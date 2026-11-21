AC Milan and Frosinone meet at San Siro on Sunday, with the hosts looking to maintain their push into the top four and keep pace in the Scudetto race.

AC Milan have begun to build momentum in the league despite their struggles in Europe. Ruben Amorim’s side have taken 12 points from the last 15 available, scoring at least twice in each of those matches, including a 2-1 win over city rivals Inter Milan in Derby della Madonnina.

The Rossoneri have been particularly strong on the road, remaining unbeaten on the road with three wins and three draws. However, their home form has been far less convincing, with a chaotic 4-2 defeat to Bologna followed by losses to Benfica and Ferencvaros at San Siro.

Frosinone have been one of the surprise packages of the season, winning six of their opening 11 matches since returning to Serie A. The Canaries sit just four points behind AC Milan and have been scoring freely, with only Inter averaging more shots per game.

Massimiliano Alvini’s side played an eight-goal thriller with Atalanta, then beat Lecce 5-1 and Torino 2-0 before suffering a setback just before the international break. Despite dominating possession and the shot count, Frosinone were beaten 1-0 by Cagliari, extending their wait for a second away win this season.

Frosinone have taken just two points on the road since beating Fiorentina 3-0 at the end of August. They will need to improve their away form if they are to trouble a Milan side that has historically dominated this fixture, having never lost to Frosinone in Serie A.

Team News & Tactics

AC Milan

Milan have several injury concerns ahead of the game, with captain Mike Maignan back in full training after sustaining an injury on France duty. Key defender Strahinja Pavlovic is struggling with a shoulder problem, while Maignan’s deputy Pietro Terracciano may not make the bench.

Ruben Amorim is expected to name a strong side, with Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, and Davide Bartesaghi forming the back four. Yunus Musah and Luka Modric are likely to anchor the midfield, while Alphadjo Cisse, Christian Pulisic, and Diego Moreira will provide support in behind Goncalo Ramos.

Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unavailable for the hosts. These absences will test Milan’s squad depth, particularly in defence and attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Diawara, Bartesaghi; Musah, Modric; Cisse, Pulisic, Moreira Ramos

Frosinone

Frosinone will be without top scorer Antonio Raimondo, who is not due back until next month after picking up an injury. Florian Grillitsch remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Gabriele Bracaglia is suspended after picking up another yellow card against Cagliari.

Giacomo Calo has also been in strong form, creating numerous chances and netting five league goals, as he will be part of the lineup on Sunday. Massimiliano Alvini is expected to stick with a familiar structure, Anthony Oyono, Ilario Monterisi, Gabriele Calvani, and Enzo Tchato in the defence, while Patrizio Masini and Giacomo Calo are likely to anchor the midfield.

Fares Ghedjemis, Romano Schmid, and Giorgi Kvernadze provide the attacking threat behind Daniel Birligea, and Alvini will hope this attacking setup is enough to trouble the Milan defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani, Tchato; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Birligea

Key Stats

AC Milan have won four of their last five Serie A matches.

AC Milan have scored at least twice in each of their last five Serie A matches.

Frosinone have won six of their first 11 Serie A matches this season.

Frosinone have taken just two points on the road since beating Fiorentina 3-0 in August.

Player to Watch

Alphadjo Cisse

Embed from Getty Images

Cisse has propelled his name among the most in-form attackers in Serie A at the current moment, having scored three goals in as many games in the league heading into Sunday. Amorim is yet to find the right formula to set up his attack, although the 20-year-old is making himself a mainstay in the team.

Given his current form, Ruben Amorim will look to build his attack around Cisse ahead of the Frosinone game. He will be the main threat to deal with for the visitors, and his ability to help his fellow attackers could also make for some dangerous situations.

Prediction

AC Milan 3-2 Frosinone

Frosinone come into this encounter as one of the most exciting teams when it comes to attacking the ball. While they have a sketchy record away from home, the visitors will be expected to trouble the home team to a large extent and even get on the scoresheet with a sense of threat.

AC Milan could edge past Frosinone purely on their attacking talent, as they could keep troubling the visiting defence with the quality of players they have in the front line. Overall, Ruben Amorim’s side could see out a win in what could be a promising and entertaining game at San Siro.