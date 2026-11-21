Barcelona will look to strengthen their position at the top of La Liga when they welcome Villarreal to Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick’s side have established themselves as the early favourites for the 2026/27 La Liga title, while the visitors are attempting to rediscover consistency following a disappointing opening to the campaign.

The Catalan giants entered the November international break in excellent spirits after securing an important 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. That result extended their winning sequence to three matches across all competitions and helped them maintain their position at the summit of the standings.

Barcelona have collected 33 points from their opening 12 league fixtures, recording 11 victories and suffering just one defeat. Their attacking performances have been particularly impressive, with Flick’s side scoring a remarkable 48 goals, comfortably the highest total in the division.

However, the reigning champions have already experienced difficult moments this season. Consecutive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in October raised questions about their defensive organisation, particularly when facing opponents capable of exploiting spaces behind their high defensive line.

Their subsequent response has been encouraging, though, with Barcelona demonstrating greater composure and attacking efficiency to regain momentum before the international break. Flick will now be determined to maintain that consistency during a demanding period before the winter break. Barcelona face eight matches across domestic and European competitions, including another meeting with Atletico Madrid and a highly anticipated Champions League encounter against Manchester City.

Their recent record against Villarreal also provides encouragement. The Catalans completed a league double over the Yellow Submarine last season, although they suffered a 3-2 home defeat in the corresponding fixture during the 2024–25 campaign. Villarreal, meanwhile, have endured a frustrating start to the season under Iñigo Pérez. The visitors occupy eighth place in La Liga after collecting 15 points from 12 matches, with four victories, three draws and five defeats.

Their inconsistent performances have prevented them from establishing a sustained challenge for European qualification, despite possessing considerable attacking quality. The Yellow Submarine entered the international break following a 2-0 victory over Getafe, providing a much-needed response after consecutive defeats against Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain.

Their European campaign has also been difficult, with just three points from four Champions League fixtures leaving them 28th in the league-phase standings. Villarreal will return to continental action against Slavia Prague next week, but their immediate priority will be producing a competitive performance against Spain’s most prolific attacking side.

Historically, Barcelona have dominated this fixture, although Villarreal have demonstrated their ability to secure surprise results on Catalan soil. With the hosts determined to extend their winning sequence and the visitors searching for greater consistency, Sunday’s encounter promises an intriguing contest between Barcelona’s attacking fluidity and Villarreal’s counterattacking threat. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Barcelona

Hansi Flick faces several defensive selection concerns following the international break. Roony Bardghji remains unavailable with a knee injury, while Xavi Espart and Rodri are also sidelined with ankle and hamstring problems respectively.

Jules Koundé and Pau Cubarsí have returned to training but remain doubts because of ankle and hip issues. Dani Olmo is also working towards full fitness following an adductor problem. Andreas Christensen has suffered a fresh muscular setback, further complicating Flick’s defensive options. Eric García and Gerard Martín could therefore feature in central defence, with Brian Fariñas another possible option if additional cover is required.

Barcelona are expected to retain their attacking 4-3-3 formation, focusing on possession dominance, aggressive pressing and quick combinations through central areas. Pedri will be crucial in dictating the tempo, using his exceptional close control and passing ability to progress possession and create opportunities between Villarreal’s defensive lines.

Marc Bernal could operate as the holding midfielder in Rodri’s absence, providing defensive protection while allowing Pedri and Fermín López to advance into dangerous positions. Fermín’s intelligent movement could be particularly important against Villarreal’s midfield pairing, especially when he makes late runs into the penalty area.

Further forward, Barcelona possess one of the most dangerous attacking trios in European football. Lamine Yamal is expected to operate from the right flank, where his dribbling and creativity could cause significant problems for Villarreal’s left-back. Raphinha may take up a central attacking role, providing movement and finishing ability, while Anthony Gordon offers pace and direct running from the left.

Gordon’s ability to attack spaces behind defenders could prove especially effective against a Villarreal side that has struggled to maintain defensive consistency this season. However, Flick must remain mindful of his team’s defensive vulnerabilities. Barcelona’s aggressive high line can leave considerable space behind the centre-backs, particularly when the full-backs advance simultaneously.

