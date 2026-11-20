Middlesbrough will look to reclaim top spot in the Championship when they welcome struggling Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With Kim Hellberg’s side attempting to regain their early-season momentum and Michael Skubala facing mounting pressure following a difficult run of results, this encounter could have significant implications at both ends of the table.

Middlesbrough entered the November international break following consecutive disappointing results, suffering a defeat against Wrexham before being held to a goalless draw by Watford. Those setbacks allowed Birmingham City to move above them on goal difference, leaving the two promotion contenders level on 29 points after 15 matches.

Despite their recent difficulties, Boro remain firmly involved in the automatic promotion race. Their attacking performances have been particularly impressive, with 30 goals scored across their opening 15 Championship fixtures, making them one of the division’s most productive teams.

However, their failure to score in their previous two matches has highlighted the importance of leading striker Will Lankshear, whose absence has coincided with a decline in attacking efficiency. The Riverside Stadium has nevertheless remained a formidable venue for visiting teams. Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven home Championship fixtures this season, collecting 17 points and scoring 17 goals.

Only Southampton possess a better home record, underlining the importance of Hellberg’s side maintaining their strong performances on Teesside. Having suffered playoff heartbreak last season, Middlesbrough are determined to secure automatic promotion this time around. Their narrow advantage over the chasing pack, however, leaves little room for further mistakes.

Bristol City, meanwhile, arrive facing a very different challenge. The Robins have endured a disappointing period under Skubala, winning just one of their previous seven league matches and slipping to 17th place. Their most recent outing produced a humiliating 5-0 home defeat against Norwich City, intensifying scrutiny surrounding the manager’s future.

The result exposed significant defensive weaknesses and raised concerns about Bristol City’s ability to remain competitive against stronger Championship opponents. Despite speculation regarding a managerial change during the international break, the club have opted to retain Skubala, giving him an opportunity to reverse their decline.

The Robins previously demonstrated their potential by securing consecutive victories over Portsmouth, Preston North End and Burnley, but their inability to sustain that momentum has undermined their playoff ambitions. However, Bristol City can draw confidence from their recent record against Middlesbrough.

The Robins are unbeaten in their previous nine league meetings with Boro, whose last victory in this fixture came in August 2021. Saturday’s encounter therefore presents an intriguing contest between Middlesbrough’s impressive home record and Bristol City’s favourable recent head-to-head history. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Middlesbrough

Kim Hellberg could make changes following his team’s disappointing performances before the international break, particularly with leading scorer Will Lankshear nearing a return. The striker has resumed first-team training after recovering from a hamstring problem that ruled him out of the previous two league fixtures. His availability remains subject to a final assessment, although his return would provide a significant attacking boost.

Rokas Pukstas remains unavailable following surgery on a hamstring injury, while Alfie Jones continues recovering from a calf problem. Former Bristol City players Radek Vitek and Tommy Conway could feature against their previous employers, while Neto Borges and Luke Ayling are additional selection options.

Middlesbrough are expected to retain an attacking 4-3-3 formation, focusing on midfield control, quick passing combinations and aggressive pressing. Aidan Morris will be crucial in dictating the tempo from central midfield, while Sebastian Berhalter could provide additional defensive protection and progressive passing.

Riley McGree’s movement between the lines offers an important creative outlet, particularly when Middlesbrough attempt to break down opponents defending with a compact midfield structure. In attack, Conway and Jeremy Sarmiento could provide width and intelligent movement, allowing David Strelec to operate as the central striker if Lankshear is not ready to start.

Should Lankshear return, his positioning and finishing ability could significantly strengthen Boro’s attacking threat, particularly against a Bristol City defence that conceded five goals in its previous outing.

Hellberg may encourage his side to press aggressively from the opening stages, targeting Bristol City’s confidence and attempting to force mistakes during their build-up play. However, Middlesbrough must remain defensively disciplined. Their advancing full-backs could leave spaces behind them, making midfield protection essential against potential counterattacks.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Byram; Berhalter, Morris, McGree; Conway, Strelec, Sarmiento

Bristol City

Michael Skubala has relatively few injury concerns, with defender Noah Eile expected to be the only significant absentee because of illness. However, the Robins face several selection dilemmas following their heavy defeat against Norwich. Sam Tickle could return to the starting lineup after Bradley Collins struggled during his recent appearances.

