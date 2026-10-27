Bayern Munich vs Magdeburg Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Bayern Munich begin their latest attempt to retain the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday when they welcome Magdeburg to the Allianz Arena for a second-round tie.

The Bavarian giants have already eliminated VfL Osnabrick 4-1 in this season’s competition, while Magdeburg advanced with a convincing 4-0 victory over Bahlinger. Bayern enter the match after a 3-1 Bundesliga win against SC Freiburg, but the biggest question surrounding the hosts is who will lead them from the dugout with Vincent Kompany unavailable.

Bayern’s 3-1 victory over Freiburg on Sunday was an important response after a slightly inconsistent spell. The Bavarians had drawn three of their previous four matches in all competitions, including 2-2 stalemates against FC Augsburg, Viking FK, and Arsenal. The victory over Freiburg not only restored momentum but also moved Bayern above Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

There is, however, one statistic that will concern Vincent Kompany’s coaching staff as Bayern have conceded nine goals across their last five matches, suggesting that their normally dominant defensive structure has been more vulnerable than expected. Their attacking output has more than compensated, though, with 16 goals scored during the same period.

Kompany is unlikely to be on the touchline on Wednesday after being hospitalised following a collapse while watching Bayern’s second team train. Assistant Aaron Danks is therefore expected to take charge again. The DFB-Pokal also offers Bayern an opportunity to rotate without sacrificing their expectation of progressing. They beat Osnabrück 4-1 in the first round and will be strong favourites to reach the last 16.

Magdeburg have enjoyed a respectable start to their 2. Bundesliga campaign. They sit fifth with 16 points after nine matches, only two points behind second-placed Nürnberg, keeping them firmly within touching distance of the promotion places.

Their recent form has been reasonably encouraging too. Across their last six matches, Magdeburg have won three, drawn one and lost two, keeping two clean sheets. They also have some DFB-Pokal experience to draw upon. The second-tier club have reached the round of 16 twice in the last three seasons, demonstrating that they should not be intimidated by the competition.

Their biggest problem is their away form. Magdeburg are without a victory in their last three away matches, losing twice during that sequence and facing Bayern at the Allianz Arena represents an enormous step up in difficulty. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Bayern Munich

Bayern will be without several established first-team players, including Manuel Neuer, Luis Diaz, and Kim Min-jae. That should give Jonas Urbig an opportunity to start in goal, with Tarek Buchmann and Hiroki Ito expected to provide the central defensive cover in front of him.

Rotation is also likely further forward. Teenage attacker Lennart Karl could start on the right, while Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are among the players competing for attacking positions around the new Ballon d’Or holder Harry Kane and Bayern’s biggest tactical advantage should remain their ability to pin Magdeburg deep.

Even with rotation, Bayern can expect to dominate possession and push their full-backs high, creating a structure that resembles a 2-3-5 during sustained attacks. The key will be moving the ball quickly enough to prevent Magdeburg from settling into a compact defensive block.

Harry Kane will be particularly important and rather than simply staying between the centre-backs, he can drop into midfield to create an extra passing option, dragging defenders forward and opening spaces for Karl, Gnabry, and Saibari to attack.

The inclusion of Lennart Karl would provide a different attacking profile from a more experienced winger. His direct running could be valuable against a Magdeburg defence expected to spend significant periods defending close to its own penalty area.

Bayern’s vulnerability could come when possession is lost and their recent nine goals conceded in five games suggest that their defensive rest structure has not always been perfect. Magdeburg’s best opportunity may therefore come from quick transitions into the space behind Bayern’s advanced full-backs.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Boey, Buchmann, Ito, Laimer; Daiber, Ndiaye; Karl, Gnabry, Saibari; Kane

1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg have a largely available squad and should be able to field Mateusz Zukowski as their central attacking option. Felipe Chavez is expected to operate in midfield ahead of a defensive line featuring Tobias Muller and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

They are likely to use a 4-3-3, with Dominik Reimann in goal and Pierre Nadjombe, Tobias Muller, Garcia MacNulty, and Alexander Nollenberger forming the defence. Luka Hyrylainen, Felipe Chavez, and Torben Musel should operate in midfield, with Emmanuel Iyoha, Mateusz Zukowski, and Baris Atik forming the front three.

Magdeburg’s priority should be defensive compactness rather than trying to match Bayern’s possession. Their 4-3-3 can quickly become a 4-5-1 without the ball, with the wide forwards dropping alongside the midfield. That would allow them to protect the central areas and force Bayern towards the flanks.

The visitors will also need an effective outlet when they win possession and Zukowski’s movement and the pace of Iyoha and Atik could provide opportunities to counter-attack if Bayern commit too many players forward.

The key for Magdeburg is surviving the opening 20-30 minutes. If Bayern score early, the tie could become extremely difficult but if Magdeburg can frustrate the hosts and keep the score level, the home side may become increasingly vulnerable to counter-attacks as they push for the breakthrough.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Reimann; Nadjombe, Muller, McNulty, Nollenberger; Hyrylainen, Chavez, Musel; Iyoha, Zukowski, Atik

Key Stats

Bayern Munich have scored 16 goals in their last five matches.

Bayern Munich have conceded nine goals in their last five games.

Bayern Munich beat VfL Osnabrück 4-1 in the first round of this season’s DFB-Pokal.

FC Magdeburg have reached the DFB-Pokal round of 16 twice in the last three seasons.

Magdeburg are winless in their last three away matches, losing two of those games.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

Embed from Getty Images

With several attacking players likely to be rotated, Kane provides the hosts with a proven focal point capable of deciding the tie even when Bayern are not at their best. The Englishman’s movement could be particularly important against a deep Magdeburg defence.

Kane is comfortable dropping into midfield to receive possession, combining with the attacking midfielders and then arriving in the box when the opportunity appears. That movement could create space for Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, and Ismael Saibari to attack the channels around Magdeburg’s centre-backs.

Kane also gives Bayern an advantage if Magdeburg manage to frustrate them for long periods. A single cross, through-ball or set-piece can be enough for the England captain to change the game. The English ace will be buoyed by his Ballon d’Or win and will hope to showcase his first game back with a bang.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 4-1 1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg deserve respect given their strong DFB-Pokal record and solid position in the 2. Bundesliga, but the gulf in squad quality should ultimately be decisive. Bayern’s rotation may make them slightly less fluid than their strongest XI, and their recent defensive record gives the away side a route into the game. Nevertheless, playing at the Allianz Arena with Harry Kane leading the attack should give the hosts overwhelming control.