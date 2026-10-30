Wolves vs Cardiff City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City meet at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, with Wolves looking to preserve their place in the Championship’s top four.

Wolves have made a strong start to the campaign under Cesar Peixoto, winning six of their opening 12 Championship fixtures and sitting within two points of the automatic promotion places. Their recent form has been particularly encouraging, with seven points collected from matches against Burnley, Portsmouth and Watford, including last weekend’s narrow 1-0 home win over the Hornets.

Despite their position, there has been some frustration among sections of the Molineux support over Peixoto’s cautious approach and the team’s tendency to protect narrow leads. Wolves have also struggled to turn control into goals, having failed to score more than twice in any of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Defensively, though, Wolves remain difficult to break down, conceding one fewer goal than Championship leaders Middlesbrough despite possessing only the joint-tenth best defensive record in the division. They will expect to remain solid at home, but a greater attacking threat will be needed if they are to keep pace with the promotion pace-setters.

Cardiff City arrive in better spirits after a productive fortnight, having taken four points from their double-header against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City. Last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Birmingham moved Brian Barry-Murphy’s side six points clear of the relegation zone and to within six points of the play-off places.

The Bluebirds have shown encouraging signs under Barry-Murphy, particularly in attack, where they scored five times against Watford recently. Their overall numbers are close to Wolves’, with Cardiff scoring just one goal fewer and conceding only one more than their upcoming opponents despite sitting 12 places below them in the table.

However, Cardiff’s away form remains a concern, as they are one of only three Championship sides yet to win on the road this season. A positive result at Molineux would represent a major statement of intent and could further strengthen their belief that a promotion push is possible.

Team News & Tactics

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Despite the win over Watford, Cesar Peixoto could recall Fer Lopez and Mateus Mane to his starting lineup. Rafiki Said and Jordan James are the most likely players to make way, with the remainder of the side potentially unchanged from last weekend’s win.

Nasser Djiga and Rodrigo Gomes may be available again after injury, although both could begin the game on the bench. Wolves are expected to maintain a back four, with Hugo Bueno in the left-back role, while Kieran Trippier takes up the position on the right flank, while Andre Trindade and Marshall Munetsi provide the platform in midfield.

Fer Lopez, Mateus Mane, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will keep their places in the attacking setup for the hosts, and support Adam Armstrong, who will lead the line for Wolves.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sa; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Bellegarde, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Cardiff City

Gabriel Osho is available again after serving a suspension, but Brian Barry-Murphy may resist the temptation to immediately restore him to the backline. David Turnbull and Chris Willock are both in contention to start, providing the Welsh side with additional creativity in attacking areas.

Cardiff do have a few injury led absentees, as they will be without Calum Chambers, Dylan Lawlor, and Rubin Colwill through injury. The visitors are expected to operate with Alex Robertson at the base of the midfield as the sole operator in the holding position.

Cian Ashford and Jack Moylan taking up advanced roles with support of Ollie Tanner and Chris Willock in the wide areas. Yousef Salech will be the solitary focal point in the attack, as Cardiff will hpope their striker gets among the goals.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Trott; Ng, Fish, Bagan, Scanlon; Robertson; Tanner, Ashford, Moylan, Willock; Salech

Key Stats

Wolves have taken seven points from their last three league games.

Wolves have failed to score more than twice in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Cardiff City have taken four points from their last two Championship fixtures.

Cardiff are one of three Championship teams without an away win this season.

Player to Watch

Fer Lopez

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Lopez could be the difference-maker for Wolves as they look to solve their attacking inefficiency. The midfielder is expected to return to the starting lineup and will be tasked with the responsibility of linking play between midfield and attack.

The Spaniard will also have to bring his ability to find space between Cardiff City’s defensive and midfield lines, anprovideng the creativity needed to unlock a well-organised visiting side. With Wolves needing more goals from home fixtures, his ability to create and finish chances could prove decisive.

Prediction

Wolves 1-1 Cardiff City

Wolves are the slight favourites in this game owing to their home advantage, but the result could depend on the form and momentum either team carris into this game. This game could have a cagey feeling to it, especially as the hosts are struggling in front of the goal, and they are under pressure to at least keep their place in fourth.

Meanwhile, Cardiff have improved considerably in recent weeks and will be confident of causing problems, although their poor away record makes a victory at Molineux unlikely. A low-scoring draw appears the most probable outcome, as both teams could still have the odd chance to snatch a winner at some point.