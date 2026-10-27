Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Stats

Bournemouth are all set to host Aston Villa in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium.

Both Bournemouth and Aston Villa are heading into this fixture on the back of impressive wins in the league and will be hoping to build on it when they square up against each other.

The Cherries cruised to a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and managed to climb up to 13th in the Premier League. While they did not have the best of starts to the campaign, Marco Rose’s men have gained some serious momentum in recent weeks.

Bournemouth have won each of their last four games without conceding a single goal. Their 3-0 win over AC Milan and Manchester United are two results that will give them a lot of confidence. While Aston Villa won’t be a walk in the park, the Cherries certainly have it in them to cause problems for Unai Emery’s team.

Meanwhile, Villa are ninth in the Premier League with 11 points in their eight outings, and they have been in fine form of late. Emery’s team have been unbeaten in their last seven official games, winning six of those fixtures, and they are heading into this one on the back of a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

While City dominated the ball, Villa made the most out of the chances that came their way. They will now look to build on it and make it to the next round of the EFL Cup. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bournemouth

Bournemouth remain without the services of Julian Araujo, Alex Toth, and Alex Scott due to their respective hamstring injuries. The Cherries are expected to rotate, which means there will be significant changes to their XI for this EFL Cup fixture. Eli Junior Kroupi, who has just returned from injury, could make a substitute appearance here.

The home team are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Michele Di Gregorio starting in goal. Adam Smith and Julio Soler should occupy the full-back positions, while James Hill is expected to pair up with Bafode Diakite at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are likely to form the double pivot in the middle of the park, providing defensive cover while helping Bournemouth build their attacks.

Ben Gannon-Doak and Amine Adli should operate on the flanks, with David Brooks taking up the attacking midfield role behind Alvaro Rodriguez. With several changes expected, Bournemouth will look to maintain their attacking intent while giving some of their regular starters a rest.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Smith, Hill, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Brooks, Adli; Rodriguez

Aston Villa

The visitors remain without the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Amadou Onana (knee), and Matteo Ruggeri (thigh). Unai Emery is expected to shuffle his pack for this cup fixture, but he will stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, where Marco Bizot will take charge in goal.

Lamare Bogarde and Tyrone Mings should feature as the full-backs, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis is expected to line up alongside Pau Torres in the heart of the defence. The back four will be eyeing a clean sheet, and they will receive significant support from Ross Barkley and Leon Goretzka, who are likely to form the midfield double pivot, providing a balance of defensive cover and forward progression.

Ibrahim Mbaye and George Hemmings should operate on the flanks, with Emiliano Buendia taking up the attacking midfield role behind Brian Madjo. With several changes expected, Villa will look to maintain their usual attacking approach while allowing their fringe players to make an impression.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Bogarde, Harwood-Bellis, Torres, Mings; Barkley, Goretzka; Mbaye, Buendia, Hemmings; Madjo

Key Stats

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning six of those games.

Bournemouth have won each of their last four games without conceding a goal.

Aston Villa haven’t lost any of their last seven games against the Cherries.

Villa have bagged 14 goals in their last five games.

The Cherries have scored just three goals in their last five games against Villa, while conceding 10.

Player to Watch

Emiliano Buendia

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Buendia was one of the standout performers for Unai Emery’s team last season as he finished with 20 goal contributions in his 54 outings. He played a massive role in their Europa League triumph as he had two goal contributions in the semi-final 2nd leg as well as in the final.

While the Argentine playmaker is yet to light up the new season, he does have three goals in his 12 outings. Buendia will be eager to add to his tally against Bournemouth and help his team get to the next round.