Denmark vs Norway Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Norway will have to secure all three points against Denmark on Tuesday if they are to make it to the knockouts of the Nations League.

Having cruised to a 4-1 win over Portugal in their own backyard in their last outing, Denmark will be high on confidence and will look to take down Norway in the final group game of the UEFA Nations League to book a place in the quarter-finals. While a point will be enough for the home team, Norway will have to collect all three to go through.

Denmark are 2nd on the table with nine points in their five outings. They have won three and lost two of those games. They have a three-point cushion over third-placed Norway, so a draw will be more than enough for them.

If they end up winning and Portugal lose to Wales, Denmark can even go through as the group winners. However, they can’t afford to relax as a defeat to Norway could push them down to third.

The visitors are 3rd in their group with six points in their five outings. They won 3-2 against Denmark on matchday one and went on to lose three in a row before getting things back on track with a win over Wales last time out.

Since head-to-head is what matters in the Nations League, Norway just need to secure all three points against Denmark, as they have already defeated them once. Having smashed Wales, Norway will be confident about their chances of winning and going through. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Denmark

The home team didn’t suffer any fresh injuries in their win over Portugal, and they are expected to start with a very similar XI here.

Brian Riemer is likely to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mads Hermansen starting in goal.

Rasmus Kristensen and Joakim Maehle should occupy the full-back positions, while Joachim Andersen and Victor Nelsson are expected to form the central defensive partnership.

Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will likely operate as the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover and helping Denmark control the tempo of the game.

Gustav Isaksen and Andreas Skov Olsen should start on the wings, providing much-needed width. Mikkel Damsgaard will take up the number ten role behind Rasmus Hojlund, who is expected to lead the line following his sensational performance against defending champions, Portugal.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Skov Olsen; Hojlund

Norway

Stale Solbakken also has a fully fit squad to choose from, as they didn’t suffer any fresh injuries in their last outing.

While Andreas Schjelderup is pushing for a place in the starting XI, he might once again have to settle for a cameo appearance here.

Norway are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Egil Selvik starting in goal. Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe should continue as the full-backs, while Kristoffer Ajer will partner Torbjorn Heggem in the heart of the defence.

Sander Berge and Patrick Berg are expected to operate as the midfield double pivot, with Martin Odegaard playing in the number ten role. The trio will shield the backline and also look to ensure Danish midfielders do not run the show.

Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa should provide width from the flanks, while Erling Haaland will continue to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland

Key Stats

Denmark have enjoyed a strong record on home soil against Norway, winning three and drawing one of their four previous meetings.

The home team have found the back of the net in each of their five Nations League matches this campaign.

All five of Norway’s Nations League matches have seen both teams score (a minimum of three goals per game).

The Danes have also scored in all six recorded encounters against Norway.

Erling Haaland is the leading goalscorer in Nations League history, having scored 23 times in the competition.

Player to Watch

Rasmus Hojlund

Embed from Getty Images

While things might not have worked out for him at Manchester United, he has certainly revived his career since joining Napoli. He has four goal contributions in his 10 league outings this season. Those might not be crazy numbers, but he is certainly producing the kind of performances everyone expects him to.

The 23-year-old was in fine form against Portugal in Denmark’s last outing, scoring twice in their 4-1 victory. Hojlund opened his account with a left-footed volley before getting the better of Renato Veiga in a one-on-one situation and curling the ball into the bottom corner with his preferred right foot. Having hit his stride, the striker will be eager to continue his scoring run and help Denmark secure another three points.

Prediction

Denmark 2-2 Norway

Denmark will have the advantage of playing at home and can take confidence from their emphatic victory over Portugal. However, Norway have plenty of attacking quality and know that only a win will keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

With both sides having shown a consistent ability to find the back of the net, this could turn into an entertaining contest. Denmark should have enough to avoid defeat, but Norway may have the attacking firepower to earn a share of the spoils.

The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 2-2 draw in this fixture, which will see Denmark go through alongside Portugal from this group.