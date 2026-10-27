AC Milan vs Bologna Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

AC Milan and Bologna meet at San Siro on Wednesday evening in Serie A, with the hosts looking to extend their unbeaten league start.

Ruben Amorim promised a strong response after AC Milan’s midweek European disappointment, and his players delivered. The Rossoneri endured a difficult evening in England last week, where they were reduced to 10 men and lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the Europa League.

However, Amorim’s side responded immediately with a professional display at Udinese, inflicting a sixth consecutive defeat on the hosts. The Rossoneri remain within four points of city rivals and league leaders Inter ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina. Milan have yet to lose a league match under Amorim, with the aim now to secure a third consecutive league win for the first time in 2026.

Under Amorim, Milan have yet to drop a point on home soil in Serie A since his appointment. Moreover, they have lost just one of their last 21 meetings with Bologna at San Siro. Speaking Bologna, a poor start coupled with the dismissal of Domenico Tedesco saw Raffaele Palladino take over the helm this term. The new manager made an immediate impact, first with a 1-1 draw against Torino before beating Lecce 2-1.

They did suffer a home defeat to Inter Milan, but Bologna returned to winning ways with a 2-0 success at Cagliari. Nicolo Casale and Federico Bernardeschi scored after the break, helping the Rossoblu secure their second away victory of the season.

While Palladino will hope that he gets third time lucky on the road with this trip to San Siro, he must overcome the odds of historic performances at this venue to beat AC Milan. While the odds are stacked against his side, the current form of his players does add some hope ahead of this crucial game.

Team News & Tactics

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim is expected to make changes with Saturday’s derby against Inter in mind, meaning veteran midfielder Luka Modric could be rested. Meanwhile, there are some key players missing from action ahead of the visit of Bologna, as Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Filippo Terracciano remain unavailable.

Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira are doubts after missing the trip to Udine with muscular problems, and the duo may not be rushed for this game. Mario Gila and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also doubtful with respective problems. On the more positive side, Christian Pulisic should be fit to start if required.

Pulisic has regained form, recording four goal involvements in his last seven Serie A matches, matching his total from the previous 20. The American could partner Goncalo Ramos at the top of the attack or operate behind the latter, and Amorim is expected to tweak his system to utilise a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi; Hutchinson, Jashari, Musah, Cisse; Pulisic, Ramos

Bologna

Bologna have a shorter injury list, with Roberto Piccoli and Riccardo Orsolini joining long-term absentee Emil Holm on the sidelines. Jens Odgaard has filled in for Piccoli up front, while Artem Dovbyk and Jay Enem offer alternative attacking options, although the latter duo are not expected to start the game.

Tommaso Pobega, formerly of AC Milan, could pair up with Lewis Ferguson in the middle of the park. Pobega came through Milan’s academy and made 30 senior appearances for the Rossoneri before joining Bologna, and has become a mainstay in the team.

Raffaele Palladino is likely to use a back three, with Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Casale, and Arthur Theate forming the defensive line. Nadir Zortea and Juan Miranda are expected to operate as wing-backs, while Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Cambiaghi will provide support to Odgaard in the final third.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Odgaard

Key Stats

AC Milan are one of four unbeaten teams in Serie A this season.

Milan have not lost a league match at San Siro since Ruben Amorim’s appointment.

Bologna have won their last two away games in Serie A.

Bologna have lost eight of their last 10 away games against AC Milan.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

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Having had a slow start under Ruben Amorim, Pulisic has finally returned to action and is hitting the right vein of form. The American attacker already has four goal involvements in his last seven games, and the manager will hope that his form continues moving ahead.

Much like his predecessor Massimiliano Allegri, Ruben Amorim could experiment with Pulisic’s positioning on his side, with changes in formation. The USMNT international can play up front or as an attacking midfielder, which could add to the dynamism he can offer on the pitch, as he could become Milan’s main threat for Bologna to handle.

Prediction

AC Milan 2-1 Bologna

Milan are building momentum without necessarily hitting top form, and their home record under Ruben Amorim gives them a clear advantage. They have also beaten Bologna twice at San Siro last season and have a strong overall record against the visitors.

Bologna will come into this game as the underdogs, although their recent form away from home does give them some hope to begin with. However, their record at San Siro when facing Milan paints a clear picture, as the unbeaten hosts are expected to win this clash with a 2-1 scoreline.