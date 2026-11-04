AC Milan vs Ferencvaros Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

AC Milan will look to revive their faltering Europa League campaign when they welcome an unbeaten Ferencvaros to San Siro on Thursday evening.

While Ruben Amorim’s side desperately need points to strengthen their knockout qualification prospects, the Hungarian champions arrive with an opportunity to extend their perfect European record.

Milan have endured a difficult start to the league phase, collecting just three points from their opening three matches. After suffering defeat against Benfica, the Rossoneri responded with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg, only to suffer a humiliating 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last time out.

That defeat exposed significant defensive vulnerabilities, with captain Mike Maignan’s early dismissal leaving Milan unable to contain the Premier League side’s attacking pressure. Currently occupying 24th position, the final qualifying playoff spot, the Italian giants cannot afford another setback.

Nevertheless, Milan’s domestic performances provide encouragement. Despite suffering a chaotic 4-2 defeat against Bologna, Amorim’s side responded impressively by defeating city rivals Inter Milan 3-1 in the Derby della Madonnina.

That victory lifted the Rossoneri to fifth in Serie A, just four points behind Inter, and demonstrated their ability to produce decisive attacking performances against high-quality opposition. However, consistency remains a concern as Milan have struggled to maintain defensive organisation during transitions, while injuries and suspension have limited Amorim’s options.

With a league fixture against Genoa approaching, squad rotation could also influence Thursday’s lineup. Ferencvaros, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the Europa League’s surprise packages. Balazs Borbely’s side have won all three league-phase matches, defeating Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, and Torreense to establish themselves among the competition’s leading teams.

Their most recent European outing produced a convincing 4-1 victory over Torreense, with Mariano Gomez and Krisztian Lisztes contributing second-half goals after a closely contested opening period. Sitting fourth with nine points, the Hungarian champions are firmly in contention for automatic qualification to the round of 16, which would allow them to avoid the knockout playoffs.

Their impressive performances extend beyond Europe. Ferencvaros have suffered just one defeat across their competitive campaign, including Europa League qualifying, while Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Paks kept them within two points of Hungarian league leaders ETO Gyor, with a game in hand.

Thursday’s encounter therefore presents an intriguing contrast. Milan possess greater individual quality and home advantage, but Ferencvaros arrive with momentum, defensive discipline and considerably less pressure.

With the Rossoneri fighting to avoid an early European exit and their visitors seeking to strengthen their top-eight position, both teams have significant motivation to secure victory. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim faces several selection challenges, with captain Mike Maignan suspended following his dismissal against Bournemouth. Young goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani is expected to deputise. Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain unavailable through injury, while Filippo Terracciano faces a fitness assessment.

Amorim could rotate following the Milan derby, with Alphadjo Cisse, Omari Hutchinson, and Davide Bartesaghi among those pushing for starts. Cisse has been particularly impressive in Europe, having scored a hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg. Milan are expected to adopt an attacking 4-4-2 formation, although their shape could become more fluid in possession, with Cisse and Hutchinson moving into advanced positions.

Yunus Musah and Ardon Jashari will be responsible for controlling midfield transitions, while Hutchinson’s dribbling and movement could create opportunities down the right. Christian Pulisic may operate alongside Goncalo Ramos, drifting between the lines to connect midfield with attack. Ramos will provide the central goalscoring threat, using his movement to exploit gaps between Ferencvaros’s defenders.

Milan are likely to dominate possession and apply pressure through wide combinations, but their biggest concern remains defensive balance. With several established defenders unavailable, Amorim must ensure his full-backs do not leave excessive space for counter-attacks. An aggressive pressing approach could help Milan regain possession high up the pitch, although poor coordination would expose their makeshift defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Torriani; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Musah, Jashari, Cisse; Pulisic, Ramos

Ferencvaros

Balazs Borbely remains without midfielder Matus Bero, while Bence Otvos continues recovering from a serious knee injury. Kristoffer Zachariassen and Bamidele Yusuf are expected to provide the principal attacking threats, having registered four goal contributions each during the opening three league-phase fixtures.

Veljko Birmancevic should also feature prominently after maintaining his encouraging form in domestic competition. Ferencvaros are likely to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising defensive compactness and quick transitions against Milan’s possession-oriented approach.

Habib Maiga and Adam Nagy will be important in protecting the defensive line, restricting central passing lanes and preventing Milan’s attacking midfielders from receiving possession in dangerous areas. Zachariassen’s movement between the lines could create problems for the hosts, particularly when Ferencvaros recover possession and attack before Milan restore their defensive shape.

Birmancevic offers a direct threat from wide positions, while Yusuf’s pace and finishing ability could prove dangerous against an injury-hit Milan defence. The visitors may also attempt to exploit spaces behind Milan’s advancing full-backs, using early diagonal passes to launch counterattacks.

However, Borbely must ensure his side do not retreat too deeply. Allowing Milan prolonged possession around the penalty area could eventually create openings, particularly through Christian Pulisic’s movement and Goncalos Ramos’s positioning. Maintaining defensive discipline while exploiting attacking transitions will be essential if Ferencvaros are to preserve their perfect record.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Radnoti; Oliver Nagy, Zohore, Gomez, O’Dowda; Maiga, Adam Nagy; Arzani, Zachariassen, Birmancevic; Yusuf

Key Stats

Ferencvaros have collected nine points from three Europa League matches, while Milan have managed just three, leaving the clubs fourth and 24th respectively.

The Hungarian side are one of five teams to win their opening three league-phase fixtures, scoring eight goals and conceding twice.

The Rossoneri conceded three goals against Bournemouth and have failed to keep a clean sheet in either of their two European defeats.

Ferencvaros could win four consecutive matches in a major European competition for the first time since their run to the 1967/68 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final.

AC Milan and Ferencvaros have never previously faced each other in European competition, making Thursday’s encounter their first official meeting.

Player to Watch

Alphadjo Cisse

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Having scored a hat-trick against Red Bull Salzburg and twice against Bologna, Cisse has demonstrated an impressive ability to make an impact in advanced areas. His direct running, movement between defenders and willingness to attack the penalty area could prove particularly valuable against Ferencvaros’ compact defensive setup.

Operating from the left or in a more advanced supporting role, Cisse could create problems by drifting inside and combining with Christian Pulisic and Goncalo Ramos. His ability to exploit spaces during quick passing combinations may also help Milan overcome a visiting defence that has performed consistently throughout the European campaign.

With Amorim expected to rotate his squad, another strong performance from Cisse could strengthen his case for a more prominent role in the coming weeks.

Prediction

AC Milan 2-1 Ferencvaros

Milan’s inconsistent European performances make this a potentially difficult encounter, particularly against a Ferencvaros side that has demonstrated impressive defensive organisation and attacking efficiency. The Hungarian champions arrive with considerable confidence following three consecutive Europa League victories and should be capable of exploiting Milan’s defensive absences through quick counter-attacks.

However, the Rossoneri’s victory against Inter demonstrated their ability to produce important performances under pressure, while the attacking quality available to Ruben Amorim could prove decisive at San Siro. Christian Pulisic’s creativity, Goncalo Ramos’s movement and Alphadjo Cisse’s growing confidence should provide opportunities against the visitors’ defensive structure.

Ferencvaros possess sufficient quality to find the net, particularly through Bamidele Yusuf and Kristoffer Zachariassen, but Milan’s superior individual talent and home advantage could ultimately make the difference.