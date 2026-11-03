AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Madrid will look to extend their six-match winning streak when they hit the road to face AEK Athens in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have been on a roll post the international break, and Jose Mourinho will hope his team continues to dominate and takes another step towards securing a top eight finish with a win over AEK Athens. Meanwhile, the home team will look to cause a massive upset by taking down the record-winners of the competition.

AEK Athens are 29th on the UEFA Champions League table with three points in as many outings. While they started their campaign with a 1-0 win over LASK, the Greek outfit lost 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk before getting hammered 5-1 by Manchester City.

The hosts are 4th in the Super League Greece, but their recent form has been a concern. They lost 3-1 to PAOK in the domestic cup before losing 2-0 to Panathinaikos in the league. They will have to put up a much improved performance if they are to put up a decent fight against Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the team in white have gained some serious momentum post the international break, winning all six of their games, including the Clasico against Barcelona. While Jose Mourinho’s men remain three points behind the reigning champions in La Liga, they have significantly strengthened their case for the title.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won all three of their Champions League games against Inter Milan, AS Roma and RB Leipzig and are currently 4th on the table. The visitors are heading into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Racing Santander, and they will certainly be confident about extending their winning streak. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

AEK Athens

The home team will be without the services of Thomas Strakosha (hand), while Joao Mario (illness) and Lazaros Rota (illness) will both undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability.

AEK Athens are likely to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Alberto Brignoli starting in goal. Lazaros Rota and Stavros Pilios should occupy the full-back positions, while Harold Moukoudi is expected to partner Filipe Relvas in central defence.

Lovro Majer and Joao Mario are likely to operate on the flanks, with Kervin Arriaga and Razvan Marin forming the central midfield partnership. The quartet will look to provide defensive stability while helping the hosts move the ball forward.

Barnabas Varga and Luka Jovic should lead the line, combining their movement and finishing ability to trouble the opposition defence.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Arriaga, Marin, Mario; Jovic, Varga

Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho remains without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), and Raul Asencio (leg), but he does have a boost as Vinicius Junior is available for this European fixture.

Expect the Portuguese tactician to make wholesale changes to his XI and rest some of his key players for this fixture. He will stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will take charge in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras could be the full-backs, while Antonio Rudiger could partner Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defence.

In the centre of the park, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga could form the double pivot. They will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game.

Brahim Diaz and Vinicius could start on either flank, with Jude Bellingham taking up the number ten role in behind Kylian Mbappe, who will continue to lead the line. The likes of Arda Guler and Yan Diomande might feature off the bench if needed.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Trent, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Diaz, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Key Stats

AEK Athens have won each of their last seven home games, scoring 30 goals and conceding just once.

Real Madrid have won each of their last six games across competitions.

Los Blancos have won all three of their UEFA Champions League games, and have also won each of their last three away outings.

After a winning start to their Champions League campaign, Athens have lost their last two European outings while conceding eight goals.

Real Madrid registered a clean sheet in their last outing, their first away clean sheet of the season (overall 3rd).

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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Vinicius has had a very disappointing start to the season with just one goal in his 11 outings. The Red card that he picked up against Villarreal led to a four-match domestic suspension, and it has only added more pressure on the Brazilian, as Yan Diomande has made the left flank his own in the 26-year-old’s absence.

He will most likely get an opportunity to start here and will be eager to make an impact, as he wants to ensure he remains their first choice on the left flank when his suspension ends. While Vinicius certainly has the talent, he is certainly out of form. However, this fixture could be the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back.

Prediction

AEK Athens 0-5 Real Madrid

AEK Athens will be desperate to bounce back from consecutive defeats, but facing an in-form Real Madrid side presents a daunting challenge. The hosts have been formidable at home, scoring freely and keeping things tight at the back, but their recent European performances suggest they could struggle against the visitors’ attacking quality.

Real Madrid have won all three of their Champions League fixtures and arrive in Athens on the back of six consecutive victories across competitions. Even if Jose Mourinho rotates his squad, the Spanish giants have more than enough quality to dominate proceedings. Kylian Mbappe will be a major threat up front, while Vinicius Junior could use this fixture to rediscover his best form. The Hard Tackle predicts a 5-0 win for the away team.