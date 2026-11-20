Millwall will look to revive their fading Championship playoff ambitions when they welcome London rivals Queens Park Rangers to The Den on Saturday afternoon.

With Alex Neil’s men struggling to rediscover last season’s consistency and QPR pushing towards the top six, the encounter promises an important test for both sides following the November international break.

Millwall have endured a frustrating campaign after coming close to securing Premier League promotion last season. Their performances have deteriorated considerably in recent weeks, with just two victories from their previous 10 Championship fixtures leaving them 16th in the standings.

Neil’s position has consequently come under increasing scrutiny. Although the Scottish manager retains considerable credit for guiding the Lions into last season’s playoffs, their recent results have raised concerns about whether they can mount another serious promotion challenge.

The hosts entered the international break following consecutive 3-0 defeats against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion. Those performances exposed significant defensive weaknesses, with Millwall struggling to maintain organisation against opponents capable of attacking quickly through midfield.

Their broader defensive record offers little encouragement. The Lions have managed just one clean sheet in their previous 10 league matches, which came against bottom-placed Preston North End. Home performances have been more encouraging, although consistency remains elusive.

Millwall have collected 11 points from seven fixtures at The Den, recording three victories, but two of those successes came against struggling Bolton Wanderers and Derby County. Saturday’s encounter represents an opportunity to demonstrate that they can compete against teams higher in the standings and begin closing the gap on the playoff positions.

QPR, meanwhile, arrive to The Den occupying eighth place, six points above their opponents. Julien Stephan’s side have enjoyed a more productive campaign, although their performances have also fluctuated considerably.

The Hoops have recorded five draws across their previous 10 league fixtures, preventing them from establishing greater momentum. Nevertheless, three victories from their last six matches have kept them firmly involved in the promotion race.

Their recent home performances have provided encouragement, with QPR collecting four points from encounters against Burnley and Lincoln City before the international break. However, their away form remains a significant concern. Stephan’s side have failed to win their previous five matches outside Loftus Road, including consecutive defeats against Birmingham and Southampton.

The visitors have collected nine points from seven away Championship fixtures, suggesting that greater consistency on their travels will be essential if they are to challenge for playoff qualification.

Saturday’s London derby therefore brings together two teams searching for different forms of improvement. Millwall desperately need defensive stability and greater attacking efficiency, while QPR must translate their encouraging overall performances into more convincing away results. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Millwall

Alex Neil faces several selection decisions following his team’s disappointing performances before the international break. Derek Mazou-Sacko is suspended, while Filip Marschall, Tristan Crama, and Ryan Leonard remain unavailable through injury. Casper de Norre has resumed grass training but his availability remains uncertain, potentially allowing Daniel Kelly to feature in central midfield.

Romain Esse, Mihailo Ivanovic, Tairyk Arconte, and Lyndon Dykes are among those pushing for attacking opportunities, with Neil expected to consider changes after consecutive heavy defeats. Millwall are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising defensive compactness and a more direct attacking approach.

Kelly and Jenson Metcalfe could form the central midfield partnership, providing protection for the back four while attempting to disrupt QPR’s passing combinations. Further forward, Luke Cundle is likely to operate behind Ivanovic, using his movement and creativity to link midfield with attack.

Esse’s dribbling ability could provide an important outlet from the left, while Camiel Neghli offers movement and attacking support on the opposite flank. Ivanovic’s physical presence should allow Millwall to play more directly when necessary, particularly against a QPR defence that could be vulnerable to aerial deliveries and second balls.

Neil may also encourage his side to press more aggressively during the opening stages, attempting to exploit the atmosphere at The Den and force the visitors into mistakes. However, defensive discipline must improve considerably.

Millwall have repeatedly allowed opponents too much space between midfield and defence, leaving their centre-backs exposed during quick attacking transitions. Maintaining a compact structure while ensuring their attacking players receive adequate support will be essential if the Lions are to reverse their recent decline.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Kelly, Metcalfe; Neghli, Cundle, Esse; Ivanovic

Queens Park Rangers

Julien Stephan has received encouraging news concerning the fitness of Nicolas Madsen and Rumarn Burrell, with both players returning to training ahead of Saturday’s encounter. However, neither is guaranteed a starting position, and the French manager could initially use them from the bench. Tariq Lamptey remains unavailable, while Alfie Lloyd faces an extended absence because of a hamstring injury.

Ilias Chair and Karamoko Dembele are also competing for attacking opportunities, although Stephan may prefer continuity following his team’s positive results before the international break. QPR are likely to deploy their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasising midfield control, positional flexibility and quick attacking transitions.

Jonathan Varane and Glen Kamara could provide stability in central midfield, using their passing ability to progress possession while limiting Millwall’s opportunities to counterattack. Chair’s creativity will be particularly important in advanced areas. His ability to receive possession between the lines and deliver passes into dangerous positions could create opportunities for Richard Kone.

Harvey Vale may operate centrally behind the striker, while Paul Smyth’s pace offers a direct threat from wide positions. Kone’s movement could prove effective against Millwall’s central defenders, particularly when QPR recover possession and attack before the hosts restore their defensive shape.

However, Stephan must address his side’s inconsistent away performances. QPR have struggled to convert promising spells of possession into victories on their travels, making greater attacking efficiency essential. The visitors may also look to exploit spaces behind Millwall’s full-backs, particularly if the hosts adopt an aggressive pressing approach. Maintaining defensive balance while supporting their attacking players could help QPR end their five-match away winless sequence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Dunne, Kemper; Varane, Kamara; Chair, Vale, Smyth; Kone

Key Stats

Millwall have won just two of their previous 10 Championship matches, suffering four defeats in their last six.

QPR occupy eighth place, six points ahead of 16th-placed Millwall heading into the weekend.

Millwall have kept only one clean sheet across their previous 10 league fixtures and conceded six goals in their last two matches.

QPR are winless in five consecutive away Championship matches, having collected nine points from seven league trips overall.

Millwall defeated QPR 2-0 at The Den during the 2025–26 campaign, while the clubs shared a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road in September 2024.

Player to Watch

Ilias Chair

Operating primarily from an advanced midfield or wide position, Chair possesses the ability to receive possession in tight spaces, beat defenders and create opportunities through intelligent passing. Against Millwall’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines could be particularly important.

By drifting into central positions, Chair may force Millwall’s midfielders to abandon their defensive responsibilities, creating spaces for Harvey Vale, Paul Smyth, and Richard Kone to exploit. His ability to maintain possession under pressure could also help QPR control the tempo during difficult periods, particularly against opponents likely to press aggressively at home.

With Millwall struggling defensively in recent weeks, Chair’s creativity and movement could provide the visitors with the attacking inspiration required to secure an important result.

Prediction

Millwall 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Both teams enter Saturday’s encounter with significant concerns surrounding their recent performances, making a closely contested London derby the most likely outcome. Millwall desperately need a positive response following consecutive heavy defeats, and the atmosphere at The Den could help Alex Neil’s side produce a more disciplined performance.

However, their defensive vulnerability remains a major concern against a QPR team possessing several technically accomplished attacking players. The visitors will take confidence from their superior league position, although their five-match away winless sequence suggests they may struggle to establish complete control.

Ilias Chair’s creativity and Richard Kone’s movement could create opportunities for QPR, while Millwall may threaten through Mihailo Ivanovic’s physical presence and Romain Esse’s direct running. Ultimately, neither team has demonstrated sufficient consistency to justify overwhelming favouritism, and both managers may prioritise avoiding another damaging defeat.