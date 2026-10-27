Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Arsenal make their way to Highbury Stadium, the home of Fleetwood Town, as they aim to progress to the next phase of the competition.

Fleetwood Town have made history by reaching the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the first time in the club’s history. Matt Lawlor’s side defeated Chesterfield 1-0 in the first round before thrashing Shrewsbury Town 4-0 in the second.

Their most impressive result came in the third round, when they shocked Sheffield United 1-0, with the decisive goal coming from a Rhys Norrington-Davies own goal. Fleetwood have kept clean sheets in all three EFL Cup matches this season, underlining their defensive organisation in the competition.

However, their league form has declined sharply since that unbeaten start. Fleetwood have lost six of their recent matches in all competitions and sit 18th in League Two following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Exeter City. They have lost only one of their 10 home matches this season, which could give them some confidence ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

Arsenal will return to a certain ‘Highbury Stadium’, 20 years after leaving their old ground with the same name. While this one is the home ground of Fleetwood Town, some sections of the Arsenal fanbase will clearly connect with the name emotionally. As for the team, they will focus on getting the win and moving into the next round.

Mikel Arteta’s side are here courtesy of a big win away at Ipswich Town in the previous round, where Max Dowman was the star of the show at Portman Road. That victory was a while ago, as a lot has happened with the Gunners since, and most of it has been positive, including their result at the weekend.

At the weekend, Arsenal saw off the threat of Everton with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Emirates to go level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City. They are now on the road for the next three games, including trips to Fleetwood Town, Liverpool, and then to Europe to face Slavia Praha.

Team News & Tactics

Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have a few issues to deal with, with midfielder Lewis McCann missing this clash due to a one-match suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the win over Sheffield United. The 25-year-old reportedly insisted that he is gutted to miss the clash with Arsenal, which he described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As for the other absentee, Kane Thompson-Sommers, he is a long-term concern, while there are doubts over Andy Cannon, with the midfielder missing since late August and unlikely to feature against the Gunners. Beyond that, there could be a return for Rhys Bennett, who has served a suspension and put himself in contention.

Matt Lawlor will continue to use a back three in matches like these, with Shaun Rooney, Bennett, and Finley Potter expected to feature at the back. Raff Cirino and Danny Andrew are the starting wing-backs, with a midfield three of Harrison Neal, Crispin McLean, and Mark Helm stationed in the middle. Ched Evans and Ronan Coughlan are expected to lead the line in a front-two setup.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Lynch; Rooney, Bennett, Potter; Cirino, Neal, McLean, Helm, Andrew; Evans, Coughlan

Arsenal

Arteta is expected to make changes to give his key first-team starters rest, with several fringe players likely to start. There was one concern from the Everton win, as Riccardo Calafiori walked straight into the tunnel after full-time, although the manager described the issue as minor.

Either way, the Italian international is not expected to be risked for the trip to Fleetwood Town, which could allow Piero Hincapie to return to the pitch. Similarly, Arteta could use Cristhian Mosquera for the first time since his injury, while giving teenager Marli Salmon a rare start in the central defensive partnership. The manager may also need to make a firm decision at right-back depending on who he wants to start at Anfield at the weekend.

Similarly in midfield, Mikel Arteta is not expected to start key players such as Martin Odegaard or Declan Rice, while Martin Zubimendi looks set to start. Myles Lewis-Skelly could line up alongside the Spaniard, while Mikel Merino could play in the advanced role.

Dowman is expected to start on the right wing, with a decision likely to be made over who plays on the left. Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are options, with the latter likely to start. Up front, Arteta could consider starting Andre Harriman-Annous, although Viktor Gyokeres could lead the line, with the young academy star available as a substitute at some stage.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Ben White, Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Madueke; Gyokeres

Key Stats

Fleetwood Town have kept clean sheets in all three EFL Cup matches this season.

Fleetwood have reached the EFL Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.

Arsenal have not won the EFL Cup since 1993.

Arsenal have gone unbeaten in five matches during October.

Player to Watch

Max Dowman

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Dowman could be Arsenal’s key player after his outstanding performance against Ipswich Town in the third round. The teenage attacking sensation scored twice and was named the best player of the round, highlighting his potential to make an impact in senior football.

With Arsenal expected to rotate heavily, Dowman could receive another opportunity to impress. His composure, creativity and ability to operate between the lines could cause problems for Fleetwood’s defensive setup.

Prediction

Fleetwood Town 0-4 Arsenal

Fleetwood Town are set for a tough clash, even though they are on home soil, where they have a good recent record. However, facing the Premier League champions, even with a much-changed squad, will prove difficult, with the hosts the clear underdogs in this clash.

Arsenal have the squad depth to completely rotate their first team for cup matches, regardless of the quality of the opposition. In this upcoming clash with Fleetwood Town, even their fringe players are capable of scoring plenty of goals and keeping a clean sheet, as Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to comfortably move into the next round.