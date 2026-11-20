Southampton and Derby County return to EFL Championship action, with the hosts looking to regain momentum after a frustrating defeat before the international break.

Southampton had built impressive momentum before the break, unbeaten in six games, including four wins in that period. However, that run ended with a 1-0 loss at Preston North End, where Jordan Thompson’s first-half goal proved decisive and left Tonda Eckert’s side searching for a response.

Southampton’s home form gives them a major advantage. They have won six and drawn one of their seven Championship matches at St. Mary’s this season, scoring 20 goals and conceding only five, while they have also won their last two home league meetings with Derby.

Derby, meanwhile, ended a 10-match winless run in their final fixture before the international window. Goals from Ryan Nyambe, Jack Robinson, and Rhian Brewster secured a 3-1 comeback victory over Bolton Wanderers, offering John Eustace’s side a much-needed boost ahead of a difficult trip to the south coast.

Derby have failed to win any of their last five away matches, and their only away league victory this season came at Portsmouth in September. They have also not won a Championship match at St Mary’s since the 2006/07 play-off semi-finals, underlining the scale of the challenge facing Eustace’s men.

Team News & Tactics

Southampton

Southampton will be without defender Keven Schlotterbeck, who is expected to miss around six weeks after dislocating his shoulder in the defeat to Preston North End. The German defender’s absence is a blow to a defence that has otherwise been strong at home this season.

The Saints must also assess Cyle Larin, who missed their last four matches before the international break with a hamstring problem. Caspar Jander is another concern, having sat out the previous three games with a muscular injury.

Tonda Eckert is likely to name a strong side as Southampton look to return to winning ways. Daniel Peretz should start in goal, with James Bree, Jack Stephens, Zach Abbott, and Ryan Manning forming the back four, while Flynn Downes and James Ward-Prowse are expected to anchor the midfield.

Kuryu Matsuki, Finn Azaz, and Leo Scienza should provide the creativity behind Lewis Dobbin, who is likely to lead the line. Southampton’s attacking depth and home record should allow them to take the game to Derby County from the outset.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Abbott, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

Derby County

Derby will be without Sammie Szmodics until mid-December after he suffered a knee injury in the defeat to Norwich at the start of the month. The Rams will also be without Craig Forsyth, Sondre Langas, Charlie Taylor, and Derry Murkin for the trip to Southampton.

Eiran Cashin, Matt Clarke, Joe Ward, Ryan Hedges, and Patrick Agyemang are all closing in on returns from injury, although it remains unclear whether any of them will be available for Saturday’s fixture.

John Eustace is expected to stick with a familiar structure, with Widell Zetterstrom in goal and a back four of Ryan Nyambe, Shane Duffy, Dion Sanderson, and Jack Robinson. Lewis Travis and David Ozoh are likely to operate in midfield, providing protection and allowing the attacking players to push forward.

Rhian Brewster, Bobby Clark, and Mohammed Fuseini should support Carlton Morris in attack, with the latter expected to lead the line. Derby will need to be disciplined without the ball and clinical when chances arrive if they are to trouble a Southampton side that has been difficult to beat at home.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Zetterstrom; Nyambe, Duffy, Sanderson, Robinson; Travis, Ozoh; Brewster, Clark, Fuseini; Morris

Key Stats

Southampton sit seventh in the Championship, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Southampton have won six and drawn one of their seven home league games this season.

Derby County have won just two of their 15 league matches this season.

Derby County have failed to win any of their last five away games.

Player to Watch

James Ward-Prowse

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James Ward-Prowse remains one of Southampton’s most influential players, and has been key since his return to the club in the summer from West Ham. He has helped the manager build a solid base in the middle of the park, with the midfielder expected to play a key role in the Saints’ promotion push.

Against a Derby team that will likely look to frustrate Southampton and hit on the counter, Ward-Prowse’s ability to find space and create chances could prove decisive. If he can dictate play from midfield, Southampton should have enough quality to break down the visitors’ defence, especially from his set-piece deliveries.

Prediction

Southampton 2-0 Derby County

Southampton come into this clash at the back of a morale-sapping defeat, and Tonda Eckert will be eager to build momentum again in their legs. The superior home record this season will play a pivotal role when they host Derby, as the Saints are the favourites in this clash. Southampton’s superior home record, stronger league position and greater attacking depth make them clear favourites.

Derby are certainly nowhere near enough to get anything from this game, as a draw might be the best possible outcome for their efforts. However, given their poor form and multiple injury issues, they may find it tough going against the Saints.