Le Havre vs PSG Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

First meets last in Ligue 1 on Friday as Le Havre welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Oceane, with the two sides arriving at opposite ends of the table.

Le Havre remain the only winless team in the division, while PSG have climbed to the summit after beating Lyon and enter the contest on an eight-match winning run in all competitions.

Le Havre’s start to the campaign has been extremely difficult and Didier Digard’s side have collected only two points from their opening eight league matches and sit five points from safety. Their problems have been particularly obvious at Stade Oceane where the hosts have taken just one point from four home league matches, scoring only twice. They have now gone nine home Ligue 1 games without a victory.

Defensively, the situation has deteriorated quickly as Le Havre conceded 11 goals across their last four league matches, compared with only four during their opening four fixtures. There was at least an attacking positive in their latest outing. Despite losing 4-3 to Marseille, Josh Maja scored twice late in the match, while Lamine N’Diaye also found the net.

That comeback attempt demonstrated that Le Havre can create problems when they attack with greater aggression. but against PSG, however, they will need considerably more defensive discipline. The visitors, on the other hand, have responded impressively to their early-season difficulties. Luis Enrique’s team defeated Lyon 2-0 on Monday, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes, and have now won eight consecutive competitive matches.

That sequence includes impressive Champions League victories over Manchester City and Barcelona, demonstrating the level PSG have reached despite dealing with a significant injury list. The victory over Lyon also moved Luis Enrique’s men to the top of Ligue 1.

There is another incentive for Enrique on Friday as a victory would give him his 127th win in all competitions as PSG coach, moving him clear of Laurent Blanc and making him the outright holder of the club’s coaching record for victories. Les Parisiens have also been excellent away from home and are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 away matches this season and have yet to lose on the road.

The recent head-to-head record is heavily tilted towards PSG who are seeking a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 victory over Le Havre, while they have not suffered a competitive defeat to Friday’s opponents at any point this century. That historical advantage, combined with the away side’s current form, makes the task facing Digard’s team particularly difficult.

Le Havre’s best hope may be to frustrate Enrique’s team during the opening stages and turn the contest into a physical, low-tempo battle. If they concede early, however, PSG’s attacking depth could make the evening very long for the hosts. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Le Havre

Le Havre have several injury concerns heading into the toughest fixture of their league campaign. Timothee Pembele could miss out with an adductor problem, while Elias Jelert is dealing with a leg issue. Felix Mambimbi and Lionel Mpasi are unavailable with Achilles tendon ruptures, while Stephan Zagadou continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury while Ayumu Seko is suspended.

After scoring twice against Marseille, Josh Maja should retain his place in attack and could again partner Mbwana Samatta in the front two. The 5-3-2 is a logical approach against PSG because it allows Le Havre to protect the central areas with three centre-backs and three midfielders.

However, the system will only work if the midfield remains compact. PSG are particularly dangerous when opponents allow them to receive between the lines, so Simon Ebonog, Amir Richardson, and Lamine N’Diaye will need to remain close enough to the defence to prevent Vitinha and Neves from controlling the game.

Maja could be crucial on the counter. Rather than simply staying high, he can drop towards midfield to provide a passing option before turning and attacking the space behind PSG’s defensive line.

Probable Lineup (5-3-2): Gallon; Ouziad, Sasso, Mwanga, Touba, Koffi; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson; Maja, Samatta

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG also have significant absences as Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are ruled out with hamstring problems, while Nuno Mendes and Alessandro Longoni remain doubts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unavailable because of a cruciate ligament injury.

Despite those absences, PSG have plenty of attacking options. Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts scored late against Lyon, with Godts registering his first goal since joining from Ajax.

Without Dembele and Kvaratskhelia, PSG lose two major sources of individual penetration, so their attacking approach could become more combination-oriented. Vitinha should be central to that and his ability to receive under pressure and switch play can force Le Havre’s five-man defence to move horizontally, eventually creating gaps.

Achraf Hakimi could also become an important attacking weapon. His forward runs can create a 2v1 situation on the right, particularly if Desire Doue moves inside. The most interesting tactical feature could be the positioning of Ferran Torres. If he drops into the spaces between Le Havre’s midfield and defence, the hosts will face a difficult choice: allow him time to turn or pull one of their midfielders out of position.

PSG’s counter-press will also be important as Le Havre are likely to have limited possession, meaning their best opportunities will come immediately after turnovers. PSG will want to win the ball back quickly before the hosts can release Maja into space.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Torres, Akliouche

Key Stats

Le Havre are the only Ligue 1 side yet to win this season, taking just two points from their opening eight matches.

Le Havre have scored only two goals in four home league matches.

Le Havre have conceded 11 goals in their last four Ligue 1 matches, seven more than they conceded across their first four games.

PSG have won eight consecutive competitive matches, including victories over Manchester City and Barcelona in the Champions League.

PSG are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 away matches this season, while they are also seeking a fifth consecutive league victory over Le Havre.

Player to Watch

Vitinha

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With Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Marquinhos unavailable, PSG may need to rely even more heavily on their midfield to control the match and create openings.

Vitinha’s ability to dictate possession from deeper areas could be decisive against Le Havre’s 5-3-2. If he can move the ball quickly from side to side, PSG should be able to stretch the hosts’ defensive block and create space for Doue, Torres and Akliouche.

He could also be particularly important in the counter-press and whenever Le Havre win possession, Vitinha’s positioning can help PSG immediately close down the first passing option and prevent the hosts from launching counter-attacks.

Prediction

Le Havre 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Le Havre’s recent attacking improvement means they could make PSG work for the result, but their defensive record and poor home form are major concerns. PSG have far greater depth, are in outstanding form and have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to win even when important players are unavailable.