistakes through direct counter-attacks, an approach that could prove effective against the Championship’s weakest defence.

However, Blackburn must also address their own away struggles. Maintaining defensive concentration and avoiding unnecessary turnovers will be essential in the hostile atmosphere at Turf Moor. The interim coaching staff will hope that tactical continuity, combined with the confidence generated by the victory over West Ham, can help Rovers overcome their disappointing recent derby record.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pears; Beyuku, Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; Morsy, Montgomery; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Key Stats

Burnley have collected just 10 points from 15 Championship matches and sit five points adrift of safety.

Burnley have conceded a league-high 31 goals, averaging 2.07 goals against per match.

Burnley remain without a home Championship victory this season, recording five draws from seven matches.

Blackburn Rovers have won only one of their seven away league fixtures, with their sole success coming against Bristol City in October.

Blackburn Rovers are winless in their last 10 league encounters against Burnley, drawing four and losing six.

Player to Watch

Andri Gudjohnsen

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The Iceland international has scored 10 Championship goals from just 20 attempts, recording an exceptional 50% shot conversion rate. That is the highest percentage among players with at least five shots in the division. His efficiency in front of goal could be particularly valuable against a Burnley defence that has conceded more goals than any other Championship side.

Operating as Blackburn’s central striker, Gudjohnsen combines intelligent positioning with an ability to capitalise on limited opportunities. Against Burnley’s expected four-man defence, his movement between the centre-backs could create problems, particularly when the Riversiders recover possession and attack quickly.

His ability to finish chances efficiently may also prove crucial in a derby where attacking opportunities could be limited by the intensity of the contest. With Blackburn hoping to secure their first league victory over Burnley in more than a decade, Gudjohnsen’s goalscoring instincts could provide the difference.

Prediction

Burnley 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Burnley’s poor defensive record makes them vulnerable heading into Sunday’s derby, despite the added motivation of facing their fierce Lancashire rivals. Fabio Celestini’s side have demonstrated that they possess sufficient attacking quality to trouble opponents, as illustrated by their four goals against Cardiff, but their inability to maintain defensive organisation remains a major concern.

Blackburn, meanwhile, will enter the encounter with greater confidence following their victory over West Ham. Although the departure of Tony Mowbray introduces uncertainty, the visitors possess enough attacking quality to exploit Burnley’s weaknesses. Andri Gudjohnsen’s clinical finishing and Todd Cantwell’s creativity could create important opportunities, particularly if the hosts leave gaps during defensive transitions.

Burnley’s home advantage and impressive recent derby record should ensure a competitive encounter, while Largie Ramazani and Marcus Edwards could provide moments of attacking inspiration. However, Blackburn’s superior recent form and greater efficiency in front of goal may ultimately prove decisive.