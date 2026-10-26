Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday for a highly competitive DFB-Pokal second-round tie between two Bundesliga sides currently occupying the upper reaches of the table.

Both teams enter the knockout contest in good form. Borussia Dortmund have won their last two matches, while Werder Bremen are unbeaten in six. However, the home side’s exceptional record at Signal Iduna Park makes Niko Kovac’s team the favourites to progress.

Borussia Dortmund have not lifted the DFB-Pokal since the 2020/21 season, and the competition represents an important opportunity for Kovac’s side this term. The Black and Yellows are currently level on 17 points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, although two draws in their last three league matches have prevented them from creating separation from the reigning champions.

They responded positively at the weekend, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 to record consecutive victories across all competitions. More importantly for Tuesday’s fixture, Dortmund have been extremely difficult to beat at home.

They have won four and drawn one of their last five matches at Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals and conceding only four. Three of those five matches have also produced clean sheets. That combination of attacking productivity and defensive stability makes Dortmund particularly dangerous in a knockout fixture.

Werder Bremen should not be underestimated as Daniel Thioune’s side defeated FSV Mainz 05 3-2 on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to six matches. They have won three of those games and currently occupy sixth place in the Bundesliga with 12 points. The victory over Mainz was slightly unusual, though, with two of Bremen’s three goals coming from the penalty spot.

Their DFB-Pokal record is less encouraging, as Werder Bremen have failed to progress beyond the second round in four of their last five appearances in the competition. They also have a difficult recent record against Dortmund. The River Islanders have gone eight matches without beating BVB, losing four of those encounters.

There is nevertheless reason for optimism as Thioune’s team held Dortmund to a 2-2 draw at Signal Iduna Park earlier this month, proving they are capable of causing problems for the hosts. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are expected to rotate because of the demands of the schedule, but Niko Kovac is unlikely to make wholesale changes given the quality of the opposition and the importance of progressing in the cup.

Waldemar Anton could retain his place in the back three, providing experience alongside Joane Gadou and Romeo Ritter. Injuries to Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias have reduced Dortmund’s attacking options, potentially giving Ethan Nwaneri another opportunity to impress.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Jobe Bellingham both appeared from the bench against Frankfurt and are expected to return to the starting XI. The proposed 3-4-2-1 gives Borussia Dortmund an interesting structure for dealing with Werder Bremen’s 4-2-3-1.

The three centre-backs should allow the wing-backs to push higher, while Jobe Bellingham and Carney Chukwuemeka can provide the technical quality to control possession through the middle. The two attacking midfielders behind the striker will be particularly important. Ethan Nwaneri can drift into half-spaces and look to receive between Bremen’s midfield and defence, while Maximilian Beier can attack spaces behind the centre-backs.

Dortmund’s biggest tactical advantage could come from their ability to create 2 vs 1 situations against Bremen’s full-backs. With the wing-backs advancing and the attacking midfielders drifting wide, Bremen’s defensive line could be forced into difficult decisions. The risk is obvious, though: if Dortmund commit their wing-backs forward simultaneously, Bremen can attack the spaces behind them in transition.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Ostrzinski; Gadou, Anton, Ritter; Ryerson, Bellingham, Chukwuemeka, Svensson; Nwaneri, Beier; Albert

Werder Bremen

Bremen’s attacking options have been reduced by injuries to Keke Topp and Justin Njinmah, meaning Niclas Fullkrug is expected to lead the line with support from Marco Grull and Mitchell Weiser. Senne Lynen could return to midfield, while Mick Schmetgens may be given an opportunity in defence.

Bremen’s 4-2-3-1 should give them a solid defensive foundation, with Youri Regeer and Lynen expected to protect the centre and limit the space available to Dortmund’s attacking midfielders but the key will be what happens after Bremen win possession.

Rather than attempting to match Dortmund in sustained possession, Daniel Thioune’s side could look to transition quickly through Mitchell Weiser and Grull, while Fullkrug provides a physical focal point up front. Fullkrug’s ability to hold the ball up could be especially important. If he can bring the attacking midfielders into play, Bremen can turn Dortmund’s aggressive wing-back positioning into an opportunity.

The visitors will also take confidence from their recent 2-2 draw at Signal Iduna Park. They have already demonstrated that they can exploit Dortmund’s defensive transitions, so they are unlikely to arrive simply looking to sit deep.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hein; Arthur, Schmetgens, Pieper, Deman; Regeer, Lynen; Weiser, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

Key Stats

Borussia Dortmund have won four of their last five home matches, with the other ending in a draw.

Borussia Dortmund have scored 11 goals in their last five at Signal Iduna Park, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

Dortmund have kept three clean sheets in their last five home matches, conceding only four goals across that run.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning three and drawing three.

Werder Bremen have not beaten Borussia Dortmund in their last eight meetings, losing four times during that sequence.

Player to Watch

Ethan Nwaneri

Embed from Getty Images

With Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias unavailable, Ethan Nwaneri could be handed an opportunity to start in one of the two attacking midfield positions behind the striker.

The Englishman’s ability to receive between the lines could be particularly valuable against Bremen’s 4-2-3-1. If Nwaneri can find pockets behind Regeer and Lynen, Dortmund could repeatedly create situations where Bremen’s centre-backs are forced to step out of their defensive line.

He also has the technical quality to combine with Carney Chukwuemeka and Jobe Bellingham, giving Dortmund several players capable of carrying the ball through midfield. The cup tie could therefore be an excellent opportunity for Nwaneri to make an impact while Dortmund rotate some of their regular starters.

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen’s current form and their recent 2-2 draw at this stadium make them dangerous opponents, but Borussia Dortmund’s home record, greater squad depth and superior attacking options should ultimately tell. The cup format also means Niko Kovac cannot afford to underestimate the visitors, so the home side should field a strong enough side to avoid the type of upset Bremen will be hoping for.