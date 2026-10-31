Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Tottenham will hope to build on their recent results, as they host Crystal Palace seeking relevance for their under-fire manager Pierre Sage.

Calling Tottenham’s start to the season underwhelming would be an understatement, as it has been nothing short of a disaster. However, of late, Roberto De Zerbi appears to have turned a corner as results are beginning to flow.

Following the victory again Coventry City, Spurs will have been buoyed by the majestic win over arch-rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The result was only the second they have beaten their fellow Londoners at the Bridge in the Premier League era, and a big marker for De Zerbi’s reign already.

An own goal from Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders followed by a stunning strike from Mathys Tel proved enough, with those goals coming either side of a Cole Palmer sending-off for two quickfire yellow cards. Spurs are now bidding to win three top-flight matches in a row for the first time since February 2025.

Not since November 2024 have they claimed back-to-back home wins in the Premier League. However, on a brighter note, De Zerbi has never lost to Crystal Palace as a manager in four previous meetings, which bodes well ahead of Saturday’s contest.

The pressure is mounting on Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage, just four months after succeeding Oliver Glasner in the summer, after losing five of his first eight Premier League games and seeing his team concede a division-high 19 goals.

Frustrated fans at Selhurst Park booed Sage and his players after last Sunday’s underwhelming 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United. That capped off a miserable week following their 5-0 result to key rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in Gameweek 7.

With Palace languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table, it is understood that Sage is in danger of losing his job if the Eagles suffer another defeat or two, as media reports have pointed to several names to replace the Frenchman. As a matter of reprieve, Palace did find their way through in the EFL Cup with a win over Fulham, although all eyes will be on their league season, particularly in North London on Saturday.

Team News & Tactics

Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the third and final game of his three-match ban this weekend, while Destiny Udogie, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Savio, and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all out injured.

The injury-plagued James Maddison came off with groin discomfort in the win at Chelsea and has emerged as a doubt, while Lucas Bergvall and Tosin Adarabioyo will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Conor Gallagher made a positive impact after replacing Maddison away at Chelsea, and he could be in line for a start on Saturday. As for Archie Gray, it remains to be seen whether De Zerbi starts with Pedro Porro at right-back. If not, the former Leeds United youngster will keep his place there.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Gallagher, Tel; Marmoush

Crystal Palace

Pierre Sage still has a few problems on his side, with key attacker Ismaila Sarr still struggling with a groin injury that has kept him unavailable, along with defensive duo Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Chadi Riad (knee).

However, Quinten Timber and Jorgen Strand Larsen may be ready to return to the matchday squad after recovering from respective hamstring and ankle injuries, the latter returning to first-team training on Thursday having previously taken part in individual sessions.

Eddie Nketiah scored the only goal in Palace’s EFL Cup win at Fulham, and the former Arsenal man may be rewarded with another start, potentially alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino. Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell, Anan Khalaili and Axel Disasi are all poised to earn recalls as Sage looks to shore up a defence that has leaked a division-high 19 goals.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

Key Stats

Tottenham have taken eight points from their last five Premier League games (W2 D2 L1).

Tottenham are chasing three straight top-flight wins for the first time since February 2025.

Crystal Palace have lost five of Sage’s first eight league games and conceded a division-high 19 goals.

Crystal Palace have won their last two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including a 3-1 win in March of last season.

Roberto De Zerbi has never lost to Crystal Palace in four previous games against them as a manager in the Premier League.

Player to Watch

Mathys Tel

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Tottenham are all about building on their momentum from recent victories, and Tel has been one of their standout performers. A goal at Stamford Bridge will have boosted the confidence of the French winger, and he will hope to keep performing at a higher level moving ahead.

Facing this tricky fixture against Crystal Palace may play in Tel’s hands, as the attacker is eager to bring his best form to the pitch. He will be one of the dangers for the Palace defence, and Roberto De Zerbi will hope for performances from the Frenchman that will keep pushing him to be included in the starting lineup moving ahead.

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace

The narrative around this game is that an in-form side meets one of the strugglers in the league, as Spurs will come into this one as overwhelming favourites. This might only be the second time that Tottenham may carry this status entering a game, and Roberto De Zerbi will aim for a win, possibly even a comfortable one.

Crystal Palace will hope to spring up a surprise and bring the pressure on Tottenham. However, with their form completely out of sorts, there is little hope the Eagles can get a positive result in North London, as Spurs are expected to win this one with a comfortable scoreline.