Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Madrid will be eyeing a fourth straight win in La Liga when they hit the road to face Racing Santander on Sunday afternoon.

Having won their last two games across competitions, Racing Santander will be hoping to script a major upset against Real Madrid at home. While they will be confident about their chances, they are going up against a team that has finally started to play some quality football under Jose Mourinho.

The home team are 14th on the table with 11 points in their 10 games. They have won three, drawn two and lost five games so far. After a run of four league games without a win, they secured all three points against Espanyol last time out.

Racing managed to build on that with another win in the first round of the Copa del Rey against Ribadesella CF. Two consecutive wins have given them some real momentum, but it might not be enough to take down giants, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have kept the title race alive by taking down leaders Barcelona in the Clasico last time out. They are currently third on the table with 24 points in their 10 outings. They are only three points behind the Catalan giants.

They have been on a roll post the international break, winning all five of their games across competitions. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a massive 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona. They showcased their class in a game not many expected them to win.

However, they did get the job done and are now looking to put together a run of positive results. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Racing Santander

The home team will be without the services of Jorge Salinas, as he is suspended for this outing. Apart from him, Simon Eriksson (shoulder) is the only one who is out because of injury.

Racing Santander are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Julen Agirrezabala starting in goal. Alvaro Mantilla and Pedro Felipe should occupy the full-back positions, while Pablo Ramon is expected to partner Jeanuel Belocian in central defence.

Ivan Martin and Matteo Prati are likely to form the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover while helping Racing initiate quick counterattacks.

Andres Martin and Inigo Vicente should operate on the flanks, with Sergio Canales taking up the attacking midfield role behind Yassir Zabiri, who is expected to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Felipe; Prati, I Martin; A Martin, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

Real Madrid

Mourinho remains without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg) and Vinicius Junior (suspended) for this fixture. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde (hamstring) and Thibaut Courtois (illness) should both be ready to make a return to the starting XI.

While Courtois will be back in goal, Valverde might not be risked from the start in this fixture.

Real Madrid are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella taking charge as the full-backs. Ibrahima Konate is expected to partner Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defence.

Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are likely to form the midfield double pivot, providing defensive cover while helping Madrid control possession. Given Camavinga’s impressive cameo in the Clasico, Mourinho will be tempted to test him as a starter.

Arda Guler and Yan Diomande should operate on the flanks, with Jude Bellingham taking up the attacking midfield role behind Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Trent, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

Key Stats

Racing Santander haven’t lost any of their five home league games.

Real Madrid have lost two out of their five away league games this season.

The home team are yet to keep a clean sheet in La Liga this season.

The team in white have won all five of their games post the international break.

Racing have conceded 17 goals in their last five matches, at an average of 3.4 goals per game.

Player to Watch

Arda Guler

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Guler has established himself as one of the most important players at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho. The Turkish gem has been used as a right-winger, a number ten, as well as a central midfielder by the Portuguese tactician, and he has delivered irrespective of the role he has been deployed in.

In his 12 outings across competitions, he has racked up over 700 minutes and has contributed towards eight goals. He will look to continue the good work and help his team secure all three points from this away fixture.

Prediction Racing Santander 0-4 Real Madrid

Racing Santander have enjoyed a couple of positive results heading into this fixture, but facing Real Madrid will be a completely different challenge. The hosts have struggled defensively throughout the campaign and have yet to keep a clean sheet in La Liga this season. Their backline could be in for a difficult afternoon against a Madrid attack that has found its rhythm in recent weeks.

Los Blancos have won all five of their games since the international break and will be full of confidence after their Clasico triumph. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler have the quality to cause significant damage in the final third, while Madrid’s midfield should have enough control to dictate proceedings.

Mourinho’s men are expected to dominate and secure another comfortable victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-0 win for the away team.