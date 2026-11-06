PSG vs Troyes Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

PSG welcome Troyes to Parc des Princes on Saturday night as the Ligue 1 leaders look to extend their remarkable winning run.

Following a sluggish start to the domestic season, PSG find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisians commenced the league campaign with a run of three winless games, ending with the defeat at home to AS Monaco. Luis Enrique’s men have since won their six subsequent league games and are chasing a seventh consecutive domestic victory, alongside an 11th straight win in all competitions.

Their recent performances have been emphatic. PSG thrashed Villarreal 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, with Fabian Ruiz scoring twice, while Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu also found the net. That followed a 5-1 league win at Le Havre, underlining the depth and firepower available to Enrique, despite some key attacking injuries.

At home, PSG have been particularly ruthless, averaging 3.75 goals per game across their last 10 matches at Parc des Princes. Even with several attacking players absent, the reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League holders should have more than enough quality to overwhelm a struggling Troyes side.

Troyes sit 16th in Ligue 1 with just eight points from nine matches, having won two, drawn two and lost five. They finally ended a six-match winless run last weekend with a 2-0 home victory over Le Mans, restoring some confidence under Stephane Dumont.

Their recent defensive progress has been encouraging, with Troyes keeping consecutive clean sheets and taking four points from their last two matches. However, their attacking output remains a major concern, as they have failed to score in five of their nine league games this season.

The trip to Paris represents a significant step up in quality. Troyes have had a below-par record in their last five matches on the road, and containing a PSG side in such dominant form will require an exceptionally disciplined and compact defensive display.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

PSG remain without several important players, including the formidable Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are also sidelined with thigh problems, while Nuno Mendes is out with a muscle injury.

Luis Enrique may rotate following the midweek European fixture, although the international break offers little reason to rest his key performers. Matvey Safonov is expected to continue in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, and Lucas Digne forming the back four.

In midfield, Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Warren Zaire-Emery are likely to provide control, while Maghnes Akliouche and Desire Doue offer width and creativity. The misfiring Ferran Torres could lead the attack, with the Spaniard eager to end his barren run, which has now stretched to seven games across all competitions.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Hernandez, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Akliouche, Torres, Doue

Troyes

Troyes have fewer injury concerns than their hosts, but Yacouba Kone is ruled out with a knee injury, and he will be a big miss for the visitors. Anis Ouzenadji is nearing a return from an ankle problem but remains doubtful for the trip to Paris, and should be considered unlikely to feature this weekend.

Stephane Dumont is expected to retain much of the side that beat Le Mans last weekend. Hillel Konate should continue in goal behind a back four of Lucas Maronnier, Adrien Monfray, Michel Diaz, and Paolo Gozzi.

In midfield, Antoine Mille, Dermane Karim, and Mouhamed Diop are set to start, while Merwan Ifnaoui, Renaud Ripart, and Timothe Nkada provide the attacking threat. Troyes are likely to use a 4-3-3 shape, looking to stay compact and counter when opportunities arise.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Konate; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Gozzi; Mille, Karim, Diop; Ifnaoui, Ripart, Nkada

Key Stats

PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 20 points from nine matches.

PSG have won their last six Ligue 1 matches.

PSG have won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Troyes have failed to score in five of their nine Ligue 1 games this season.

Player to Watch

Desire Doue

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With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele unavailable, Desire Doue’s role becomes even more important for PSG. The young forward has already demonstrated his ability to influence big matches, and he scored in the midweek demolition of Villarreal, as the onus is on the young star to take more responsibility in the front line moving ahead.

Doue has barely disappointed with his displays since some key attacking injuries hit PSG, and once again he will be the go-to man for Enrique. Overall, his form will be key to how the Parisians attack the ball, and if he has a good enough game, PSG are certain to win this encounter.

Prediction

PSG 3-0 Troyes

PSG’s relentless form, home strength and superior squad depth make them the clear favourites at the weekend. The hosts are approaching their best form, and their recent goalscoring record in games across all competitions should strike fear in the opposition, especially at Parc des Princes.

Troyes may come into this game with some improved defensive form, and this could help them to an extent at the weekend. However, they are the clear underdogs in this one, and may end up conceding three goals or more to this relentless PSG side.