OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain meet at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday, with the hosts looking to end PSG’s winning run in Ligue 1.

Olivier Pantaloni’s side have responded well after failing to beat 10-man Lyon last month. Wins over Brest, Rennes and Angers have showcased that they have the mettle to climb up in the standings to a respectable sixth spot, with OGC Nice now eyeing further improvements to get close to a top-four spot.

The Eaglets have collected 11 points from a possible 15 at home this season, and only Lyon, Paris FC, and Rennes have earned more home points. Pantaloni’s men certainly have the belief to oust the formidable PSG when the latter come visiting on Saturday, although it will be one of the biggest tests on home soil this season in the league.

PSG, on the other hand, had endured a slow start to the campaign, failing to win any of their opening three league matches, but they have since surged to the top of the table. Luis Enrique’s side have won seven consecutive league games and are chasing an eighth clash on the bounce, to cement their place at the summit.

Les Parisiens have taken 14 points from a possible 18 on the road, scoring 15 goals in six away matches. They have not lost at the Allianz Riviera since 2022, winning three of their visits during that period, and will be expected to maintain that record against a Nice side who are in an excellent vein of form.

Team News & Tactics

OGC Nice

Nice have several absentees ahead of Saturday’s clash, with Antoine Mendy, Moise Bombito, Laurent Abergel, and Mohamed Abdelmonem all unlikely to feature. Their defensive issues will be the main concern before facing a formidable PSG side capable of creating chances from multiple areas.

Olivier Pantaloni is expected to rely on his attacking players to trouble the champions, including Elye Wahi. The club’s leading scorer has six goals and two assists this season, while Sofiane Diop has been involved in five goals, with three of those contributions coming in his last three league matches, and he too is expected to start on Saturday.

Jonathan Clauss has also been in strong form, scoring or assisting in four of his last five Ligue 1 appearances. He is expected to provide width and creativity from the right, with Wahi leading the line and Mohamed Amoura and Diop supporting him in attack.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Diouf; Seidu, Ndayishimiye, Mandza, Clauss; Witsel, Boudaoui, Nkounkou; Diop, Amoura, Wahi

Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique also has a few injury concerns to deal with heading into the game, with Marquinhos doubtful due to a thigh problem. Nuno Mendes, Ousmane Dembele, Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, and Dro Fernandez are also doubts, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains a long-term absentee and is certain to miss the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The PSG boss is likely to name a strong side despite the absences, with Matvey Safonov expected to start in goal. Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, and Lucas Hernandez should form the back four, while Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz are likely to control the midfield, with that setup probably Enrique’s strongest at the moment.

Despite some doubts, Akliouche, Ferran Torres, and Mika Godts are expected to start in attack, with Torres looking to add to his four league goals and showcase that he can end the recent bad form in front of goal.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Torres, Godts

Key Stats

OGC Nice have won five of their last six Ligue 1 matches.

OGC Nice have collected 11 points from a possible 15 at home this season.

PSG have won seven consecutive Ligue 1 games.

PSG have scored 15 goals in six away league matches this season.

Player to Watch

Ferran Torres

Embed from Getty Images

Torres has a lot to prove, and this might be the most crucial time for him to start wearing his scoring boots. Following a stellar start to life at PSG, the Spaniard has not scored in five consecutive games in Ligue 1 heading into Saturday’s fixture.

Luis Enrique’s side are facing some issues with their attacking personnel, and this might be the time when the manager looks at some of his experienced attackers like Torres to help lead the way for young guns like Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts. Hence, this could be a key clash for Torres to shut down his doubters and put in a confidence-boosting performance against Nice.

Prediction

OGC Nice 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Nice have put in a resurgent run of results and earned the respect of many along the way, as they are certainly keen to continue this form against PSG. Yet, the issues with injuries and their dreadful record against the champions could make for a different reading at the end of Saturday.

PSG will come into this clash as the firm favourites to take three points and continue on their incredible winning run in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique will want momentum on their side heading into a busy period where the manager wants to focus on the Champions League. Overall, the Parisians are expected to win this one, but it may come with some roadblocks from Nice.