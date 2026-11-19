Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will resume their league campaign with a home game against a struggling FC Koln outfit.

Winless in their last four league outings, FC Koln will be desperate to return to winning ways when they resume their campaign post the international break with an away fixture against Bayern Munich. Given the kind of form the league leaders have been in, it could be a long night for the visitors.

The home team are top of the table with 21 points in their nine outings, with six wins and three draws. While Vincent Kompany’s men have been unbeaten in the league, they did drop points in two out of their last five games.

Bayern are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over FSV Mainz 05 prior to the international break. While the Bavarian giants have not been at their absolute best, they are still a force to reckon with. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, the German giants will certainly be favourites here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 15th on the table with nine points in as many outings. They have only won two games so far and have been winless in their last four outings. Koln suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen prior to the break.

While the Billy Goats did bag a goal, they were not threatening enough in the final third. They will have to be at their absolute best if they are to stand a chance against Bayern. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich could have a massive boost, as Vincent Kompany is expected to be back on the touchline for this fixture. However, Alphonso Davies (hamstring strain) has joined Manuel Nuer (foot), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), and Ismael Saibari (ankle) on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz is closing in on returning to action, though this fixture might come a touch too early for him. However, Jamal Musiala could be back in the squad for this fixture, having recovered from his thigh injury.

Bayern Munich are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs FC Koln, with Sven Ulreich starting in goal. Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic should occupy the full-back positions, while Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

As for the midfield unit, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are expected to operate as the double pivot, providing defensive cover and helping Bayern control possession. Michael Olise and Nathaniel Brown should feature on the flanks, with Lennart Karl operating in the number 10 role behind Harry Kane, who will spearhead the attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Brown; Kane

FC Koln

The visitors will be without the services of Imad Rondic (thigh), Rav van den Berg (muscle), Ellyes Skhiri (ankle), Thijs Dallinga (ligament), and Timo Hubers (unspecified) due to injury. Meanwhile, Ragnar Ache is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Koln are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation vs Bayern Munich, with Marvin Schwabe starting in goal. Joel Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, and Tom Krauss should form the back three, while Sebastian Sebulonsen and Borna Sosa will operate as wing-backs.

As for the midfield unit, Linton Maina, Paul Okon-Engstler, and Mikey Moore are expected to occupy the three positions in the middle fo the park. Okon-Engstler will primarily be responsible for shielding the defence, while Maina and Moore will look to push forward and support the attack whenever possible.

Marius Bulter and Said El Mala are likely to lead the line, with the duo tasked with providing a threat in the final third by forming a fluid partnership.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Krauss; Sebulonsen, Maina, Okon-Engstler, Moore, Sosa; Bulter, El Mala

Key Stats

Bayern Munich have scored 20 goals in their four Bundesliga home games this season.

FC Koln have failed to win any of their last 10 Bundesliga visits to Bayern, suffering eight defeats.

Vincent Kompany’s men have scored in each of their last 12 matches across all competitions, bagging 42 goals in the process.

Koln have lost their last five league encounters with Bayern Munich, conceding 13 goals and scoring just three.

The visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet in any of their five away games this season.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

The 2026 Ballon d’Or winner has been on top of his game this season. The Englishman has bagged 10 goals and as many assists in his 15 outings for Bayern Munich, and found the back of the net in both games for England during this international break.

Given the kind of form the 33-year-old has been in, it won’t be much of a surprise if he ends up deciding the game. Apart from his heroics in the final third, Kane’s long balls and distribution could cause serious problems for Koln.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 4-0 FC Koln

Bayern Munich will be overwhelming favourites heading into this fixture, particularly given their formidable home record and attacking output this season. They have scored 20 goals in just four Bundesliga home games and should have enough quality to exploit a Koln defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets on the road.

Harry Kane is in excellent form and could prove decisive once again. With Vincent Kompany expected to return to the touchline, the hosts should have little trouble securing all three points. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-0 win for the home team.