Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to maintain their unbeaten European record when they travel to Spain to face Getafe in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League encounter.

With Fabian Hürzeler’s side enjoying an exceptional Premier League campaign and their hosts attempting to recover from a difficult start in Europe, the contest presents an important opportunity for both clubs to strengthen their knockout qualification prospects.

Getafe have endured a disappointing opening to their first Conference League campaign, collecting just one point from their opening two league-phase fixtures. A 1-1 draw against Universitatea Craiova was followed by a damaging 5-2 home defeat to Lugano, leaving the Spanish outfit 30th in the standings.

Their defensive collapse against Lugano raised concerns about their ability to compete against technically accomplished opponents, particularly when forced to defend against quick attacking transitions. However, Getafe’s recent domestic performances suggest they are capable of responding positively.

The Azulones enter Thursday’s encounter following consecutive victories, including a convincing 3-1 La Liga success against Sevilla and a Copa del Rey triumph over Lebrijana. Those results have restored some confidence ahead of their return to European action.

Getafe are competing in continental football for the first time since the 2019–20 season, when they reached the Europa League round of 16 before being eliminated by Inter Milan. Their immediate objective will be to recover from their early setbacks and establish themselves within the Conference League’s knockout qualification places.

Brighton, meanwhile, arrive in outstanding domestic form. Hürzeler’s side secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend, strengthening their position among the Premier League’s leading teams. The Seagulls currently occupy third place in the English top flight and have demonstrated the defensive organisation, technical quality and tactical flexibility required to compete across multiple competitions.

Their Conference League campaign has also started encouragingly. Brighton opened with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Kauno Zalgiris before recording a goalless draw against Jablonec in the Czech Republic. Those results leave the Premier League side ninth in the overall standings with four points, narrowly outside the automatic qualification places.

Brighton’s previous European experience could prove valuable. During the 2023–24 season, they reached the Europa League round of 16 before losing to Roma, providing the club with an important foundation for competing against continental opposition. Thursday’s encounter therefore offers an intriguing contrast. Getafe will attempt to exploit their home advantage and recent improvement, while Brighton will seek to impose their possession-based approach and maintain their unbeaten European start.

With both sides possessing clear attacking threats but approaching the fixture with different levels of confidence, the outcome could depend on Brighton’s ability to control midfield and Getafe’s effectiveness during transitions. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Getafe

Getafe face several selection concerns ahead of Thursday’s encounter, with Christantus Uche, Juanmi and Zaid Romero unavailable through injury.

The hosts could make changes following their victory over Sevilla, with Kiko Femenia and Davinchi among those pushing for starting opportunities. Borja Mayoral is also a selection consideration, although a separate pre-match lineup report lists him as suspended, leaving his availability uncertain.

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Getafe are expected to adopt a compact 4-4-2 formation, focusing on defensive organisation and quick counterattacks against Brighton’s possession-oriented approach. Djene Dakonam and Francho Serrano could be particularly important in central midfield, attempting to disrupt Brighton’s passing combinations and prevent the visitors from establishing control between the lines.

Without possession, Getafe may defend in two narrow banks of four, limiting central spaces and encouraging Brighton to circulate possession towards the flanks. Andres Garcaa and Alcantara could provide attacking width, while Mayoral, if available, would offer an important presence inside the penalty area alongside Ivan Azon.

The hosts may look to exploit Brighton’s aggressive positioning by delivering early passes into the spaces behind their advancing full-backs. Such transitions could become particularly effective if the visitors commit excessive numbers forward. However, Getafe must improve their defensive discipline following the heavy defeat against Lugano. Their ability to maintain compactness and avoid individual mistakes will be essential against a Brighton side capable of creating chances through intricate attacking combinations.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Valou, Davinchi; Garcia, Djene, Serrano, Alcantara; Mayoral, Azon

Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabian Hurzeler is expected to rotate his squad following the victory over Manchester City, with several players unavailable through injury. Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas, Femi Azeez, Zadok Yohanna and Evan Ferguson are expected to miss the European encounter, while Pascal Struijk and Ferdi Kadıoğlu remain fitness concerns.

Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter are among those likely to return to the starting lineup, while Ibrahim Osman could receive an opportunity in an attacking role. Brighton are likely to retain their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising controlled possession, positional flexibility and aggressive pressing.

Pascal Gross will be crucial in dictating the tempo from midfield, using his passing range to progress possession and switch play between the flanks. Malick Yalcouyé could provide additional energy, supporting defensive transitions while helping Brighton recover possession in advanced areas.

Hinshelwood’s intelligent movement between midfield and attack could create numerical advantages centrally, while Matt O’Riley offers creativity and the ability to make late runs towards the penalty area. Osman’s pace and direct running should provide an important threat from wide positions, particularly against a Getafe defence that struggled to contain quick attacking movements against Lugano.

Rutter may operate as a mobile centre-forward, dropping into deeper positions to link play and create space for advancing midfielders. However, Brighton must remain alert when losing possession. Their aggressive attacking structure can leave spaces behind the full-backs, potentially allowing Getafe to launch direct counterattacks.

Hurzeler will therefore need his midfielders to maintain defensive balance, ensuring the visitors can sustain pressure without becoming vulnerable to quick transitions.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1):Verbruggen; Costinha, Svobada, Boscagli, Hadjam; Gross, Yalcouye; O’Riley, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter

Key Stats

Brighton have collected four points from their opening two Conference League matches, while Getafe have earned just one.

The Seagulls have kept clean sheets in both European fixtures, defeating Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Jablonec.

The Spanish side have conceded six goals in their opening two league-phase matches, including five against Lugano.

Hurzeler’s team occupy ninth place in the 36-team standings, while Getafe sit 30th after their opening two fixtures.

The hosts are competing in European football for the first time since 2019–20, when they reached the Europa League round of 16 before losing to Inter Milan.

Player to Watch

Georginio Rutter

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The French forward is capable of operating as a central striker or attacking midfielder, allowing him to move between defensive lines and create opportunities for teammates. Against Getafe’s expected 4-4-2 formation, Rutter’s tendency to drop into deeper positions could create problems for the hosts’ central defenders. Following him into midfield could open spaces behind the defensive line, while allowing him possession could provide opportunities to combine with Hinshelwood and O’Riley.

His close control and ability to retain possession under pressure may also prove particularly valuable against Getafe’s physical defensive approach. With Brighton expected to rotate their attacking personnel, Rutter’s creativity and movement could become central to unlocking the hosts’ defensive structure.

His ability to link attacking combinations and exploit spaces around the penalty area makes him a strong candidate to influence the outcome.

Prediction

Getafe 1–2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton enter Thursday’s encounter as favourites, supported by their impressive domestic performances and unbeaten start to the Conference League. Hurzeler’s side possess greater technical quality in midfield and have demonstrated considerably more defensive discipline during their European fixtures.

However, Getafe’s recent victories against Sevilla and Lebrijana suggest they are capable of providing stronger resistance than their continental results indicate. The hosts could threaten through direct attacking transitions, particularly if Brighton’s full-backs advance too aggressively and leave spaces behind them.

Nevertheless, Getafe’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a significant concern against a Brighton side capable of controlling possession and creating opportunities through several attacking combinations. Rutter’s movement, Gross’s distribution and the creativity of Brighton’s supporting midfielders could eventually prove decisive, although the visitors may struggle to maintain another clean sheet.