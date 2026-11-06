Arsenal vs Hull City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Hull City make the trip to the Emirates and face a daunting task of stopping Premier League leaders Arsenal in their tracks.

After a surprisingly bright start to their first season back in the top flight, Hull City have endured a challenging recent spell, entering this fixture winless in their last seven Premier League matches. Sergej Jakirovic, who was named the Premier League’s manager of the month for August following two wins to begin their season, has seen his side draw five and lose two of their next seven, leaving them 11th in the table with 11 points.

While their early-season promise has faded to some extent, Hull have shown resilience in recent weeks and remain in a position that no one realistically expected them to be in when the first ball was kicked this term. In their most recent games, the Tigers have played out consecutive draws, first to Brentford and then against Ipswich Town.

Arsenal enter this contest top of the Premier League table with 24 points from nine matches. The only defeat in that run came against Brighton & Hove Albion, and since then Mikel Arteta’s side have responded well with four league wins in a row, particularly impressing last Sunday away at Liverpool.

An early first-half goal from Kai Havertz after a brilliant layoff from Declan Rice proved enough to secure three points at Anfield. Arsenal held their own against a strong Liverpool attack, and while the hosts looked threatening at times, they could not muster a single shot on target against the Gunners’ backline.

As much as Arsenal have been nearly perfect away from home barring the Brighton result, their home form in the league has been impeccable. The last time they played at the Emirates was against Everton, with the Gunners securing a 2-0 win. They have been performing well in Europe too, as their 2-1 victory away at Slavia Praha would testify.

Team News & Tactics

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury. Mikel Arteta has confirmed the Englishman is still weeks away from resuming training. Max Dowman is suspended, while William Saliba has recovered from a back problem and trained fully this week, having also been part of the matchday squad in Prague. The Frenchman is still some distance away from starting games and is unlikely to be rushed back.

Ezri Konsa came off in the second half with a suspected knee issue, but has recovered from the problem and was spotted in training. Arteta confirmed his withdrawal was precautionary, and the Englishman is now expected to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes. Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are expected to return at full-back, while David Raya continues in goal.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes are set to provide the platform, with Martin Odegaard returning to the attacking midfield role. Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis could occupy the wide positions, while Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis

Hull City

Hull City will be without Matt Crooks, who serves a one-match suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the 2026/27 Premier League season against Ipswich Town last weekend. The Tigers also have several injury concerns, with Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Ilyas Ansah, Darko Gyabi, and Charlie Hughes all unavailable.

Jack Butland is a doubt due to an arm injury, while Oli McBurnie will need assessing after a blow to the ribs. Nobel Mendy is expected to return to the defensive line after missing the Brentford match with a groin issue. McBurnie could be expected to start despite an issue.

Sergej Jakirovic is likely to set Hull up in a 5-4-1 system, with Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal behind a back five of Lewie Coyle, John Egan, Mendy, Semi Ajayi, and Ryan Giles. Regan Slater and Tim Iroegbunam are expected to partner in midfield, with Mohamed Belloumi and Elliot Stroud providing width, while McBurnie will lead the line if fit.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Iroegbunam, Stroud; McBurnie

Key Stats

Arsenal are on a four-game winning run in the Premier League.

Arsenal are the only team with a 100% home record in the 2026/27 Premier League.

No top-flight team have drawn more games than Hull City (five).

Hull City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Hull City have lost three of their last four away matches in all competitions, conceding six goals in that period.

Player to Watch

Martin Odegaard

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Odegaard’s return to form has been a major boost for Arsenal, and he has been one of their best performers this season so far. With the skipper earning a decent rest in the midweek UEFA Champions League tie, Mikel Arteta’s rotational system seems to be helping his key stars, and the in-form playmaker will be key against Hull City.

Hull City are expected to set up in a way to frustrate Arsenal in the best possible manner, and it could be another game when the hosts face a sturdy low block. Odegaard will thus become a key component for Arteta to try and unlock a stubborn defence, as he could have a big say in proceedings.

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Hull City

Hull City’s winless run and Arsenal’s strong home record make the Gunners clear favourites. The Tigers may look to frustrate their opponents, but Arsenal’s attacking depth and defensive solidity should prove too much, while Hull are desperate to bounce back to winning ways after a barren run; this may not be a game that does some favours for Jakirovic’s side.

Arsenal have faced a stubborn defence many times already this season, and they have come out successfully on most occasions. This could be another one of those big tests, and while the hosts are favourites, a 2-0 victory would be the ideal prediction in the circumstances.