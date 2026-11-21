Atalanta and Inter Milan meet at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, with the hosts looking to end an eight-year wait for victory over their regional rivals.

Inter bounced back from their Derby della Madonnina defeat to AC Milan with two big wins and a rare pair of clean sheets before the international break. Cristian Chivu’s side beat Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League and then extended their dominance over Como with a commanding display, posting a 15th consecutive Serie A home win over their flying opponents.

Despite Lazio dropping points, Inter went into the break sandwiched between both Rome clubs, with 28 points from 11 matches keeping them second in the table. Free-scoring Inter will look to take advantage of their opponents’ home form at the moment and pile on the misery to keep their momentum in the Serie A title race.

Atalanta have struggled for consistency under Maurizio Sarri, losing half of their first 10 league fixtures before a 1-0 win over Monza steadied the ship. La Dea sit 12th in the table with 14 points, and they have conceded the third-most shots in Serie A, with 20 goals already shipped in 11 matches.

The hosts have registered just four wins from nine games at home this season, and their defensive record has been a major concern. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions, while not being able to win their last three home games across all competitions.

Atalanta have not beaten Inter in their last 15 league meetings, and they lost to them in Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana as well. Even during the Gian Piero Gasperini era, La Dea struggled to conquer Inter, picking up just two points from the last seven clashes on home turf.

Team News & Tactics

Atalanta

Maurizio Sarri has several injury concerns to contend with ahead of the home clash with Inter Milan. Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou and Thomas Kristensen are sidelined. Gianluca Gaetano is also a doubt, while Thomas Pompei is another concern for Sarri.

However, there is some positive news for the hosts, with Raoul Bellanova and Giacomo Raspadori both back in contention after recovering from thigh problems. Their return will boost Atalanta’s attacking options, though the absences among defenders remain a concern.

Despite those absences, Sarri will be able to name a strong side, with Davide Zappacosta, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolasinac, and Raoul Bellanova all forming a part of the backline. In midfield, Ederson and Franck Kessie should form a partnership, while Eljif Elmas, Charles De Ketelaere, and Jonathan Rowe should line up behind centre-forward Nikola Krstovic.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bellanova; Ederson, Kessie; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

Inter Milan

Cristian Chivu will be happy to see his club captain, Lautaro Martinez, make his way back into the team, following an injury layoff that has seen him miss plenty of games. The return of the skipper leaves only Aleksandar Stankovic and Ange-Yoan Bonny as missing players for the visitors.

Marcus Thuram has stepped up in Martinez’s absence, scoring six Serie A goals this season, while Pio Esposito also found the net against Como, ending a domestic drought that dated back to September. This does leave Chivu with a selection headache, and Martinez could start this game on the bench.

Chivu will keep faith in Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni as the three centre-backs. Djed Spence and Federico Dimarco will keep the wing-back spots, while Petar Sucic should accompany Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella in the midfield.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Key Stats

Atalanta have not beaten Inter Milan in their last 15 league meetings.

Atalanta have conceded 20 goals in 11 Serie A matches this season.

Inter Milan have won their last four Serie A matches.

Inter Milan have won their last four trips to Bergamo, averaging two goals per game.

Player to Watch

Pio Esposito

Embed from Getty Images

Cristian Chivu found the internal solution in light of Lautaro Martinez’s recent absence, and the young striker has performed admirably. Not only for Inter Milan but also for his national side, during the current international break, he has, in fact, given the manager a new headache, though Martinez is now set to return to action.

Esposito will keep his place in the lineup for the time being, and he will be eager to perform against Atalanta to cement his spot as a first-choice starter. For now, he is under pressure to keep performing at the highest level, and given his current form, Atalanta defenders will treat him as the biggest threat.

Prediction

Atalanta 1-3 Inter Milan

Atalanta’s terrible form on home soil is the biggest reason for not having the optimism of taking anything against Inter Milan on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri will certainly want to see a drastic change in fortunes, but facing the reigning champions will be a difficult task in itself.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have shown plenty of mettle in their response to the loss against AC Milan, and Cristian Chivu will hope to hurt Atalanta and continue to build on the momentum. The Nerazzurri are the clear favourites to get three points, but they could be susceptible to letting an odd goal in.