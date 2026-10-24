Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

The latest instalment of El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

While it is quite early in the season, this clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid could have serious consequences in the title race. The Catalan giants are already six points clear at the top, and a win here could give them a significant lead. On the flip side, if Los Blancos manage to secure the three points, they won’t just reignite the title race, but also gain serious momentum.

The home team are atop the table, having won each of their nine league games. Hansi Flick’s team have been by far the best in Spain, and they already have a five-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid. While their league form has been sensational, they did suffer their first defeat of the season last time out in the Champions League.

They ended up losing 4-2 to French giants PSG in the UEFA Champions League and will be eager to return to winning ways with a statement win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. They certainly have enough quality to trouble Jose Mourinho’s men.

Meanwhile, the visitors are third on the table with 21 points in their nine outings. While they have won seven of those fixtures, they have already suffered two defeats, including one against city rivals, Atletico Madrid. Jose Mourinho’s men might not have had the best of starts, but they have been in fine form post the international break.

The team in white have won each of their last four games, and they will be looking to make it five in a row. They have been playing some of their best football in recent weeks and are heading into this big clash on the back of a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

El Clasico is one of the biggest games in all of club football, and this time around there is a lot at stake. Not only will the result have a big say on the title race, but it will also give the winner bragging rights at a time when both clubs do not have the best of off-field relations. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Barcelona

The Catalan giants remain without the services of Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and Eric Garcia (thigh), while Jules Kounde (ankle) remains a major doubt.

Barcelona will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation vs Real Madrid, with Joan Garcia starting in goal. Joao Cancelo should feature at right-back, with Xavi Espart expected to occupy the opposite flank. Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are likely to form the central defensive partnership.

Rodri and Pedri should operate in the double pivot, with the pair tasked with controlling possession and dictating the tempo. Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon are expected to provide width from the flanks, while Fermin Lopez operates in the attacking midfield role behind Raphinha.

Barcelona will look to dominate possession and use their attacking quality to stretch the opposition. Yamal’s creativity and Gordon’s direct running could prove important in creating opportunities, while Raphinha will be expected to lead the line for Barcelona vs Real Madrid and provide a finishing touch.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), and Raul Asencio (leg) because of injury, while Vinicius Junior remains suspended for league action.

Real Madrid will also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Federico Valverde should continue at right-back, while Marc Cucurella is expected to occupy the opposite flank. Ibrahima Konate is likely to pair up with Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defence.

The back four will receive significant support from Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, who will form the double pivot. While Mourinho will be tempted to start Bernardo Silva in one of the holding roles, he might go for a more defensive approach to start off.

Yan Diomande and Arda Guler are expected to operate on the flanks, with Jude Bellingham taking up the attacking midfield role behind Kylian Mbappe. With Vinicius unavailable, Mbappe will carry much of the responsibility in the final third. Bellingham’s ability to arrive in dangerous positions and Guler’s creativity could prove vital in unlocking Barcelona’s defence, while Diomande will be expected to provide direct running and attacking threat from the wing.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

Key Stats

There has not been a single draw in the last 24 meetings between the two Spanish giants.

Barcelona have won each of their first nine league games, something only Real Madrid has done in the past (1968/69 season).

Barcelona’s 39 league goals after nine games are the second best in the history of the competition (Sevilla scored 42 back in 1940/41).

Los Blancos have failed to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona in their last 12 meetings.

Real Madrid have suffered a defeat in seven out of their last ten games against Barcelona.

Player to Watch

Yan Diomande

Embed from Getty Images

While all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande might end up being the star given the kind of form the teenager has been in. He has slowly gotten used to life at Madrid and has started to make an impact on the pitch.

In his 12 outings across competitions, he now has seven goal contributions. The goals against Sevilla and RB Leipzig were two world-class strikes that will give him a lot of confidence heading into this fixture. Diomande will now hope he can deliver a top-drawer performance in the Clasico and further strengthen his case for a regular starting role in the team.

Prediction

Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

Barcelona will be eager to bounce back from their Champions League defeat, but Real Madrid head into El Clasico with plenty of confidence after winning their last four matches. The hosts have been exceptional in La Liga, and their ability to dominate possession and create chances through Lamine Yamal and Pedri could cause problems for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Barcelona’s defensive absences could leave them vulnerable against a Madrid attack led by Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid will look to exploit those weaknesses, with Jude Bellingham expected to play a key role in linking midfield and attack.

Yan Diomande’s recent form also gives the visitors another dangerous outlet, particularly with Vinicius Junior suspended. Barcelona’s home advantage and outstanding league record should make this a closely contested affair, but Madrid have the attacking quality to edge it. Expect goals at both ends in an entertaining Clasico. The Hard Tackle predicts a hard-fought 3-2 win for the team in white.