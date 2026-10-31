Juventus vs Napoli Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Juventus and Napoli will renew their rivalry at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening, with both Italian heavyweights desperately seeking points to revive their ambitions of securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Despite their illustrious histories, neither club has enjoyed the start to the Serie A campaign that supporters anticipated, adding considerable pressure to an already significant fixture.

Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus enter the encounter facing mounting criticism following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Genoa in midweek. Having previously secured a much-needed victory over Lecce, the Bianconeri appeared capable of rebuilding some momentum, but their latest setback exposed familiar attacking shortcomings.

Despite enjoying considerable possession against Genoa, Juventus struggled to convert territorial dominance into meaningful goalscoring opportunities. Their third league defeat has left them 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan and Lazio, with the possibility of missing out on Champions League qualification becoming an increasingly serious concern.

Injuries have undoubtedly complicated Spalletti’s task, but Juventus’s lack of attacking cohesion remains particularly troubling. The absence of several influential players has reduced their creativity, while their forwards have struggled to convert opportunities consistently.

With pressure growing around his position, Spalletti has arranged a training retreat ahead of Sunday’s encounter. The fixture carries additional personal significance for the former Napoli manager, who famously guided the Partenopei to their long-awaited Serie A title in 2023.

Napoli, meanwhile, arrive in Turin enjoying a considerably more productive attacking period under Massimiliano Allegri. Although their league position remains disappointing, the visitors have shown greater freedom in the final third, scoring at least three goals in five of their previous six matches across all competitions.

Their recent schedule has been particularly demanding. A dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Bodo/Glimt was followed by an entertaining 3-3 draw against Roma before Wednesday’s convincing 4-1 triumph over Monza. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring against Monza, while Kevin De Bruyne continued his encouraging goalscoring form. Those contributions have helped Napoli climb to seventh, immediately above Juventus on goal difference.

However, Napoli’s inconsistent away performances remain a concern. While they have enjoyed considerable success against Juventus in recent seasons, their record in Turin is less impressive, with the hosts winning 11 of the previous 15 meetings at this venue.

Sunday’s clash also presents an intriguing managerial subplot. Allegri, who enjoyed enormous success at Juventus, returns to face his former employers, although a touchline suspension means assistant Marco Landucci will oversee proceedings.

With both teams attempting to close the gap on the European qualification places, this encounter promises a tactical contest shaped by Juventus’s need for greater attacking efficiency and Napoli’s increasingly adventurous approach. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti continues to contend with a lengthy injury list, with Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez joining Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Francisco Conceicao, Jeff Ekhator, Kamil Grabara and captain Manuel Locatelli on the sidelines.

These absences have significantly reduced Juventus’s attacking and midfield options, leaving Spalletti with limited opportunities to rotate his struggling forwards. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani are therefore expected to continue their partnership despite inconsistent domestic performances.

Juventus are likely to retain a 3-5-2 formation, prioritising midfield control while attempting to create attacking opportunities through their wing-backs. Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso will be important in providing width, particularly when Juventus attempt to stretch Napoli’s defensive structure. Their forward movement could create space for Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz to operate between the lines.

In central areas, Luiz will be responsible for controlling possession and progressing attacks, while McKennie’s energy and late runs could provide additional support inside the penalty area. The partnership between Kolo Muani and Woltemade will be particularly important. Kolo Muani’s pace and movement behind the defensive line could complement Woltemade’s physical presence and ability to link play.

However, Juventus must improve their attacking efficiency. Their inability to convert possession into clear opportunities has been a recurring problem, and Napoli’s organised midfield could make central progression difficult.

Defensively, Spalletti may instruct his wing-backs to remain cautious when Napoli regain possession, preventing the visitors from exploiting spaces around the outside centre-backs. Juventus will need to combine patience in possession with greater urgency in the final third if they are to overcome their recent attacking struggles.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumi; Kalulu, McKennie, Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso; Kolo Muani, Woltemade

SSC Napoli

Napoli face several injury concerns of their own, with Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Benoit Badiashile unavailable. Stanislav Lobotka has also joined the injury list after suffering an ankle problem against Monza, creating an additional midfield selection headache for Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Rasmus Hojlund and Kevin De Bruyne enter the fixture following goalscoring performances, while Giovane and Antonio Vergara have recently returned from injury. Allegri will serve the second match of his touchline suspension, meaning assistant Marco Landucci will again direct the team from the technical area.

Napoli are expected to adopt a 4-3-2-1 formation, allowing them to maintain numerical strength in midfield while supporting Hojlund through two advanced attacking midfielders. De Bruyne’s creativity will be central to their approach. His ability to receive possession between the lines, deliver penetrating passes and contribute goals from deeper positions could prove decisive against Juventus’s three-man defence.

Scott McTominay and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will provide physicality and forward movement, potentially exploiting spaces when Juventus’ midfielders are drawn towards De Bruyne. In attack, Matteo Politano and Noa Lang could operate narrowly behind Hojlund, creating opportunities through quick combinations and diagonal movements.

Hojlund’s pace will be particularly valuable when attacking the spaces behind Juventus’ wing-backs. If Napoli recover possession in midfield, early forward passes could expose the hosts before their defensive structure is restored. However, Lobotka’s absence could affect Napoli’s ability to control the tempo and retain possession under pressure.

Allegri may therefore favour a more direct approach, relying on De Bruyne’s passing range and the movement of his attacking players. Napoli must also avoid allowing Juventus excessive possession around their penalty area, particularly with the hosts likely to adopt an aggressive approach in response to their recent defeat.

Probable Lineup (4-3-2-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Lang; Hojlund

Key Stats

Juventus have already suffered three Serie A defeats this season and currently trail joint-leaders Inter Milan and Lazio by 11 points.

Napoli have scored at least three goals in five of their previous six matches across all competitions, demonstrating greater attacking efficiency.

Napoli have won five of their last eight Serie A encounters against Juventus, although the Bianconeri secured a convincing 3-0 victory in their most recent meeting in January.

The Bianconeri have won 11 of their previous 15 home encounters against Napoli, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Randal Kolo Muani has converted just one of his previous 21 shots at the Allianz Stadium.

Player to Watch

Kevin De Bruyne

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Having scored his fourth Serie A goal of the campaign against Monza, De Bruyne is beginning to combine his renowned creativity with a more consistent goalscoring contribution. His movement between midfield and attack could create considerable problems for Juventus, particularly if Luciano Spalletti’s side struggle to maintain compactness between their defensive and midfield lines.

De Bruyne’s ability to deliver precise through-balls could also complement Hojlund’s movement behind the opposition defence, while his long-range shooting provides Napoli with another route to goal. Against a Juventus side missing several influential midfielders, his technical quality and experience could give the visitors an important advantage in controlling decisive attacking moments.

Prediction

Juventus 1-2 SSC Napoli

Juventus’s recent struggles make this a particularly difficult encounter for Luciano Spalletti’s side, especially against a Napoli team that has rediscovered its attacking confidence. Although the hosts traditionally enjoy an excellent record against Napoli in Turin, their current injury problems and lack of goalscoring efficiency could undermine that advantage.

The visitors have demonstrated considerably greater attacking fluency in recent matches, with Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity, Scott McTominay’s movement and Rasmus Hojlund’s pace providing several routes to goal.

Nevertheless, Juventus should remain competitive on home soil and their three-man defence and midfield structure could restrict Napoli’s attacking combinations, while Randal Kolo Muani’s movement offers opportunities to exploit spaces behind the visitors’ back line. However, Napoli’s superior recent form and greater confidence in the final third should ultimately prove decisive.