Real Madrid will be aiming to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga’s standings, as they host Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Real Madrid had faced serious questions after their defeat to Atletico Madrid before the September/October international break, but Jose Mourinho’s side have responded impressively. The Merengues are in their best vein of form and will hope to continue the same when they resume club football.

They have won each of their last eight games in all competitions, including their last five in the league, and now sit second in the table with 30 points from 12 matches.

The hosts also have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga, having conceded only 10 goals, and they will be eager for revenge after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in the corresponding fixture last season. That loss was the Galician club’s first win over Real Madrid since January 2017 and their first league success against them since May 2014.

Celta have been difficult to break down this season but have struggled badly in front of goal, scoring only 10 times in 12 league matches. Claudio Giraldez has made his side defensively resilient, although he needs to work on sharpening their attacking boots. There were signs of improvement as Celta put five unanswered goals past Salamanca in the Copa del Rey on November 13.

O Celeste will hope this result was a sign of things to come as they look to play well against Real Madrid. Celta Vigo’s last league match ended in a goalless draw with Levante, leaving them with two wins, seven draws and three defeats from their opening 12 games.

They are also competing in the Europa League, where they have picked up three points from their first four matches. Managing both competitions will be the main aim for the manager, and they will target climbing up the standings moving ahead.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have received a boost, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva have resumed training. Tchouameni withdrew from the France squad with a groin issue, while Bernardo Silva left Portugal duty early due to an apparent injury problem, but both are seen as fit for this match, as Jose Mourinho will make the final call on their status as starters.

Vinicius Junior is back from a domestic suspension and is set to feature on the left, with Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe potentially also starting. However, Rodrygo, Raul Asencio, and Ferland Mendy remain unavailable for the capital giants.

Mourinho is expected to name a strong side, with Thibaut Courtois in goal, and Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella forming the back four. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler are likely to anchor the midfield, while Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Mbappe start in the attacking setup.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Celta Vigo

Celta have several injury doubts ahead of the trip to Madrid, with Ilaix Moriba, Manuel Sanchez, Alvaro Nunez, Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman, and Jones El-Abdellaoui all regarded as doubts. Their defensive absences could prove costly against a Real Madrid side in free-scoring form.

Ferran Jutgla scored twice against Salamanca in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Pablo Duran is expected to be given the nod down the middle. Iago Aspas is also likely to feature, with the experienced forward having scored five career goals against Real Madrid.

Claudio Giraldez is expected to stick with a familiar structure, with Ionut Radu in goal and Javi Rodriguez, Sebastian Caceres, and Marcos Alonso forming the back three. Javi Rueda, Andres Antanon, Hugo Burcio, and Sergio Carreira should provide the midfield platform, while Aspas, Duran and Williot Swedberg lead the attack.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg

Key Stats

Real Madrid have won their last five La Liga matches.

Real Madrid have the joint-best defensive record in La Liga, with 10 goals conceded.

Celta Vigo have scored only 10 goals in 12 league matches this season.

Celta Vigo are 11th in La Liga.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

Embed from Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacking weapon, and his pace and finishing ability could prove decisive against a Celta Vigo side that has struggled to score but has been difficult to break down. The Frenchman’s movement behind the lines will prove immense for Madrid, while the return to attack for Vinicius Junior will also take the focus off Mbappe to a certain extent.

Celta are expected to sit deep and look to frustrate Real Madrid on Saturday, and either way Mbappe will be key to unlocking the stubborn defence. He will be the main threat for the hosts, while the Celta defenders will be wary of handing him space.

Prediction

Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

This could turn out to be an entertaining clash given the strengths of each team. Celta Vigo will focus on their defensive strengths, although they have the power to break on the counter, something that will keep the Real Madrid attackers on their toes and alert at all times.

However, it is the hosts who are the clear favourites given their recent form and the pressure to keep up the pace at the top of La Liga. They might find it tough going against Celta initially, although the first goal will be key to unlocking them, and then the game could end with a superior scoreline favouring the hosts.