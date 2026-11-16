Wales vs Portugal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Portugal will look to return to winning ways when they hit the road to face Wales in the final group game of the Nations League.

Wales will be eyeing their second win of this Nations League campaign when they host group leaders Portugal on Tuesday night. While there is not much at stake in this fixture, both teams will still be eager to finish with a win.

The home team are bottom of their group with just three points in their five outings. While they are certain to finish 4th, they will be hoping to cause an upset against Portugal and give their fans something to celebrate.

Their only win of the campaign came against Norway at home at the start of October. But they are heading into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Norway in the reverse fixture. Wales will certainly be underdogs despite playing in front of their own fans.

The visitors are top of the group with 12 points in their five outings. After four straight wins, they had already booked their place in the next round, but they ended up suffering a massive 4-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark in their last outing.

A game that started with a tribute to former skipper Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement didn’t really end well for them. They will be hoping to get things back on track against Wales. While they are certain to feature in the quarter-finals, a defeat here could cost them the top spot in the group. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Wales

Craig Bellamy will be without the services of Ethan Ampadu (suspension) and Neco Williams (injury) for this fixture. While there is not much at stake for the home team, they will still look to finish their Nations League campaign on a positive note in front of their own fans.

Wales are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Karl Darlow starting in goal. Connor Roberts and Jay Dasilva should occupy the full-back positions, while Joe Rodon and Ben Davies are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

Liam Cullen and Josh Sheehan are expected to operate as the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover and looking to ensure Portuguese midfielders do not run the show.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson should start on the wings, with David Brooks playing in the number ten role behind Lewis Koumas, who is likely to lead the attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Cullen, Sheehan; Johnson, Brooks, Wilson; Koumas

Portugal

Jorge Jesus will be without the services of Ruben Dias, as he is suspended for this fixture. Apart from that, he doesn’t have any fresh injuries to deal with

Portugal are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Diogo Costa starting in goal. Alberto Costa and Diogo Dalot should occupy the full-back positions, while Antonio Silva and Renato Veiga are likely to be the two central defenders.

Joao Neves and Vitinha are expected to operate as the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover and helping Portugal dictate the tempo.

Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes should start on the wings, with Joao Felix operating in the number ten role behind Goncalo Ramos, who is likely to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, A Silva, Veiga, Dalot; Joao Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Felix, Fernandes; Ramos

Key Stats

Wales have suffered five defeats in their last six matches, matching the number of losses they recorded across their previous 29 games.

Portugal made a perfect start to their Nations League campaign, winning their first four matches before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Denmark in their previous outing, following Ronaldo’s retirement.

The Welsh side have struggled in front of goal in the Nations League, failing to score in three of their five matches and managing just three goals overall.

The visitors have scored in every Nations League fixture this campaign, finding the net 10 times across their five matches.

The two teams have faced each other in two competitive outings, with Portugal winning both games.

Player to Watch

Bruno Fernandes

Embed from Getty Images

The Manchester United skipper has nine goal contributions in his 14 club appearances this season. Despite United’s struggles, he has stood out with his performances and will look to replicate them on the international stage against Wales.

With Ronaldo no longer around and Portugal suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Denmark, Fernandes will be keen to lead the team back to winning ways. He might not wear the armband, but he is among their leaders and will look to lead by example.

Prediction

Wales 0-2 Portugal

Portugal will be keen to put their disappointing defeat to Denmark behind them and finish the group stage on a positive note. Despite missing Ruben Dias, they have enough quality across the pitch to control proceedings against a Wales side that has struggled for consistency and goals in this campaign.

Bruno Fernandes could play a key role in unlocking the hosts’ defence, and Portugal should have enough to secure all three points. Since a defeat can cost them the top spot, expect them to go all out for the win. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for the away team.