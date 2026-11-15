Germany vs Netherlands Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Germany will look to secure all three points against the Netherlands at home and book a place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Germany are all set to host the Netherlands in the final Group B games of the UEFA Nations League. While a draw will be enough for the Dutch to top the group and go through, Germany might need all three points to make it to the next round.

The home team are third on the table with eight points in their five outings. They had a disappointing World Cup campaign, which led to a managerial change, and got off to a difficult start in the Nations League with a draw and a defeat.

However, Klopp’s team have since bounced back and have been unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of those fixtures. Since head-to-head records matter in the Nations League, a win here would be more than enough for Germany to go through even though they are level on points with second-placed Greece.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have been in fine form of late. They are top of the group with 11 points in their five outings (3 wins, 2 draws). They are already three points ahead of both Greece and Germany, which means only a point will be enough to progress.

The Dutch could go through even if they lose, thanks to their emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece in their previous outing. Greece would need a 14-goal swing in their favour to overtake the Dutch, making it highly unlikely that the Netherlands will miss out on qualification. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Netherlands

Frenkie De Jong was subbed off at half-time in their last outing because of a back issue, and has left the camp to return to Barcelona. Apart from him, Xavi doesn’t have any other fresh injury concerns to deal with

The Netherlands are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bart Verbruggen continuing in goal. Denzel Dumfries and Jurrien Timber should occupy the full-back positions, while Micky van de Ven will partner Jan Paul van Hecke in the heart of the defence.

Teun Koopmeiners and Joey Veerman are expected to form the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover and helping them dictate the tempo of the game.

Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo should operate on the wings, with Tijjani Reijnders playing as the attacking midfielder behind Donyell Malen, who is likely to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Veerman, Koopmeiners; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen

Germany

While Germany remain without the services of Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, they do not have any fresh injuries to deal with.

Germany will also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal. Philipp Treu and Maximilian Mittelstadt will feature as the full-backs, while Malick Thiaw and Jonathan Tah are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will form the double pivot in midfield, providing defensive cover and helping Germany control possession.

Brajan Gruda and Derry Scherhant should start on the wings, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Florian Wirtz will continue in the number ten role behind Kai Havertz, who will lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen; Treu, Thiaw, Tah, Mittelstadt; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz

Key Stats

Germany have conceded only three goals in their five Nations League matches.

The home team have avoided defeat in their last five encounters against the Netherlands (2 wins, 3 draws).

Tijjani Reijnders became the first Dutch player since Marco van Basten (December 1990) to score a first-half hat-trick.

In the 13 meetings between the two teams, Germany have five wins, while the Netherlands have won twice.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw back in September in the reverse fixture.

Player to Watch

Kai Havertz

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The 27-year-old Arsenal striker has scored 25 goals in 64 appearances for the German national team and registered nine goal contributions in 13 Nations League A outings over the years. However, he is yet to find the net in the competition this time around, having missed three of Germany’s five games through injury.

Havertz did provide an assist in their last outing and will be eager to make a significant impact in this fixture as Germany look to secure all three points. Although he has managed just four goals in 15 appearances for Arsenal this season, he remains capable of causing problems for the Netherlands’ defence.

Prediction

Germany 2-2 Netherlands

Germany have shown significant improvement after a difficult start to their Nations League campaign, while the Netherlands have been the more consistent side in the group. The hosts will be keen to make home advantage count, but the visitors have enough quality to trouble them.

A draw could be enough for the Netherlands to secure top spot, while Germany may need a win to guarantee progression. However, given the form of both teams, they could end up sharing the points in an entertaining contest. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-2 draw in this fixture, which could cause problems for Germany if Greece end up winning their game against Serbia.