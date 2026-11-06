Wrexham vs Wolves Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Wolves make the trip to Wales for a clash with Wrexham on Saturday afternoon, aiming to strengthen their push for automatic promotion in the EFL Championship.

Wrexham enter the contest in 16th place with 17 points from 14 matches, but they will arrive with renewed belief after a 2-0 home win over Championship leaders Middlesbrough in midweek. Goals from George Thomason and Ollie Rathbone ended a run of back-to-back away defeats and gave Phil Parkinson’s side a timely boost, and will fill them with confidence in their effort to rise in the standings.

Their home form has been more reliable than their results suggest. Wrexham have shown they can compete with stronger sides at the Racecourse Ground, although their attack has lacked consistency, with only six teams scoring fewer goals in the Championship so far this season.

The Welsh side have won two and drawn two of their last five matches, but they have scored just six and conceded seven in that period. Facing a Wolves team in strong form, Wrexham will need greater cutting edge and defensive discipline to avoid being punished, although Parkinson’s side will target back-to-back wins against the division’s top two teams.

Following a difficult spell at the beginning of the season, Wolves have responded impressively since. They enter the next game unbeaten in their last five Championship matches. Cesar Peixoto’s side have won three consecutive league games, including a 2-1 comeback victory at Bristol City in midweek, and sit second in the table with 27 points from 14 matches.

Their attacking output has been particularly encouraging. Wolves have scored 23 goals and conceded 16 this season, while they have found the net in each of their last five league fixtures, giving them confidence heading to the Racecourse Ground.

Away from home, Wolves have been solid rather than spectacular, collecting three wins, one draw and two defeats from their six Championship trips. The win over Bristol also proved significant as Middlesbrough lost ground against Wrexham, with the Welsh side now ready to welcome Wolves at the Racecourse Ground for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.

Team News & Tactics

Wrexham

Wrexham remain without Sam Smith, who is facing a significant spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead are also unavailable, while Sebastian Revan is doubtful with a hamstring issue and Liberato Cacace is sidelined with a calf problem.

Callum O’Hare missed the midweek win over Middlesbrough after withdrawing from training, so Parkinson may retain much of the side that secured that important victory. George Thomason’s goal and energetic performance make him a strong candidate to start again.

Wrexham are expected to operate in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Kieffer Moore leading the attack and Lewis O’Brien supporting him from an advanced midfield role. The hosts will likely look to make the Racecourse Ground hostile, press aggressively and use set pieces as a route to goal.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Whiteman, Ekomie; Thomason, O’Brien; Moore

Wolves

Wolves have a fresh injury concern in midfield, with Jordan James expected to miss the trip after sustaining a hamstring problem against Cardiff. He subsequently sat out the win at Bristol City and is unlikely to feature at Wrexham in the upcoming clash.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is therefore likely to retain his place in the midfield or attacking midfield area. Cesar Peixoto is expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1 system, with Andre and Marshall Munetsi providing the defensive balance behind the creative trio.

Kieran Trippier is available and has started Wolves’ last two matches, offering experience and set-piece quality at right-back. Adam Armstrong is likely to lead the line, although Sean Neave’s two-goal cameo from the bench at Bristol City gives Peixoto an alternative option if the game remains tight late on.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Bellegarde, Lopez, Said; Armstrong

Key Stats

Wrexham have won only one of their last five matches.

Wrexham have scored just six goals in their last five league fixtures.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last five Championship matches.

Wolves have won three consecutive Championship games.

Player to Watch

Kieran Trippier

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Kieran Trippier’s experience could be decisive in a hostile away environment, owing to his vast experience in the game. The former England international has started Wolves’ last two matches and provides composure, delivery and leadership from the right-hand side, which has coincided with bright performances for the Midlands side.

Trippier’s set-piece threat is another important weapon for Wolves, particularly against a Wrexham side that may sit deep and look to frustrate the visitors. His ability to create from wide areas could unlock a compact home defence and could prove to be the catalyst for the visitors in their effort to keep up pace with Middlesbrough at the top.

Prediction

Wrexham 1-2 Wolves

Wrexham will be high on confidence following their big win over leaders Middlesbrough on Wednesday. Parkinson’s side will eye consecutive scalps of the top two teams in the division, although they may have to put in another huge effort if they seek a similar result against Wolves.

Big results like the one Wrexham had against Middlesbrough may have taken a lot out of the team, and that is why Wolves are the favourites heading into this encounter. Peixoto’s side will punish the hosts and have been in a vein of form that deserves another big win on the road.