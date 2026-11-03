FC Porto vs Napoli Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Estadio do Dragao plays host for Wednesday’s crucial UEFA Champions League clash for FC Porto, as Napoli come visiting for a fixture key to both sides.

FC Porto’s Champions League campaign has been a major disappointment so far, as they have suffered three consecutive defeats to be one of just three teams yet to register a point in the competition. A 1-0 home loss to PSV Eindhoven last time out followed setbacks against Manchester City and Real Betis, with the Dragons conceding the first goal in each of those matches, something they will look to avoid on Wednesday.

Francesco Farioli’s side now face an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds, needing at least nine points from their remaining fixtures just to make the playoffs via a top-24 finish. Even that may not prove sufficient. With tough trips to Feyenoord and Liverpool still to come, Porto must maximise their home advantage against Napoli on Wednesday night, which puts this clash in the must-win category for the hosts.

Domestically, though, Porto have been in imperious form, winning 10 straight matches to sit well clear of both Lisbon clubs atop the Primeira Liga table. A 4-0 win over rock-bottom Estoril at the weekend, their 10th clean sheet of the campaign with just four goals conceded, underlines the defensive solidity that Farioli will hope translates to European nights at last, although the test against Napoli will be extremely challenging.

Napoli are not too far away compared to Porto when it comes to their European form. The Partenopei finally got their Champions League campaign up and running on Matchday three, edging a chaotic seven-goal contest against Bodo/Glimt to record the club’s 100th win in UEFA competition. Scott McTominay’s brace proved to be the difference, though the Serie A giants had previously suffered defeats to Arsenal and Villarreal.

Despite that breakthrough, Napoli remain winless in their last seven Champions League away games, a run that partly explains why they finished 30th in the 36-team table last term. Massimiliano Allegri, a former Champions League finalist with Juventus, has personally lost eight of his last 10 matches at this level, adding to the pressure on the Italian coach, making this somewhat a must-win game for Napoli too.

Back home, Napoli suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus on Sunday evening to slip to eighth in Serie A, a staggering 14 points behind surprise leaders Lazio and practically out of the title race as things stand. Allegri will be desperate for a positive result in Portugal to ease the mounting scrutiny on his tenure, as a win at Porto will help them build the required momentum and help on all fronts moving ahead.

Team News & Tactics

FC Porto

Francesco Farioli has a few key problems to contend with ahead of this crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday. Porto remain without injured pair William Gomes and Vasco Sousa, while Polish winger Oskar Pietuszewski is a doubt after missing Saturday’s league fixture with a minor thigh problem.

Left-back Zaidu Sanusi limped off at half-time against Estoril with a knee issue, casting doubt over his availability for midweek. Experienced centre-back Chris Smalling is also out with a fitness issue, and in any case he is not part of Farioli’s Champions League squad list, which also excludes the likes of Gabriel Mec and Dominik Prpic.

Farioli will continue to rely on the league form of his centre-back pairing Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior, while Gabri Veiga will continue to operate at the base of their midfield. Pablo Rosario and Victor Froholdt will operate on either side of Veiga. The front three could see Pepe and Borja Sainz on the wings, with Andre Silva leading the line for the hosts.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Fernandes; Rosario, Veiga, Froholdt; Pepe, Silva, Sainz

Napoli

Massimiliano Allegri has a much more significant list of injured players, and will be without as many as eight first-team stars for the trip to Porto. Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Benoit Badiashile all unavailable. Stanislav Lobotka injured his left ankle last week, joining the growing list of absentees.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic missed the defeat to Juventus with a knock, while first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund was sidelined by flu. Full-backs Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mathias Olivera both sustained muscular injuries in Turin, further depleting Allegri’s defensive options, while Kevin De Bruyne is a significant doubt for this clash.

The Belgian playmaker is struggling with a slight ankle sprain, which could still see him contend for game time if Allegri deems his fitness levels enough to participate in some levels. Without the influential De Bruyne, the onus and responsibility of getting this team going might fall on the shoulders of Scott McTominay, as well as Rasmus Hojlund, with the pair expected to start.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Meret; Beukema, Marin, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang

Key Stats

FC Porto have lost their first three UEFA Champions League matches this season, conceding first in each.

Napoli are winless in their last seven Champions League away games.

Porto have won 10 straight matches domestically, keeping clean sheets in most of them.

Napoli sit eighth in Serie A, 14 points behind leaders Lazio, and are effectively out of the title race.

Player to Watch

Scott McTominay

Embed from Getty Images

With key players absent from the squad, the onus is once again on McTominay to shoulder the responsibility for Napoli in what is deemed as a crucial Champions League game. Much like last season when Kevin De Bruyne was injured for a long time, the Scotsman took on the mantle, and he will have to come in handy once again.

Meanwhile, McTominay has begun to show top form, as his brace against Bodo/Glimt was proof of his rising performances. Massimiliano Allegri will look at the talismanic midfielder to come up with solutions against a Porto side away from home, who are also defensively resilient.

Prediction

FC Porto 2-2 Napoli

Porto have continued to showcase contrasting form when it comes to league and European matters. While they continue to fly in the domestic duties, the UEFA Champions League campaign so far has been one to forget, as they are now under pressure and somewhat desperate for a big result.

Napoli have recently shown plenty of fighting spirit, especially against Bodo/Glimt, as that will be a measure of their rising confidence in the competition. While it is difficult to point out a certain winner in this upcoming clash, a highly entertaining draw might be on the cards.