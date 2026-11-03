Birmingham City vs Millwall Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Birmingham City and Millwall meet at St. Andrew’s on Tuesday evening as both teams are eager to build momentum in their legs and climb up the standings.

Birmingham City have endured a mixed start to the season, winning just one of their opening six Championship matches. At the time, many of their fans were calling for Chris Davies to be replaced as head coach, although the sentiment has likely changed since. With five victories from the following seven games, Davies’s position in the dugout has been cemented for the foreseeable future.

The Blues are now eager to build momentum and consolidate a place in the top six at the very least. Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at Lincoln City has left Birmingham sitting three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, while they boast the joint-best defensive record in the division. With 13 points from seven games, Birmingham also hold the joint-best away record.

The hosts have also been improving their home form of late, especially with the response to four consecutive draws here. Consecutive wins over Preston North End and QPR have helped Birmingham build momentum, and they will hope to make it three wins in a row at St. Andrew’s as Millwall come visiting.

Millwall are eager to replicate their performances from last season, and there have been signs of improvement. Now, as they travel to Birmingham, the idea is to get as close to the sixth-placed side, whom they currently trail by five points heading into St. Andrew’s.

The immediate objective would align with climbing up the standings, as Alex Neil will want to capture that eighth. The 4-1 success over Derby County at the weekend ensured Millwall remained four points adrift of eighth position. So, the trip to St. Andrew’s will be another opportunity to close that gap and march on towards a top-six spot thereafter.

Their recent record shows just two wins in eight Championship games, with those victories coming against the bottom two sides in the division. That makes the Lions’ recent 4-1 win over Derby a welcome result, but Neil knows his team must now show they can compete with sides higher up the table, such as Birmingham City.

Team News & Tactics

Birmingham City

Birmingham did have some key injuries to worry about in the aftermath of the victory over Lincoln City. The main area of focus after that game is the injury to first-choice keeper James Beadle, who was withdrawn at half-time and is certainly out of contention for the Millwall clash.

Hence, one of Ryan Allsop and Marvin Ducksch is on standby to deputise, with the former likely to be the choice starter. There are further absentees and doubts for the Millwall clash, with forward August Priske carrying a significant question mark about his availability after picking up a knock on Saturday. Marc Leonard and Paik Seung-ho are also sidelined with injury issues, as the manager is expected to find solutions to those absences.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Max Bird, and Demarai Gray will all come into contention if Davies wishes to introduce fresh legs. The hosts are expected to stick with a 4-2-3-1 setup, with Ducksch leading the line and Jay Stansfield operating in the advanced midfield role.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Laird, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Ducksch

Millwall

With Millwall midfielder Jenson Metcalfe serving a one-match ban, Daniel Kelly could be introduced in midfield. Alex Neil took the opportunity to rest players during the closing quarter against Derby, so alterations may be kept to a minimum.

As for their overall situation with injuries, Millwall are likely to miss Casper De Norre and Mathis Servais. Filip Marschall and Lukas Jensen are expected to miss out, with Tairyk Arconte also a major doubt for the visit to Birmingham.

That said, Alfie Doughty, Mark Sykes, and Romain Esse are alternatives on the flanks. Millwall are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lyndon Dykes leading the line and Kyrell Lisbie providing support from the left.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, Kelly; Neghli, Cundle, Lisbie; Dykes

Key Stats

Birmingham City have won five of their last seven Championship matches.

The Blues have kept consecutive clean sheets at St Andrew’s against Preston and QPR.

Millwall have won just two of their opening eight league games.

Millwall have lost three of their last five away fixtures.

Player to Watch

Jay Stansfield

Embed from Getty Images

The Birmingham City forward has been central to the Blues’ improved form, offering creativity and movement in the final third. With Millwall expected to showcase strong defensive resilience in a low block, Stansfield’s talent will be crucial to unlock their backline.

If the Englishman can unlock the visitors’ defence, he could have a top performance and build on the confidence to score or assist. Birmingham’s attacking options should have enough quality to make the difference, with Stansfield likely to be the difference-maker.

Prediction

Birmingham City 2-1 Millwall

Birmingham City will come into this encounter as the slight favourites to collect the three points, although the task against Millwall could be slightly more challenging than previously anticipated. The Blues are in the right vein of form, and a win must be the priority in this upcoming game.

While Millwall got back on track at the weekend, it was against struggling opposition, and they will be tested taking on a much stronger side in the division. As for Birmingham, they have been near-perfect of late, and they should have enough quality in all departments to edge this contest.