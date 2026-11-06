Watford vs Middlesbrough Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Middlesbrough will aim to get back to winning ways and retain their top spot in the standings as they make the trip to face Watford.

Watford sit 20th in the Championship with 14 points from 14 matches, having won four, drawn two and lost eight. Alessio Dionisi’s side ended a difficult run by beating Lincoln City 1-0 last time out, with Stephy Mavididi scoring the decisive goal after returning to the starting lineup.

The Hornets have been difficult to beat at times, although there have been questions about their inconsistent attacking output. Having scored 13 goals and conceded 23 in the league, they are a side with a loopsided record so far, especially defensively, which may come to hurt them this season, especially with the lofty ambitions they have for the campaign.

Watford will need to raise their level against the league leaders, and a good enough result, particularly a win, will boost their morale. Their home form could prove important, and Alessio Dionisi will hope that the confidence gained from their win over Lincoln can help them frustrate a Middlesbrough side coming off a defeat.

Boro enter this matchday top of the Championship table with 28 points from 12 matches, having won 8, drawn four, and lost two. Kim Hellberg’s men have been one of the division’s most consistent teams, although their momentum was checked by a 2-0 defeat away at Wrexham on Wednesday night, which is their second loss this season in the EFL Championship.

Despite that setback, Boro remain a strong attacking side, having scored 30 goals and conceded 19 in their opening 14 league matches, asserting their dominance in the league so far. That said, their defensive record has been particularly impressive, and they will be determined to respond immediately against a Watford side that has shown signs of improvement.

Bouncing back from the recent setback is the key for the visitors to keep hold of their top spot. A victory at Vicarage Road would strengthen their position at the top and give them a timely confidence boost heading into the international break.

Team News & Tactics

Watford

Watford will be without Hector Kyprianou, who serves a one-match suspension after collecting five yellow cards. Edoardo Bove, Jeremy Ngakia, Kwadwo Baah, and Michail Antonio are also unavailable through injury or other issues.

Martin Payero could be recalled to replace Kyprianou in midfield, while Mamadou Doumbia is an alternative to Myron Boadu in attack. Alessio Dionisi is expected to make only limited changes from the side that defeated Lincoln City last weekend.

Federico Ravaglia should continue in goal, with Omar Traore, Kevin Keben, Mattie Pollock and Marc Bola forming the back four. Edo Kayembe and Payero are likely to anchor the midfield, with Othmane Maamma, Iker Bravo, and Stephy Mavididi supporting Myron Boadu in attack.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Traore, Keben, Pollock, Bola; Kayembe, Payero; Maamma, Bravo, Mavididi; Boadu

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are dealing with several injury concerns, with Alfie Jones sidelined with a calf injury, and Rokas Pukstas is also unavailable with a muscle problem. Will Lankshear is a doubt after missing the defeat at Wrexham with a minor muscle injury, and should he not make it, Hellberg will miss a big player of his stature in this crucial game.

If Lankshear is not fit to start, David Strelec could come into the side and lead the attack. Kim Hellberg may also consider changes at the back, with suggestions that Luke Ayling could drop out if the manager is eager to shape up a back four instead of three centre-backs in his system, although there are chances he will retain his original style.

Radek Vitek is expected to continue in goal, with Callum Brittain and Neto Borges providing width from the wing-back positions. Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter are likely to anchor the midfield, while Tommy Conway and Amario Cozier-Duberry offer creativity behind the striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Vitek; Ayling, Phillips, Malanda; Brittain, Berhalter, Morris, Borges; Cozier-Duberry, McGree; Strelec

Key Stats

Watford have won four, drawn two and lost eight of their 14 Championship matches.

Watford have scored 13 and conceded 23 goals in the Championship this season.

Middlesbrough are top of the Championship with 28 points from 14 matches.

Middlesbrough have won eight and lost only two of their 14 league matches.

Player to Watch

Aidan Morris

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Aidan Morris has been one of Middlesbrough’s most consistent performers this season, and while the likes of Lankshear have caught the headlines, Morris has been crucial to their rise this term. The American midfielder provides energy, ball progression and defensive protection in an all-round performance so far, and will once again prove to be important for the visitors.

With Watford likely to be compact and physical, Morris’s ability to break lines and win second balls could prove decisive. If he can dictate the tempo, Middlesbrough will have a strong platform to impose themselves on the game.

Prediction

Watford 1-2 Middlesbrough

Watford will come into this home game with some level of confidence following their win over Lincoln City. However, the Hornets will be wary of the quality their visitors boast, especially with Boro coming here at the back of an untimely league defeat in midweek.

Middlesbrough will be seen as the favourites for three points, and Kim Hellberg will want a stellar response to the result in midweek. Boro have the quality and the poise to keep their place at the top of the table, with a narrow win over Watford on the cards.