Skubala may also adjust his attacking setup, having alternated between a lone striker and a two-forward system in recent weeks. Rio Cardines is expected to feature after withdrawing from international duty with Trinidad and Tobago, while Scott Twine and Jason Knight could provide attacking creativity.

Bristol City are likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising defensive organisation and quick attacking transitions against Middlesbrough’s possession-oriented approach. Joe Williams and Adam Randell could provide stability in central midfield, attempting to restrict McGree’s influence and prevent Boro from progressing possession through dangerous central areas.

Knight may operate in an advanced midfield position, using his energy and movement to connect with Lorent Tolaj in attack. Cardines offers an important threat from wide areas, having contributed six assists during his debut Championship campaign. His ability to deliver dangerous crosses and attack defenders directly could create opportunities against Middlesbrough’s advancing full-backs.

Twine’s creativity and set-piece delivery provide another attacking option, particularly if the visitors struggle to establish sustained possession. However, Bristol City’s biggest priority must be improving their defensive structure. Their collapse against Norwich demonstrated the consequences of allowing opponents too much space around the penalty area.

Skubala may therefore encourage a more cautious approach, with the full-backs remaining deeper and the midfielders providing additional defensive protection. The Robins could seek to frustrate Middlesbrough before exploiting opportunities through direct passing and quick counterattacks.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Williams, Randell; Cardines, Knight, Twine; Tolaj

Key Stats

Middlesbrough have collected 29 points from 15 Championship matches, sitting second behind Birmingham City on goal difference.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven league fixtures at the Riverside Stadium this season, recording 17 points and scoring 17 goals.

Bristol City have won only one of their previous seven Championship matches, with their latest outing ending in a 5-0 defeat against Norwich.

Will Lankshear has scored 13 Championship goals this season, averaging one goal every 81 minutes of playing time.

Bristol City are unbeaten in nine consecutive league meetings against Middlesbrough, whose last victory over the Robins came in August 2021.

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Will Lankshear

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The Middlesbrough striker has enjoyed an exceptional start to the Championship campaign, scoring 13 league goals at an impressive rate of one every 81 minutes. His absence during Boro’s previous two matches coincided with consecutive failures to score, highlighting the importance of his movement and finishing ability within Hellberg’s attacking system.

Lankshear’s intelligent positioning inside the penalty area makes him particularly dangerous when attacking crosses and through-balls, while his ability to occupy central defenders creates space for supporting teammates. Against Bristol City’s vulnerable defensive line, his movement could prove especially effective. The visitors struggled to maintain organisation against Norwich, and Lankshear’s tendency to exploit gaps between defenders could create significant problems.

His potential return would also provide Middlesbrough with greater confidence in attacking areas, particularly after their recent difficulties converting possession into goals. If selected, Lankshear could play a crucial role in helping the hosts rediscover their attacking momentum.

Prediction

Middlesbrough 3-1 Bristol City

Middlesbrough enter Saturday’s encounter as strong favourites, supported by their impressive home record and superior attacking quality. Although Boro struggled before the international break, returning to the Riverside Stadium should provide an opportunity to rediscover their confidence against opponents experiencing significant difficulties.

Bristol City’s recent defensive performances are particularly concerning, with their 5-0 defeat against Norwich exposing weaknesses that Middlesbrough’s attacking players should be capable of exploiting. Nevertheless, the Robins’ impressive head-to-head record suggests they should not be completely dismissed. Cardines and Twine possess sufficient creativity to threaten during counter-attacks, particularly if the hosts commit excessive numbers forward.

However, the potential return of Lankshear, combined with Riley McGree’s movement and the hosts’ strong midfield options, should provide Boro with the greater attacking threat. Michael Skubala’s side may improve defensively following the international break, but maintaining concentration against one of the Championship’s strongest home teams will be challenging.