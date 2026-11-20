Swansea City will begin life without Vitor Matos when they welcome promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With the hosts struggling for consistency and James Morrison’s men enjoying an impressive unbeaten run, this encounter could have significant implications for the Championship’s tightly contested promotion race.

Swansea have endured a turbulent international break after Matos departed for Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg, leaving the Welsh outfit searching for a new permanent manager despite an otherwise encouraging start to the campaign. The Portuguese tactician’s departure comes at a particularly difficult moment. Having previously occupied top spot, Swansea have lost four of their previous five Championship matches, collecting just three points during that sequence.

Their most recent outing produced a narrow defeat against Birmingham City, extending a disappointing run that has seen the Swans slip to sixth in the standings. Nevertheless, they remain just three points behind the league leaders, demonstrating how competitive the promotion race has become.

Defensive instability has been a major factor in Swansea’s decline. Having previously established themselves as one of the division’s most organised teams, they have conceded 11 goals across their last five Championship fixtures. However, their most recent home performance provides encouragement.

Swansea produced an emphatic 4-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers, demonstrating the attacking quality that helped establish their early-season promotion credentials. The club have appointed a temporary coaching group featuring former players Ashley Williams, Leon Britton, Joe Allen, and Kris O’Leary. Their immediate task will be to restore confidence and maintain tactical continuity during an uncertain period.

West Brom, meanwhile, arrive in South Wales enjoying considerably greater stability. Morrison’s side have emerged as genuine promotion contenders following an impressive six-match unbeaten sequence, recording four victories and two draws since losing to Birmingham in October. Their latest performance produced a convincing 3-0 victory over Millwall, with Isaac Price, Jayson Molumby and Felix Horn Myhre finding the net.

That result lifted the Baggies to fifth place, just one point behind the leading trio of Birmingham, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City. West Brom’s improvement has been particularly evident away from home. Victories against Wrexham and West Ham United have demonstrated their ability to compete against difficult opponents, while their attacking performances have become increasingly efficient.

However, the visitors face a challenging historical record at Swansea, where they have failed to win on their previous seven visits. Saturday’s encounter presents an intriguing contrast between Swansea’s managerial uncertainty and West Brom’s growing momentum.

The hosts will hope a fresh voice in the dugout can inspire an immediate response, while Morrison’s side will attempt to strengthen their automatic promotion ambitions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Swansea City

Swansea’s interim coaching group faces several selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s encounter, with Marko Stamenic suspended following his dismissal against Birmingham City. The club’s unsuccessful appeal means the New Zealand midfielder will miss three matches, including the upcoming South Wales derby against Cardiff City.

Goncalo Franco and Stephen Welsh are also doubts because of muscular problems, potentially forcing changes to the midfield and defensive units. Swansea are expected to retain their familiar 4-3-3 formation, with the interim coaching staff unlikely to introduce major tactical changes immediately after Vitor Matos’s departure.

Jay Fulton could provide defensive stability in central midfield, while Melker Widell and Tom Iorpenda may be responsible for progressing possession and supporting attacking movements. The absence of Stamenic could affect Swansea’s ability to control midfield transitions, particularly against West Brom’s energetic central players.

Further forward, Moussa Yeo and Eom Ji-sung could provide width and direct running, while Adam Idah’s physical presence offers a central attacking outlet. Swansea may attempt to establish control through patient passing combinations, encouraging their midfielders to move between West Brom’s defensive lines and create opportunities around the penalty area.

However, their recent defensive performances suggest greater caution will be necessary. The Swans have frequently struggled when opponents attack quickly following turnovers, leaving their centre-backs exposed. The interim staff may therefore instruct the full-backs to advance more selectively, ensuring additional protection remains in midfield when possession is lost.

Maintaining defensive discipline while restoring attacking confidence will be essential if Swansea are to respond positively to their managerial change.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Seelt, Tymon; Widell, Fulton, Iorpenda; Yeo, Idah, Eom

West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison faces a significant midfield setback after Ousmane Diakite sustained a calf injury while representing Mali during the international break. The 26-year-old is expected to miss approximately eight weeks, joining fellow midfielder Toby Collyer on the sidelines.

Nolan Galves also remains unavailable because of a knee injury, although captain George Campbell has recovered from his recent fitness problem and is available for selection. West Brom are likely to maintain their established 4-4-2 formation, focusing on defensive organisation, midfield intensity and quick attacking transitions.

Jayson Molumby will be particularly important following Diakite’s injury, with the midfielder expected to assume greater responsibility in disrupting opposition attacks and progressing possession. Harry Whitwell could provide additional energy in central areas, while Isaac Price and Rabby Nzingoula offer attacking movement from wider positions.

In attack, Aune Heggebo and Jimmy-Jay Morgan provide contrasting qualities. Heggebo’s physical presence and hold-up play allow West Brom to retain possession in advanced areas, while Morgan’s intelligent movement creates opportunities behind opposition defenders. The visitors may attempt to exploit Swansea’s recent defensive vulnerability through early forward passes, particularly when the hosts commit their full-backs into attacking positions.

Price’s movement from the flank could also create problems, especially when he drifts into central areas to support the forwards. However, Diakite’s absence could reduce West Brom’s defensive protection in midfield.

Morrison must ensure his remaining central players maintain positional discipline, preventing Swansea from exploiting spaces between the lines. With the Baggies enjoying impressive recent form, their ability to combine defensive compactness with efficient counterattacking could prove decisive.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Phillips, Styles; Nzingoula, Whitwell, Molumby, Price; Heggebo, Morgan

Key Stats

Swansea City have lost four of their previous five Championship matches, collecting just three points during that period.

West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in their previous six league fixtures, recording four victories and two draws.

Swansea City have conceded 11 goals in their last five Championship matches, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

West Brom occupy fifth place, just one point behind the three teams level at the top of the Championship standings.

Swansea City are unbeaten in their previous seven home meetings against West Bromwich Albion.

Player to Watch

Isaac Price

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The midfielder enters the fixture following another goalscoring contribution against Millwall, continuing an impressive campaign that has helped establish the Baggies among the promotion contenders. Operating primarily from a wide midfield position, Price combines intelligent movement with the ability to attack central spaces and contribute inside the penalty area.

Against Swansea’s expected 4-3-3 formation, his positioning could create problems for the hosts’ midfielders, particularly when he moves inside to support Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Aune Heggebo. His ability to identify space between defenders may also prove important against a Swansea side that has conceded regularly in recent matches.

With Ousmane Diakite unavailable, Price’s attacking contributions could become even more significant as West Brom attempt to compensate for the loss of an influential midfielder. His creativity, movement and goalscoring instincts make him a strong candidate to influence the outcome.

Prediction

Swansea City 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea’s managerial change introduces an element of uncertainty, although the appointment of several familiar faces to the interim coaching staff could provide an immediate psychological lift. The hosts also possess considerable attacking quality and will draw confidence from their impressive recent home victory over Blackburn Rovers.

However, their defensive difficulties remain a significant concern against a West Brom side enjoying an excellent run of results. James Morrison’s visitors have demonstrated greater consistency in recent weeks, combining attacking efficiency with improved performances away from home.

The absence of Ousmane Diakite could affect their midfield balance, but Jayson Molumby’s experience and the attacking contributions of Isaac Price, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, and Aune Heggebo should provide sufficient quality to trouble Swansea’s defence. Although the hosts may threaten through Moussa Yeo and Adam Idah, maintaining defensive concentration against West Brom’s movement and counterattacking approach could prove difficult.