Two of the Championship’s most impressive sides will lock horns when Stoke City welcome league leaders Birmingham City to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With both teams level on 29 points after 15 matches, this encounter offers an opportunity to gain an important advantage in an increasingly competitive automatic promotion race.

Stoke have undergone a remarkable transformation under Mark Robins following a disastrous opening to the campaign. Three consecutive league defeats initially raised concerns about another disappointing season, but the Potters have responded by losing just once in their subsequent 12 Championship fixtures.

Their recent performances have been particularly encouraging, with four victories and a draw from their previous five matches. Stoke entered the November international break following a dramatic 2-1 triumph against Portsmouth, where second-half goals from Jack McGlynn and Ben Wilmot secured a valuable away victory.

That success represented their third consecutive league win and lifted them to third place, level on points with Birmingham and Middlesbrough. Having initially targeted a top-eight finish, Robins now finds himself overseeing a team capable of challenging for automatic promotion.

However, Stoke’s home form remains an area requiring improvement. The Potters have secured just one victory in their previous three matches at the bet365 Stadium, with that success coming against bottom-placed Preston North End.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have enjoyed an equally impressive revival under Chris Davies. Following a humiliating 6-1 EFL Cup defeat against Brentford in August, the Blues faced mounting criticism, but their subsequent Championship performances have transformed the atmosphere around the club.

Davies’s side have won six of their previous seven league matches, including four consecutive home victories. Their recent results have been built on an impressive combination of attacking efficiency and defensive organisation, with comfortable victories against Preston, Queens Park Rangers, and Millwall demonstrating their growing confidence.

Birmingham’s latest triumph required considerably greater determination, however. Facing Swansea City before the international break, the Blues secured a dramatic late victory through Jay Stansfield, whose decisive contribution extended their excellent run. The result lifted Birmingham to the top of the Championship standings for the first time since their 2008/09 promotion campaign, raising expectations of another Premier League return.

Stansfield has been particularly important during the absence of August Priske, scoring three goals across his previous two appearances. Max Bird has also emerged as an influential figure following an injury-disrupted start to his Birmingham career.

Saturday’s encounter brings together two teams that have overcome difficult beginnings to establish themselves among the promotion favourites. Stoke will hope their home advantage can make the difference, while Birmingham will attempt to demonstrate that their recent dominance extends beyond St. Andrew’s. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Stoke City

Mark Robins faces several fitness concerns, with Lamine Cisse and Eric Bocat among those requiring assessment ahead of Saturday’s encounter. Experienced defender Aaron Cresswell also remains a concern after struggling with a long-term knee problem that has kept him out of competitive action since May. Robert Bozenik returns from international duty in encouraging form after scoring for Slovakia in the Nations League, strengthening his case to lead the attack.

Robins is unlikely to make extensive changes following his team’s impressive recent performances, although the availability of several players could influence his selection. Stoke are expected to retain their 3-4-3 formation, combining defensive compactness with quick attacking transitions and aggressive movement through wide areas.

Ben Wilmot, Bosun Lawal, and Luke Graham could form the defensive trio, allowing the wing-backs to advance and create numerical advantages against Birmingham’s full-backs. Ethan Galbraith will be particularly important in central midfield, using his passing ability and movement to progress possession while providing defensive protection alongside Soumaré.

Further forward, Jack McGlynn could provide Stoke’s principal creative threat. His ability to operate between the lines, deliver dangerous passes and contribute from set pieces makes him an important component of Robins’s attacking structure. Million Manhoef offers pace and direct running, while Bozenik’s physical presence should provide a focal point inside the penalty area.

Stoke may attempt to exploit spaces behind Birmingham’s advancing full-backs, particularly when the visitors lose possession in midfield. However, Robins must ensure his wing-backs recover quickly, preventing Birmingham’s dangerous wide players from creating opportunities during transitions.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Tchamadeu, Soumare, Galbraith, Johnson; McGlynn, Bozenik, Manhoef

Birmingham City

Chris Davies has received important fitness boosts ahead of the trip to Staffordshire, with leading scorer August Priske and goalkeeper James Beadle available following the international break. Both players missed international duty but have recovered sufficiently to return to contention. Beadle is expected to replace Ryan Allsop in goal, while Priske could resume his central attacking role.

Jhon Solis and Liam Millar have also returned from international commitments without setbacks. Max Bird, however, faces competition for his starting position despite delivering impressive performances in recent fixtures. Birmingham are likely to adopt their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasising controlled possession, attacking width and aggressive pressing.

Tomoki Iwata and Solis could provide stability in central midfield, with their positioning essential in preventing Stoke from exploiting spaces during counterattacks. Further forward, Patrick Roberts and Millar will be responsible for stretching Stoke’s defensive structure, particularly by targeting the spaces between the wing-backs and outside centre-backs.

Stansfield may operate behind Priske, using his intelligent movement and finishing ability to create an additional goalscoring threat. His tendency to drift into advanced positions could prove particularly effective against Stoke’s three-man defence. Priske’s return would also strengthen Birmingham’s presence inside the penalty area, allowing the visitors to combine direct attacking movement with their established passing approach.

Davies could encourage his side to press Stoke’s defensive line aggressively, attempting to force turnovers before the hosts can establish their attacking structure. However, Birmingham must remain alert to Jack McGlynn’s creativity and Million Manhoef’s pace. Their full-backs will need sufficient protection from midfield, particularly when Stoke launch quick attacks into wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Laird, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Key Stats

Birmingham City and Stoke City have each collected 29 points from 15 Championship matches, with the Blues leading the table on goal difference and Stoke occupying third place.

Stoke City have suffered just one defeat in their previous 12 league fixtures after losing their opening three matches.

Birmingham City have won six of their last seven Championship encounters.

Stoke City have collected 13 points from their previous five league matches, including three consecutive victories heading into the international break.

Birmingham City and Stoke Ciy played out a 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s in January 2026.

Player to Watch

Jay Stansfield

Embed from Getty Images

The 24-year-old has scored three goals across his previous two appearances, including the dramatic late winner against Swansea that helped Birmingham enter the international break at the Championship summit.

Stansfield’s versatility makes him particularly valuable within Chris Davies’s attacking system. Capable of operating as a central striker or attacking midfielder, he combines intelligent movement with an ability to find space around the penalty area. Against Stoke’s expected three-man defence, his positioning between the hosts’ midfield and defensive lines could create considerable problems.

By drifting into central pockets of space, Stansfield may draw defenders away from August Priske, creating opportunities for Birmingham’s wide attackers to exploit. His recent confidence in front of goal could also prove important in a contest where clear chances may be limited.

With Birmingham attempting to consolidate their position at the top of the table, Stansfield’s movement, creativity and finishing instincts could make him their most influential attacking player.

Prediction

Stoke City 1-2 Birmingham City

Both sides enter Saturday’s encounter in excellent form, making this one of the most difficult Championship fixtures to predict. Stoke City will benefit from home advantage and the confidence generated by their impressive recovery under Mark Robins. Their attacking structure could create opportunities against Birmingham, particularly through Jack McGlynn’s creativity and Million Manhoef’s movement.

However, Birmingham have demonstrated greater consistency in recent weeks, with six victories from seven matches highlighting their ability to secure results against different opponents. The returns of August Priske and James Beadle also strengthen Chris Davies’s options, while Jay Stansfield’s excellent recent form provides another important attacking advantage.

Stoke should remain competitive throughout, especially if they can disrupt Birmingham’s midfield combinations and exploit spaces behind the visitors’ full-backs. Nevertheless, the Blues’ attacking depth and ability to produce decisive moments in closely contested matches could ultimately prove the difference.