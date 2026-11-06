Portsmouth vs Stoke City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Two of the Championship’s most in-form teams will go head-to-head when Portsmouth welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

With John Mousinho’s side enjoying their longest unbeaten sequence of the campaign and the Potters firmly involved in the automatic promotion race, both clubs have plenty to play for.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks, collecting four victories and two draws from their previous six Championship matches. Their improved results have lifted them to 10th in the standings, raising hopes that a club accustomed to relegation battles in recent seasons could instead challenge for a playoff position.

Pompey’s growing confidence was evident during Tuesday’s dramatic 3-1 victory over Swansea City. Terry Devlin opened the scoring before Zan Vipotnik’s 85th-minute penalty threatened to deny the hosts another important result. However, Devlin struck again in stoppage time, with Thomas Waddingham adding a third to complete a memorable victory.

The result moved Portsmouth within touching distance of the playoff positions and demonstrated their ability to compete against established promotion contenders. Mousinho’s team have also become increasingly difficult to overcome at Fratton Park, remaining unbeaten in their previous five home matches. They will now attempt to secure four consecutive home league victories for the first time since January 2025.

However, maintaining their momentum against Stoke will require another disciplined performance. The visitors have developed into one of the Championship’s most consistent teams after overcoming a disastrous start to the season. Mark Robins’s side lost their opening three league fixtures but have subsequently suffered just one defeat in 11 Championship matches.

Their recent improvement has propelled them into the top four, leaving them firmly involved in the battle for automatic promotion. Stoke arrive following a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Blackburn Rovers, with Jack McGlynn’s impressive free-kick and an own goal securing three valuable points.

Although the Potters conceded late, they demonstrated sufficient resilience to preserve their advantage. Their away performances have been particularly encouraging. Stoke have won four consecutive Championship matches on the road and remain unbeaten in their previous five away fixtures.

With Portsmouth enjoying strong home form and Stoke establishing themselves as dangerous travellers, Saturday’s contest promises a competitive encounter between two teams capable of extending their impressive runs. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Portsmouth

John Mousinho faces several injury concerns, with Benjamin Arthur, Connor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Brooke-Smith, Keshi Anderson, and Colby Bishop remaining unavailable. Marezi has also been ruled out after sustaining a quadriceps injury against Swansea, while Ilyad Mohamed is doubtful following a calf problem.

These absences could result in adjustments to the starting lineup, with Tyrese Shade and Odin Bailey among those expected to feature in attacking positions. Portsmouth are expected to maintain their 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasising midfield discipline, energetic pressing and quick attacking transitions.

Marlon Pack and Ebou Adams could provide stability in central midfield, protecting the defence while allowing the attacking players to operate with greater freedom. Adrian Segecic will be particularly important in creating opportunities between the lines, while Bailey and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen could provide attacking support through intelligent movement and direct running.

Shade may lead the attack in Marezi’s absence, offering pace and mobility against Stoke’s three-man defensive structure. Portsmouth could attempt to exploit the spaces behind the visitors’ wing-backs, particularly when Stoke commit players forward. Quick diagonal passes and coordinated movement through wide areas may create opportunities.

However, Mousinho must ensure his side remain organised when possession is lost. Stoke’s ability to attack quickly could prove dangerous if Portsmouth’s full-backs advance without sufficient midfield protection. Set pieces could also play an important role, particularly given Devlin’s recent goalscoring contributions and the hosts’ growing confidence in attacking situations.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Pack, Adams; Bailey, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Shade

Stoke City

Mark Robins remains without Eric Bocat, Lamine Cisse, and Ato Ampah, while Aaron Cresswell and Sam Gallagher are nearing returns from injury but may not be ready to feature. Ethan Galbraith is available again after serving a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow cards and is expected to return to midfield.

With Stoke enjoying an impressive run, Robins is unlikely to make extensive changes to the team that defeated Blackburn. Stoke are likely to retain their 3-4-3 formation, prioritising defensive compactness while creating attacking opportunities through their wing-backs and wide forwards.

Ben Wilmot, Bosun Lawal, and Luke Graham could form the defensive trio, with their positioning particularly important against Portsmouth’s mobile attacking players. In midfield, Galbraith and Djibril Soumare will be responsible for disrupting Portsmouth’s passing combinations and progressing possession into advanced areas.

Jack McGlynn could provide the visitors’ main creative threat, using his passing range and ability to drift inside from wide positions to create chances for his teammates. His set-piece delivery also offers another attacking weapon, particularly after his excellent free-kick against Blackburn.

Milos Bozenik may operate as the central striker, using his physical presence to occupy defenders and create space for McGlynn and Justin Devenny. Stoke’s wing-backs will be crucial in providing width, although they must remain alert to Portsmouth’s counterattacking movement.

Robins may also encourage his side to press selectively rather than continuously, allowing them to maintain defensive stability against opponents that have demonstrated considerable attacking confidence at home.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Soumaré, Galbraith, Bombino; McGlynn, Devenny, Bozeník.

Key Stats

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their previous six Championship matches, registering four victories and two draws.

Stoke City have lost just once in their last 11 league fixtures after beginning the season with three consecutive defeats.

John Mousinho’s side are unbeaten in five successive home matches and have won their previous three league fixtures at Fratton Park.

Mark Robins’s team have recorded four consecutive away victories and are unbeaten in five league matches on their travels.

Portsmouth defeated Stoke 2-1 at Fratton Park in January 2025, while the Potters claimed a 1-0 victory at the same venue in October 2025.

Player to Watch

Jack McGlynn

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The American midfielder arrives in impressive form after scoring a superb free-kick against Blackburn Rovers, taking his Championship tally to four goals this season. McGlynn’s technical ability and creativity make him particularly dangerous when operating between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines.

Against Portsmouth’s expected 4-2-3-1 formation, his movement into central areas could create problems for Marlon Pack and Ebou Adams, potentially opening spaces for Stoke’s advancing wing-backs. His passing range could also prove important when the visitors attempt to exploit gaps behind Portsmouth’s full-backs.

Furthermore, McGlynn’s ability to deliver dangerous set pieces provides Stoke with another potential route to goal against a side that will be determined to maintain its impressive home record. With Mark Robins’s team seeking another important away victory, McGlynn’s creativity and eye for goal could prove instrumental.

Prediction

Portsmouth 1-1 Stoke City

Both teams enter this encounter in excellent form, making it difficult to identify a clear favourite. Portsmouth will benefit from home advantage and the confidence generated by their dramatic victory over Swansea City, while their six-match unbeaten sequence demonstrates the considerable progress made under Mousinho.

However, Stoke City have been equally impressive, particularly away from home, where their ability to remain organised and capitalise on attacking opportunities has delivered four consecutive victories. The hosts could threaten through Adrian Segecic’s creativity and Shade’s movement, although their injury problems may limit their attacking options.

Stoke, meanwhile, possess sufficient quality to find the net through McGlynn’s creativity and Milos Bozenik’s presence in the penalty area. Neither team will want to surrender its recent momentum, and both managers may adopt a relatively cautious approach during the closing stages if the scores remain level.