With several defenders recovering from injuries, maintaining balance during attacking transitions will be essential against Villarreal’s pacey forwards.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): J Garcia; E Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Villarreal

Inigo Perez also faces several fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Catalonia. Alassane Diatta is unavailable with a hamstring injury, while Juan Foyth, Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach remain major doubts because of muscular problems. Ayoze Pérez and Santi Comesaaa could return to the starting lineup after beginning the victory against Getafe among the substitutes.

Georges Mikautadze is expected to continue leading the attack, having scored three goals in La Liga this season. Villarreal are likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising defensive compactness and quick counterattacking transitions.

Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye could form the central midfield partnership, attempting to disrupt Barcelona’s passing combinations while providing protection for the defensive line. Their ability to limit Pedri’s influence will be particularly important, as Barcelona’s midfield control frequently determines the rhythm of their attacking play.

Further forward, Ayoze Pérez could operate behind Mikautadze, using his movement and creativity to exploit spaces between Barcelona’s midfield and defence. Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi may provide pace from wide positions, potentially creating opportunities when Barcelona’s full-backs advance into attacking areas.

Mikautadze’s intelligent movement could also prove dangerous against Barcelona’s high defensive line, particularly when Villarreal recover possession and play direct passes behind the centre-backs. However, Perez must ensure his team remain organised without possession. Barcelona’s attacking players are particularly effective at creating numerical advantages around the penalty area, and allowing excessive space between defensive units could prove costly.

Villarreal may therefore adopt a more conservative approach, defending with two compact lines before attempting to exploit opportunities on the counterattack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gulacsi; Mourino, Costa, Veiga, Romero; Comesana, Gueye; Buchanan, Perez, Oluwaseyi; Mikautadze

Key Stats

Barcelona have won 11 of their opening 12 La Liga matches, collecting 33 points to establish themselves at the top of the standings.

Barcelona have scored 48 league goals this season, averaging exactly four goals per match.

Villarreal have registered four wins, three draws and five defeats from their opening 12 league fixtures.

Villarreal have won just 12 of their previous 58 meetings against Barcelona across all competitions, with six of those victories coming away from home.

Villarreal’s last four victories against Barcelona have all come on their travels, including a 3-2 triumph during the 2024–25 campaign.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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The Barcelona youngster has established himself as one of the most influential attacking players in European football, combining exceptional dribbling ability with intelligent movement and precise final-third passing. Operating primarily from the right flank, Yamal frequently moves inside onto his stronger left foot, creating shooting opportunities while opening spaces for overlapping teammates.

Against Villarreal’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement could prove particularly difficult to contain, especially when combining with Pedri and Fermín López in advanced positions. His ability to attract multiple defenders may also create additional space for Raphinha and Gordon, allowing Barcelona to exploit gaps elsewhere across the attacking line.

Villarreal could attempt to limit his influence through aggressive double-teaming, but that approach carries risks against a Barcelona side possessing several dangerous attacking alternatives. With Flick’s team seeking a fourth consecutive victory, Yamal’s creativity and ability to deliver decisive moments could make him the standout performer.

Prediction

Barcelona 3–1 Villarreal

Barcelona enter Sunday’s encounter as clear favourites, supported by their outstanding league form, home advantage and remarkable attacking productivity. Flick’s side have scored four goals per match on average in La Liga this season, and their attacking options should create significant problems for a Villarreal defence that has struggled with consistency.

The combination of Yamal’s creativity, Pedri’s midfield control and Gordon’s direct running could prove particularly effective against the visitors’ expected compact defensive structure. However, Villarreal possess sufficient attacking quality to make the contest competitive.

Mikautadze’s movement, Ayoze Pérez’s creativity and Buchanan’s pace could create opportunities against Barcelona’s high defensive line, particularly given the hosts’ current defensive injury concerns. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s superior midfield quality and attacking depth should ultimately prove decisive. Villarreal may find the net through a counterattack, but containing the hosts’ relentless attacking movement throughout the contest appears unlikely.