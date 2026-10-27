Venezia vs Inter Milan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Inter Milan will look to maintain their grip on top spot in Serie A when they travel to Stadio Penzo to face bottom side Venezia on Wednesday evening.

The contrast between the two sides could hardly be greater as Inter remain unbeaten after eight league matches, having collected 22 points, while Venezia have managed just three points since returning to the Italian top flight. Cristian Chivu’s side also arrive with a dominant recent record in this fixture, having won the last five meetings. However, Inter’s packed schedule and likely rotation could give Venezia a glimmer of hope.

Inter had to work extremely hard to maintain their position at the summit last weekend, coming from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1 at San Siro. The Nerazzurri fell behind despite dominating large periods of the contest, with goalkeeper David de Gea repeatedly denying them. Marcus Thuram eventually broke through with his eighth attempt of the match, before winning a stoppage-time penalty that Piotr Zielinski converted.

That victory was significant because Inter have now dropped just two points from their opening eight Serie A matches. They are also seven points better off than they were at the same stage last season, when they eventually went on to win the Scudetto.

The timing of Wednesday’s match is nevertheless important. Inter have the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan and a Champions League meeting with Feyenoord coming up, meaning Chivu is likely to rotate. Thuram could therefore be rested, particularly with captain Lautaro Martínez still injured but Inter’s depth means Venezia face an enormous challenge.

Venezia have endured an extremely difficult return to Serie A and they have collected only three points so far and have already changed managers, replacing Giovanni Stroppa with Davide Nicola. Nicola’s arrival initially produced the desired reaction, with Venezia surprisingly defeating Napoli on his managerial debut.

That momentum disappeared quickly, though, as they followed that result with a 1-0 defeat to Genoa. Their defensive record is particularly worrying as Venezia have been conceding at a rate of more than two goals per game, and they now face the highest-scoring attack in the division. That is made even more concerning by Inter’s recent record in this fixture.

The Nerazzurri have won each of their last five meetings with Venezia, including a 5-1 Coppa Italia victory last season. Inter have also won their last two visits to Venice without conceding. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Venezia

Venezia should welcome back captain Gianluca Busio, providing a useful boost to Davide Nicola’s midfield options. However, Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, and Andrea Adorante remain sidelined through injury, while wing-back Thierry Correia is a fitness doubt.

Nicola is expected to retain his 3-5-2, with John Yeboah and Akor Adams leading the attack. Adams’s recent form gives Venezia some encouragement, with the Nigeria international scoring twice in his last four league appearances. Venezia will need to defend with a very compact midfield five.

The wing-backs cannot afford to push forward simultaneously because Inter are particularly dangerous when they can exploit the channels. When possession is recovered, the first pass should ideally go forward quickly towards Yeboah or Adams. Venezia are unlikely to have enough sustained possession to patiently build attacks, so transitions could represent their clearest route to goal.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Stankovic; Schingtienne, Halhal, Moreno; Hainaut, Perez, Basic, Sohm, Haps; Yeboah, Adams

Inter Milan

Inter have several selection concerns of their own, with captain Lautaro Martínez still injured. Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, and Curtis Jones are also unavailable, with Jones reportedly the closest to returning. Marcus Thuram could be rested after his demanding performance against Fiorentina, opening the possibility of Ange-Yoan Bonny and Pio Esposito starting together but that remains unconfirmed.

Inter are expected to retain their 3-5-2, with Yann Sommer in goal and Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Carlos Augusto forming the back three. Djed Spence, Petar Sucic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Piotr Zielinski, and Federico Dimarco should provide the midfield and wing-back structure, with Bonny and Esposito leading the attack.

Inter’s wing-backs should be crucia and Dimarco and Spence can stretch Venezia’s back five horizontally, creating gaps for the attacking players to exploit. Inter can also create overloads on either side before switching play quickly to the opposite flank. Venezia’s biggest danger is being forced into a narrow defensive shape and then exposed by the subsequent switch.

With rotation expected, Inter may not play at their usual intensity for the full 90 minutes. Their priority will probably be to establish control early, score first and then manage the game with their superior squad depth.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Sucic, Stankovic, Zielinski, Dimarco; Bonny, Esposito

Key Stats

Inter Milan are unbeaten in Serie A after eight matches, collecting 22 points and dropping only two points all season.

Inter Milan have come from behind to win five times in their opening eight league matches.

Venezia have collected only three points since returning to Serie A, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Inter Milan have won the last five meetings with Venezia.

Inter Milan have won their last two visits to Venezia without conceding.

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Marcus Thuram

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The French striker was decisive against Fiorentina, producing eight attempts before finally finding the net, then winning the stoppage-time penalty that Zielinski converted. His combination of physical strength, acceleration and movement makes him particularly difficult for a back three to contain.

If Thuram does start, Venezia’s centre-backs will have to be extremely careful about allowing him to turn and attack space. The Frenchman’s movement can also pull defenders away from the central areas, creating opportunities for Inter’s midfielders and wing-backs.

Prediction

Venezia 0-2 Inter Milan

Venezia’s home advantage and Inter Milan’s likely rotation should make this less straightforward than the league table suggests. The hosts also have enough pace in transition to cause occasional problems.

But Inter have superior quality in virtually every area, remain unbeaten in the league, and have dominated this fixture in recent years. Even without Lautaro Martinez and potentially Marcus Thuram, Cristian Chivu has enough attacking depth to secure another victory.