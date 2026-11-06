West Brom vs Millwall Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion will look to strengthen their Championship promotion credentials when they welcome an inconsistent Millwall side to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

With James Morrison’s hosts enjoying an impressive unbeaten run and the visitors struggling to replicate last season’s performances, this encounter offers the Baggies an opportunity to enter the November international break on a positive note.

West Brom have developed into genuine promotion contenders following a difficult period in October. Consecutive defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City threatened to derail their encouraging start, but Morrison’s side have responded by collecting 11 points from their previous five Championship fixtures.

Their recent performances have demonstrated considerable resilience, with three victories and two draws helping them remain firmly involved in the race for automatic promotion.

A particularly impressive 3-1 victory away to West Ham United was followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Southampton on Tuesday evening. Isaac Price opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Samuel Edozie restored parity for the Saints.

Although West Brom were unable to secure all three points, collecting four points from consecutive encounters against two promotion favourites represents an encouraging achievement. The Baggies currently occupy sixth position, just two points behind second-placed Wolves. Their attacking improvements have been central to this progress, with Price and Jimmy-Jay Morgan contributing five Championship goals apiece.

Nevertheless, defensive consistency remains an issue. West Brom have struggled to maintain clean sheets, and the injury sustained by captain George Campbell against Southampton presents Morrison with another selection problem. Millwall, meanwhile, arrive at The Hawthorns enduring a disappointing campaign following their near miss in the promotion race last season.

Alex Neil’s side have won just two of their previous eight Championship matches, recording three draws and three defeats during that sequence. Their inconsistency has left them 13th in the standings, considerably below the positions they occupied during their previous promotion challenge.

The Lions suffered another setback on Tuesday, losing 3-0 against Birmingham City after conceding three first-half goals. Although their performance improved following substitutions, the damage had already been done.

Millwall’s away form has also deteriorated significantly. Having established themselves as the Championship’s strongest travelling side last season, they have already equalled their entire previous campaign’s away defeat tally. However, recent history offers encouragement. Millwall are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with West Brom, recording seven victories and three draws.

Saturday’s encounter therefore presents an intriguing challenge. West Brom will attempt to maintain their attacking momentum, while Millwall must rediscover the defensive organisation and resilience that previously made them difficult opponents. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

West Bromwich Albion

Morrison faces a defensive selection concern after captain George Campbell sustained a groin injury during Tuesday’s draw against Southampton. The American centre-back is expected to miss Saturday’s encounter, with Nat Phillips likely to replace him alongside Chris Mepham.

Noah Galves remains unavailable because of a long-term knee injury, meaning Brayann Pereira should continue at right-back. Toby Collyer and Mikey Johnston are also sidelined, while Tammer Bany is pushing for a starting opportunity. West Brom are expected to retain their 4-4-2 formation, combining defensive compactness with quick attacking transitions and movement through central areas.

Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakité will be crucial in controlling midfield, with their ability to recover possession and disrupt Millwall’s passing combinations providing protection for the defensive line. Isaac Price could play an important role in creating opportunities from wide positions, while Rabby Nzingoula’s energy and movement should help the Baggies progress possession into attacking areas.

Up front, Morgan and Aune Heggebo offer contrasting attacking qualities. Morgan’s intelligent movement and finishing ability complement Heggebo’s physical presence, allowing West Brom to threaten through both direct passes and combinations around the penalty area. The hosts may look to exploit Millwall’s defensive vulnerability by pressing aggressively during the opening stages, particularly after the visitors conceded three first-half goals against Birmingham.

However, Campbell’s absence could affect West Brom’s defensive organisation. Morrison must ensure his midfielders provide sufficient protection when the full-backs advance, particularly against Millwall’s quick attacking players. Maintaining defensive balance while sustaining pressure could be essential to breaking down opponents who have historically proved difficult to defeat.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Phillips, Styles; Nzingoula, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Millwall

Neil continues to face difficulties at right-back, with Tristan Crama and Ryan Leonard unavailable because of injuries. Jordi Osei-Tutu is therefore expected to retain his starting position, while changes could be made further forward after the disappointing defeat against Birmingham.

Romain Esse and Josh Coburn impressed after entering the contest as substitutes, strengthening their cases for inclusion in Saturday’s starting lineup. Millwall are likely to adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising defensive organisation and controlled attacking transitions against a West Brom side enjoying considerable momentum.

The midfield partnership of Daniel Kelly and Zakaria Mazou-Sacko will be important in restricting space between the lines, particularly when West Brom attempt to progress possession through Molumby and Diakite. Luke Cundle could operate in an advanced central position, linking midfield with attack while creating opportunities for the wide players.

Esse’s dribbling ability and movement could provide Millwall with an effective attacking outlet, particularly when exploiting spaces behind West Brom’s advancing full-backs. Coburn offers a physical presence in attack, allowing the visitors to play directly when necessary and bring supporting players into dangerous areas.

Neil may encourage his side to defend in a compact structure before launching quick counterattacks, targeting the defensive partnership of Mepham and Phillips. However, Millwall must improve their concentration during the opening stages. Their first-half collapse against Birmingham demonstrated the consequences of allowing opponents too much time and space around the penalty area.

The visitors will also need to compete aggressively for second balls and set-piece opportunities, particularly if they struggle to establish sustained possession.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sykes; Kelly, Mazou-Sacko; Lisbie, Cundle, Esse; Coburn

Key Stats

The Baggies have avoided defeat in their previous five Championship matches, recording three victories and two draws.

The Lions have won only two of their last eight league fixtures, drawing three and losing three.

Isaac Price and Jimmy-Jay Morgan have each scored five Championship goals this season, providing West Brom with two important attacking outlets.

Millwall are unbeaten in their previous 10 meetings against West Brom, registering seven victories and three draws.

The last four encounters between these clubs at West Brom’s home ground have ended goalless.

Player to Watch

Isaac Price

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The Northern Ireland international enters the encounter having scored five Championship goals, including the penalty that gave West Brom the lead against Southampton. Operating primarily from a wide midfield position, Price combines intelligent movement with the ability to attack central spaces, making him a difficult player for opposition defenders to track.

Against Millwall’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement between the visitors’ full-back and central midfielder could create opportunities for West Brom to progress possession into dangerous areas. Price’s willingness to make forward runs also complements the movement of Morgan and Heggebø, potentially creating numerical advantages inside the penalty area.

With Millwall struggling defensively in recent matches, his creativity, attacking instincts and ability to arrive in goalscoring positions could provide the breakthrough West Brom need.

Prediction

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Millwall

West Brom enter Saturday’s encounter as favourites following their impressive five-match unbeaten sequence and encouraging performances against West Ham and Southampton.

Morrison’s side have developed greater attacking confidence, with Price and Morgan providing important goalscoring contributions. Their ability to create opportunities through central combinations and quick transitions could trouble a Millwall defence that struggled against Birmingham.

However, Millwall’s excellent recent head-to-head record suggests they should not be underestimated. The visitors have repeatedly frustrated West Brom, and the potential introductions of Esse and Coburn could improve their attacking threat.

Campbell’s absence may also create opportunities for Millwall to exploit, particularly through direct forward passes and set-piece situations. Nevertheless, West Brom’s superior recent form, home advantage and greater confidence in attacking areas should ultimately give them the edge.