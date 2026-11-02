West Brom vs Southampton Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton will look to maintain their impressive Championship form when they meet at The Hawthorns in a crucial promotion battle.

With the Baggies occupying fourth place and the Saints sitting immediately behind them in fifth, both sides have an opportunity to strengthen their position among the division’s leading contenders.

James Morrison’s West Brom enter the encounter with considerable confidence after securing an impressive 3-1 away victory against West Ham United. The result represented another important step in their recovery following consecutive defeats against West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City.

Since those setbacks, West Brom have collected 10 points from four league matches, demonstrating the resilience and attacking quality required to compete for promotion. Their victory at the London Stadium was particularly significant, having inflicted another home defeat on one of the Championship’s title favourites.

The Baggies have also shown impressive determination in difficult situations, notably overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at The Hawthorns. Their attacking performances have improved considerably, with nine goals scored across their previous four fixtures.

However, defensive consistency remains a concern for Morrison. West Brom have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches, a weakness that could prove costly against Southampton’s increasingly productive attack. Despite those difficulties, their home record provides encouragement as the Baggies have collected 11 points from six matches at The Hawthorns, establishing a competitive platform for their promotion ambitions.

Southampton, meanwhile, arrive enjoying an encouraging run under Tonda Eckert. The Saints have developed an effective combination of attacking creativity and defensive discipline, conceding just 13 goals across their opening 13 Championship fixtures. Their most recent outing produced a convincing 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers, extending their positive momentum and highlighting the attacking confidence within the squad.

Southampton’s home performances have been particularly impressive, with 20 goals scored in seven league fixtures at St. Mary’s. Their away attacking output has been less convincing, with eight goals from six matches, although recent victories at Norwich City and West Ham suggest that their travelling form is improving. The 3-2 victory over West Ham demonstrated their ability to punish defensive mistakes, with their aggressive attacking approach helping them establish an early advantage.

A four-point deduction at the beginning of the season has complicated their promotion challenge. Without that penalty, Southampton would currently occupy second place, just one point behind leaders Middlesbrough.

With both teams carrying momentum and possessing clear attacking threats, Tuesday’s encounter promises a competitive contest. West Brom will seek to exploit their home advantage, while Southampton will aim to continue their impressive improvement away from St. Mary’s. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom manager James Morrison faces an attacking selection concern after Jimmy-Jay Morgan picked up a fitness problem during the victory over West Ham. The young forward remains doubtful, potentially opening the door for Aune Heggebo to return to the starting lineup.

Mikey Johnston, Nolan Galves, and Toby Collyer remain unavailable, limiting Morrison’s options for rotation. Felix Horn Myhre could feature in an advanced role alongside Heggebo as the Baggies attempt to maintain their recent attacking momentum.

Morrison is expected to retain a 4-4-2 formation, combining a compact midfield structure with direct attacking transitions. Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakite will be particularly important in disrupting Southampton’s passing combinations and protecting the central defenders.

Isaac Price could provide creativity from wide areas, while Rabby Nzingoula’s movement and energy should help West Brom progress possession quickly after turnovers. Heggebo’s physical presence offers an important outlet in attack. His ability to hold up possession and challenge defenders aerially could help bring midfield runners into dangerous positions, especially if Morgan is unavailable.

However, West Brom’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern and their tendency to concede despite producing strong attacking performances suggests that Morrison must improve the organisation between midfield and defence.

Against Southampton’s technically capable attacking players, the Baggies must avoid leaving excessive space between their defensive lines. Maintaining compactness while pressing selectively could prove essential in preventing the visitors from controlling possession. West Brom are also likely to target Southampton’s full-backs during counterattacks, using early forward passes to exploit spaces behind the defensive line.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): O’Leary; Pereira, Campbell, Mepham, Styles; Nzingoula, Diakite, Molumby, Price; Myhre, Heggebo

Southampton

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has several options available as he considers changes following the convincing victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Flynn Downes, Tom Fellows, and Samuel Edozie could all be introduced to provide additional energy, while Cyle Larin may return to the squad after injury. However, Lewis Dobbin is expected to retain his place in attack following his encouraging recent performances. Southampton are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, prioritising controlled possession, attacking combinations and coordinated pressing.

James Ward-Prowse will be influential in midfield, with his passing range and set-piece delivery providing opportunities to create chances against West Brom’s defence. Downes could offer defensive stability alongside him, allowing the attacking midfielders greater freedom to advance.

Finn Azaz is likely to operate centrally behind Dobbin, linking midfield and attack while exploiting spaces between West Brom’s defensive lines. His movement could prove especially important against a Baggies midfield that has occasionally struggled to maintain compactness.

On the flanks, Fellows and Leo Scienza can stretch the opposition’s defensive structure, creating opportunities for overlapping full-backs and combinations around the penalty area. Dobbin’s pace and direct running could also provide Southampton with an effective weapon against West Brom’s centre-backs, particularly during quick transitions. However, Eckert must address the difference between Southampton’s home and away attacking performances.

Their inability to produce goals as consistently on the road suggests that quicker passing and more decisive movement in the final third will be important. Southampton’s defensive organisation remains one of their greatest strengths, but they must remain alert to West Brom’s counterattacking threat, particularly when their full-backs advance into attacking positions.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Downes; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

Key Stats

West Bromwich Albion have collected 10 points from their previous four Championship matches, recording three victories and one draw.

West Brom have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive league fixtures, despite scoring nine goals across their last four matches.

Southampton have conceded only 13 goals in 13 Championship matches, sharing the division’s best defensive record.

The Saints have scored 20 goals in seven home fixtures but only eight in six away matches.

James Morrison’s side have earned 11 points from six Championship matches at The Hawthorns, including a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Player to Watch

Finn Azaz

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Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Azaz possesses the technical ability to receive possession in tight areas, turn away from opponents and create opportunities through precise forward passes. Against West Brom’s expected 4-4-2 formation, his positioning between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines could prove particularly valuable.

By drifting into pockets of space, Azaz could force Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakite to abandon their defensive positions, potentially opening passing lanes for Lewis Dobbin and Southampton’s wide attackers.

His ability to combine with Leo Scienza and Tom Fellows could also create numerical advantages around the penalty area, allowing the Saints to exploit a West Brom defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets. With Southampton looking to maintain their attacking momentum, Azaz’s vision and movement could be central to unlocking the hosts’ defensive structure.

Prediction

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Southampton

Both teams enter this encounter in encouraging form, making it difficult to separate them ahead of what promises to be a competitive Championship fixture. West Brom will take confidence from their victory over West Ham United and their impressive recent attacking performances. However, their inability to keep clean sheets remains a significant concern against a Southampton side that has demonstrated considerable quality in the final third.

The Saints possess greater defensive consistency and several creative options capable of exploiting spaces between West Brom’s midfield and defensive lines. Nevertheless, the visitors have been less productive away from home, while the home side’s resilience and familiarity with The Hawthorns could prove important.