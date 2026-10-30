Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will renew their fierce rivalry at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to establish an early advantage in the Bundesliga title race.

The first Der Klassiker of the league campaign arrives at an intriguing moment, with both German giants level on 17 points after seven matches and separated only by goal difference.

Bayern currently occupy top spot, although their recent performances have not always reflected the dominance typically associated with the reigning champions. The Bavarian giants have drawn three of their previous six matches across all competitions, allowing Dortmund to remain firmly within touching distance.

Nevertheless, Bayern’s attacking strength remains formidable. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 6-1 victory over Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal, extending an impressive run of goalscoring performances. The hosts have also been particularly difficult to overcome at the Allianz Arena, winning five of their six home fixtures this season.

Bayern’s preparations have been overshadowed by concerns surrounding Kompany, who was hospitalised after collapsing during a training-ground visit on October 23. Although the Belgian tactician has since been discharged, assistant coach Aaron Danks could continue overseeing the team from the touchline as Kompany recovers.

On the pitch, Bayern Munich have reason for confidence as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the German Supercup in August and remain unbeaten in their previous five meetings with their rivals, winning the last three.

Dortmund, meanwhile, approach this encounter knowing that victory would represent a significant statement of intent. Niko Kovac’s side have developed into genuine challengers during the opening weeks, combining defensive discipline with improved attacking efficiency.

However, the visitors have missed opportunities to establish an advantage in the standings. Bayern’s recent draws offered Dortmund the chance to move clear, but two October stalemates prevented them from capitalising. Their immediate form is encouraging, though, with three consecutive victories across all competitions.

A dramatic 3-2 success against Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal continued that sequence, highlighting Dortmund’s ability to produce important attacking contributions when required. BVB have also performed consistently away from home in the Bundesliga, collecting two victories and a draw from their first three league trips.

With Bayern seeking to reinforce their domestic supremacy and Dortmund attempting to demonstrate their title credentials, Saturday’s showdown could provide an early indication of whether this season’s championship battle will remain competitive. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are expected to welcome Harry Kane back into the starting lineup after the English striker was rested during the midweek DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg. His return provides a considerable attacking boost, particularly following his recent Ballon d’Or triumph.

However, Luis Diaz remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury, while Jamal Musiala is also recovering from a muscular problem. Manuel Neuer has been managing a foot injury, although the experienced goalkeeper remains a possible starter depending on his fitness assessment. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic could provide much-needed stability in midfield.

Bayern are likely to retain their attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, with an emphasis on controlling possession, pressing aggressively and creating numerical advantages in advanced areas. Kimmich will be instrumental in dictating the tempo from deep midfield, using his passing range to switch play and exploit spaces behind Dortmund’s wing-backs. Pavlovic could provide additional defensive protection, allowing the hosts to commit more players forward.

Michael Olise represents a particularly dangerous creative outlet on the right, where his ability to drift inside could trouble Dortmund’s defensive structure. Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl are also capable of interchanging positions, creating opportunities for Kane to exploit gaps inside the penalty area.

Kane’s movement will be central to Bayern’s attacking approach. The England captain frequently drops into deeper positions to link play, potentially drawing Borussia Dortmund’s central defenders out of position and opening spaces for runners from midfield.

However, Bayern must remain alert during defensive transitions and their aggressive positioning and advancing full-backs can create gaps that Dortmund’s quick attackers could exploit, particularly if Kimmich and Pavlovic are caught ahead of the ball.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane

Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac faces attacking selection challenges, with Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias unavailable because of injuries and their absences increase the importance of Serhou Guirassy, who is expected to lead the line.

Jobe Bellingham has contributed two assists in his previous two appearances and could retain his place in midfield alongside Felix Nmecha. Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson are expected to provide width, while Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck should form part of the three-man defence.

Kovac is likely to deploy a structured 3-4-2-1 formation, prioritising defensive compactness and rapid counterattacks against Bayern’s high defensive line. Without possession, Dortmund’s wing-backs can drop into a five-man defensive line, providing additional protection against Bayern’s wide attackers. This approach could be especially important in limiting the influence of Michael Olise and preventing Bayern from generating overloads around the penalty area.

Bellingham and Nmecha will have significant defensive responsibilities in central midfield. Their ability to close passing lanes, challenge for second balls and disrupt Kimmich’s distribution could determine whether Dortmund can prevent Bayern from controlling the contest.

In attack, Guirassy will provide the primary focal point, using his physical strength and movement to occupy Bayern’s central defenders. Maximilian Beier’s pace could be particularly dangerous when attacking spaces behind the hosts’ advancing full-backs. Marcel Sabitzer may also play an important role by linking midfield and attack, providing forward passes during transitions and supporting Guirassy around the penalty area.

Dortmund must avoid becoming excessively defensive, allowing Bayern prolonged possession near their penalty area would invite pressure and increase the likelihood of individual errors. Their best opportunity could come from winning possession in midfield and attacking quickly before Bayern recover their defensive positions.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Sabitzer, Beier; Guirassy

Key Stats

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have each collected 17 points from their opening seven Bundesliga matches, with Bayern leading on goal difference.

Bayern Munich enter Der Klassiker unbeaten in their previous 22 Bundesliga matches, while Dortmund are also enjoying a nine-match unbeaten league sequence.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last five encounters against Dortmund and have won the previous three, including August’s 2-1 German Supercup victory.

Bayern have won five of their six home matches across all competitions this season, with their only draw coming against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Harry Kane has scored six goals in six Bundesliga appearances against Dortmund, including a hat-trick in his first Der Klassiker in November 2023.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

Fresh from winning the Ballon d’Or, the England captain returns to the spotlight with an impressive record against Borussia Dortmund, having scored six goals in six Bundesliga meetings. Kane’s influence extends well beyond his finishing ability. His intelligence in possession, movement between defensive lines and capacity to operate as a deep-lying playmaker make him particularly difficult to contain.

Against Dortmund’s expected three-man defence, Kane could exploit spaces by dropping away from the central defenders, allowing Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Lennart Karl to make runs behind the defensive line. His ability to combine with attacking midfielders could also create numerical advantages in central areas, forcing Dortmund’s midfielders to decide whether to track his movement or maintain their defensive positions.

With Bayern seeking to establish an advantage in the title race, Kane’s goalscoring instincts and ability to influence the overall attacking structure could prove decisive.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Der Klassiker promises another entertaining encounter, with both sides possessing the attacking quality to create opportunities against even well-organised opposition. Bayern Munich will enter as favourites, supported by their formidable home record and recent dominance in this fixture.

The return of Harry Kane should strengthen their attacking threat, while Michael Olise’s creativity could prove particularly important against Dortmund’s compact defensive structure. However, Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to make matters straightforward.

Niko Kovac’s side have demonstrated impressive resilience this season, and their ability to counterattack through Maximilian Beier and Serhour Guirassy could expose weaknesses in Bayern’s aggressive defensive setup.

The visitors also have considerable motivation to avoid falling three points behind their rivals, which should encourage a competitive performance rather than an overly cautious approach. Ultimately, Bayern’s attacking depth, home advantage and greater experience in decisive Bundesliga encounters should give them a narrow edge.